Medicrea Releases First Quarter Sales For 2017

The Medicrea Group (Alternext Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED), worldwide
leader pioneering the development and manufacture of personalized
analytical services and implant solutions for the treatment of complex
spinal conditions, publishes its sales for the 1st quarter of
2017.
|
( millions)
|
2016
|
2017
|
Variation
|
1st Quarter
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
-
|
Changes in exchange rates had no material impact on year to year
comparison
During the 1st quarter of 2017, Medicrea continued the major corporate
restructuring initiated in 2016 with the permanent closure of the
original La Rochelle site and the relocation of all manufacturing
operations to the new ultra-modern facility in Rillieux-la-Pape, near
Lyon. The Company is now well positioned to respond to new market
opportunities.
This transfer involved a large part of the Companys resources, which
were also heavily involved in two successful certification audits
conducted by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for the marketing of
implants in the United States and by LNE/G-MED (Working Group for the
Evaluation of Medical Devices) for renewal of the CE marking.
Against this backdrop, Q1 sales remained stable compared to the same
period of the previous year at 7 million.
Adoption of the Companys UNiD technology continued over Q1 2017 with a
38% increase in surgeries utilizing patient-specific UNiD Rods in the
United States compared to the same quarter of 2016.
Events: ISASS 2017
Medicrea will be showcasing UNiD Adaptive Spine Intelligence and
patient-specific implants this week at Booth #420 of the 17th Annual
Conference of The International Society for the Advancement of Spine
Surgery (ISASS) held in Boca Raton, Florida from April 12 to 14, 2017.
On Thursday, April 13th, Medicrea technology, including early
clinical results with UNiD 3D-printed patient-specific vertebra,
features twice in the conferences official scientific program in
Presentation 483 and Presentation 456. More information on the event is
available here.
Next publication: Sales for the 1st
half of 2017: July 11, 2017, after market.
About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)
Medicrea specializes in bringing pre-operative digital planning and pre
and post-operative analytical services to the world of complex spine.
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design,
integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved implant
technologies, utilized in over 100k spinal surgeries to date. Operating
in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is an SME with 160 employees
worldwide, which includes 55 at its USA Corp. subsidiary in NYC. The
Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France
housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium
patient-specific implants.
By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and
deep learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of
clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the
efficiency of spinal care, reducing procedural complications and
limiting time spent in the O.R.
For further information, please visit: www.medicrea.com
Medicrea is listed on
ALTERNEXT Paris ISIN: FR
0004178572 Ticker:
ALMED
