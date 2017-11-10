Medicrea Files a Lawsuit against K2M Spine, Inc.

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED),
pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation,
outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD Adaptive
Spine Intelligence ("ASI) technology, announces that on Wednesday,
November 8th, 2017, Medicrea USA, Inc., filed a lawsuit in
the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York
against K2M Spine, Inc. and several other defendants. The case has been
assigned to the Honorable Analisa Torres, District Judge.
The lawsuit addresses the unlawful acts that K2M and the other
defendants have taken over the course of the past year.
Medicrea has revolutionized spinal surgery through our innovative UNID
technology, the first and only patient-specific spinal rod approved for
use in the United States.
We will aggressively pursue all available legal rights to protect our
market-leading business.
About Medicrea (www.Medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design,
integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal
implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal
surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools
with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an
expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is
well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce
procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of
3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
Connect with Medicrea:
FACEBOOK
| INSTAGRAM
| TWITTER
| WEBSITE
| YOUTUBE
Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171110005611/en/