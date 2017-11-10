10.11.2017 19:40
Medicrea Files a Lawsuit against K2M Spine, Inc.

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation, outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD Adaptive Spine Intelligence ("ASI) technology, announces that on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017, Medicrea USA, Inc., filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against K2M Spine, Inc. and several other defendants. The case has been assigned to the Honorable Analisa Torres, District Judge.

The lawsuit addresses the unlawful acts that K2M and the other defendants have taken over the course of the past year.

Medicrea has revolutionized spinal surgery through our innovative UNID technology, the first and only patient-specific spinal rod approved for use in the United States.

We will aggressively pursue all available legal rights to protect our market-leading business.

About Medicrea

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

Medicrea is listed on

EURONEXT Growth Paris

ISIN: FR 0004178572

Ticker: ALMED

LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

