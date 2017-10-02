Medicrea Presents Patient-Specific UNiD Rod Clinical Results Showing Very Significant Reduction in Rod Breakage

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED),
pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation,
outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD ASI
technology, announced today the results of a new White Paper titled Patient-Specific
Rods show a reduction in rod breakage incidence. The paper shows
that, relative to manually bent rods, patient-specific rods generated
using Medicreas UNiD ASI technology significantly reduce the incidence
of postoperative rod breakage in adult complex spine surgical cases.
The study, authored by an international group of 9 complex spine
surgeons from the U.S. and France, reviews a cohort of more than 450
Adult Spinal Deformity (ASD) patients with at least 1 year from the
surgical implantation of patient-specific UNiD Rods, generated by
Medicreas UNiD ASI systems-based technology for personalized spinal
care. This cohort includes more than 120 patients who additionally had
pedicle subtraction osteotomy (PSO) performed.
The White Paper demonstrates the rate of rod fracture is considerably
less in ASD patients implanted with UNiD Rods, when compared to current
literature, especially in those having undergone PSO. With a UNiD Rod,
breakage was detected in 2.2% of all ASD patients and in 4.7% of cases
with a PSO performed. These rates decrease further when you remove
patient-specific rods that were adjusted during the operation. In the
current literature involving non-personalized spinal implants, overall
rod breakage incidence is reported as high as 14.9% of patients
following ASD surgery [3-5]. When a PSO is performed, the rod fracture
rate increases up to 22% and in these cases, 90% of failure is found to
occur at, or adjacent to, the PSO level [3-4]. Furthermore, the time to
failure is most often seen to occur within 10 months after surgery.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rod Fracture Incidence
|
|
|
|
ASD Patients
|
|
|
|
ASD Patients
with PSO
|
|
|
|
ASD Patients
with no manual
rod bending
|
|
|
|
ASD Patients
with PSO and
no manual rod
bending
|
Standard Rod
|
|
|
|
14.9%
|
|
|
|
22.0%
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
Patient-Specific UNiD Rod
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
1.8%
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|
Fracture Reduction with UNiD Rod
|
|
|
|
-85%
|
|
|
|
-79%
|
|
|
|
-88%
|
|
|
|
-86%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adult Spinal Deformity surgery is increasingly prevalent in an aging
population and poses particular challenges with high complication rates
that can lead to revision surgery in a reported 16.5% of cases [1] at a
substantial cost to the healthcare system found to total around $80,000
per surgery [2]. Thus, avoiding revision surgery can provide a
significant savings to the health care system.
Dr. Themistocles Protopsaltis, of NYU Langone Medical Center and
co-author of the White Paper, stated, "This review demonstrates that
utilizing digitally planned, patient specific UNiD Rods which avoids
manual rod contouring has a major impact on rod fracture incidence in
the treatment of Adult Spinal Deformity. This is important because rod
breakage leads to revision surgery at significant cost to the patient,
hospital and payer. Dr. Protopsaltis continued, "Adopting an iterative,
data-based approach that is shown to make spinal surgery more efficient
can change a surgeons practice, making UNiD ASI a true advance in our
standard of care.
Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea, stated, "These results
highlight how our proprietary UNiD system can improve both clinical and
economic outcomes in spine surgery. We will continue to follow these
cases and add to our growing database of more than 1,700 cases. The
advanced data science built into our recently FDA-cleared UNiD HUB
software allows Medicrea to perform advanced surgical simulations as we
further harness the power of big data to plan the optimal surgical
strategy and design implants adapted to the specific requirements of
each patient and surgeon.
White Paper Authors: A. Vaccaro, V. Fiere, S. Fuentes, T. Raabe, P.
Passias, T. Protopsaltis, A. Faure, P. Tropiano, B. Blondel
To receive a pdf of Patient-Specific Rods show a reduction in rod
breakage incidence please contact clinicalstudy@medicrea.com.
References
1 - Passias, P.G., et al., Predictors of Revision Surgical Procedure
Excluding Wound Complications in Adult Spinal Deformity and Impact on
Patient-Reported Outcomes and Satisfaction. J Bone Joint Surg Am,
2016;98:536-543.
2 - McCarthy IM, Hostin RA, Ames CP, et al. Total
hospital costs of surgical treatment for adult spinal deformity: an
extended follow-up study. Spine J. 2014.
3- Smith, J.S., et
al., Prospective multicenter assessment of risk factors for rod
fracture following surgery for adult spinal deformity. J Neurosurg
Spine, 2014;21:994-1003.
4 - Barton, C., et al., Risk factors
for rod fracture after posterior correction of adult spinal deformity
with osteotomy: a retrospective case-series. Scoliosis, 2015:10-30.
5
- Hamilton, D.K., et al., The Fate of
Adult Spinal Deformity
(ASD) Patients Incurring Rod Fracture After Thoracolumbar Fusion. World
Neurosurgery, 2017. In press.
About Medicrea (www.Medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design,
integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal
implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal
surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools
with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an
expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is
well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce
procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of
3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
Connect with Medicrea:
FACEBOOK
| INSTAGRAM
| TWITTER
| WEBSITE
| YOUTUBE
Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN:
FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171002006432/en/