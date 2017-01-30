Mediawan Successfully Completes Its Initial Business Combination with Groupe AB

Regulatory News:
Mediawan SA (the "Company or "Mediawan) (Paris:MDWP), the Special
Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton,
Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse (together the "Founders) announced
today that it has completed its initial business combination with Groupe
AB, thus creating the first successful SPAC precedent in France.
The business combination had already been approved by Mediawan
shareholders1 on 13 March 2017. All remaining conditions
precedent to closing have been satisfied, including the completion of
the consultation procedure with Groupe ABs employee representative
bodies and the required regulatory approvals from the Grand Duchy of
Luxembourg for the broadcasting activities.
Following the closing of the transaction, Groupe AB has become a fully
owned subsidiary of Mediawan, constituting the first step towards
building a leading independent premium content platform. Mediawan will
continue to deploy its strategy and aggregate independent companies with
complementary expertise in cinema or TV content, with the objective to
create synergies with Groupe AB and build a strong growth leading
independent premium content platform in Europe.
All Mediawans Market shares (B shares) and Founders shares (A shares)
will be automatically converted into a single class of ordinary shares
of Mediawan on a one-for-one basis, except Market shares held in pure
registration form by investors who voted against the Initial Business
Combination and notified in due time intention to benefit from the
redemption of such shares. Those shares might be redeemed no later than
30 April 2017 under the conditions provided under Article 11.4 of
Mediawans bylaws and disclosed in the IPO prospectus of Mediawan,
approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers under n° 16-132
on 11 April 2016.
As a result, 27 461 807 Mediawan's ordinary shares will be listed on the
professional segment (compartiment professionnel) of the
regulated market of Euronext Paris under the symbol MDW (ISIN code:
FR0013247137) starting from 3 April 2017. A maximum of 3 819 008
outstanding B shares might be also converted into ordinary shares by 30
April 2017 depending on potential redemptions.
All Mediawan warrants issued at the time of the IPO and trading under
the symbol MDWBS will become exercisable beginning 3 April 2017 and will
expire at the close of trading on Euronext Paris on April 1st
2022 (or earlier in case of early redemption).
About Mediawan
Mediawan was incorporated as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company
(SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses or
companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase,
asset acquisition, reorganization or similar transaction. In April 2016,
Mediawan raised 250 million from institutional investors and was listed
on the professional segment (Compartiment Professionel) of the regulated
market of Euronext Paris. The Company was formed by Pierre-Antoine
Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Pierre-Antoine Capton is the
founder of 3e OEil Productions, which is currently the largest French
independent media producer. Xavier Niel is the founder and majority
shareholder of the Iliad Group, a leading French convergent telecom
operator listed in Paris which owns Free. He is also a very active
business angel investor worldwide with Kima Ventures, his own investment
fund, one of the worlds most active early-stage investors which invests
in 50 to 100 start-ups a year throughout the world. Matthieu Pigasse is
the Global Head of M&A and Sovereign Advisory at Lazard Group, as well
as the CEO of Lazard France. He is a shareholder in a number of media
groups in France: major shareholder of Radio Nova, owner of Le Monde
Group and LObs with Xavier Niel and Pierre Bergé, and shareholder of
the French edition of the Huffington Post, in Vice France, and Melty
Group. Following the completion of a proposed Initial Business
Combination with the acquisition of Groupe AB in March 2017, Mediawan
has become a company operating in the media and content space.
Further information on Mediawan is available at www.mediawan.fr
About Groupe AB
Founded in 1977, Groupe AB is a leading independent editor, producer and
distributor of audio visual content in French-speaking Europe. It is
primarily involved in producing and distributing series, television
movies, cartoons and documentaries and in editing TV channels and
bundled digital services. The group has a strong portfolio of 19
channels, widely distributed in French-speaking Europe and Africa.
Groupe AB is one of the largest and most diversified content managers in
France, with c. 12,000 hours of programming in library and internal
production of c. 80 hours per year.
Further information on Groupe AB is available at www.groupe-ab.fr
Disclaimer
The release, publication or distribution of this communication in
certain jurisdictions may be restricted by laws or regulations.
Therefore, persons in such jurisdictions into which this document is
released, published or distributed must inform themselves about and
comply with such laws or regulations. Mediawan assumes no responsibility
for any violation of such restriction by any person.
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy
any securities in any jurisdiction, or an advice or recommendation with
respect to such securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval.
Additional information about the Initial Business Combination
In connection with the special meeting of its shareholders (excluding
the Founders) held on 13 March 2017, Mediawan has published on its
website (www.mediawan.fr)
relevant materials, including a management board recommendation paper (rapport
du Directoire) relating to the proposed Initial Business Combination.
Shareholders and other interested persons are urged to read carefully
the management board recommendation paper (rapport du Directoire)
in its entirety as it contains important information about the proposed
Initial Business Combination.
Mediawan draws the publics attention to the risk factors described
under the section "Risks Factors of the prospectus of Mediawan,
approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF)
under n° 16-132 on 11 April 2016 (the "Prospectus), which is available
from the AMFs website at www.amf-france.org
and from Mediawans website at www.mediawan.fr
as well as to the risk factors included in the management board
recommendation paper (rapport du Directoire) available from
Mediawans website at www.mediawan.fr.
The materialization of all or any of these risks may have an adverse
effect on Mediawans operations, financial conditions, results or
objectives, or the market price of Mediawan securities. In particular,
Mediawan cannot guarantee that the transaction contemplated by this
communication will occur.
1 Excluding Founders
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170331005648/en/