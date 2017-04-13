Medicrea Releases First Quarter Sales For 2017

The Medicrea Group (Alternext Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED), worldwide leader pioneering the development and manufacture of personalized analytical services and implant solutions for the treatment of complex spinal conditions, publishes its sales for the 1st quarter of 2017.

( millions) 2016 2017 Variation 1st Quarter 7.0 7.0 - Changes in exchange rates had no material impact on year to year comparison

During the 1st quarter of 2017, Medicrea continued the major corporate restructuring initiated in 2016 with the permanent closure of the original La Rochelle site and the relocation of all manufacturing operations to the new ultra-modern facility in Rillieux-la-Pape, near Lyon. The Company is now well positioned to respond to new market opportunities.

This transfer involved a large part of the Companys resources, which were also heavily involved in two successful certification audits conducted by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for the marketing of implants in the United States and by LNE/G-MED (Working Group for the Evaluation of Medical Devices) for renewal of the CE marking.

Against this backdrop, Q1 sales remained stable compared to the same period of the previous year at 7 million.

Adoption of the Companys UNiD technology continued over Q1 2017 with a 38% increase in surgeries utilizing patient-specific UNiD Rods in the United States compared to the same quarter of 2016.

Events: ISASS 2017

Medicrea will be showcasing UNiD Adaptive Spine Intelligence and patient-specific implants this week at Booth #420 of the 17th Annual Conference of The International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) held in Boca Raton, Florida from April 12 to 14, 2017. On Thursday, April 13th, Medicrea technology, including early clinical results with UNiD 3D-printed patient-specific vertebra, features twice in the conferences official scientific program in Presentation 483 and Presentation 456. More information on the event is available here.

Next publication: Sales for the 1st half of 2017: July 11, 2017, after market.

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)

Medicrea specializes in bringing pre-operative digital planning and pre and post-operative analytical services to the world of complex spine. Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved implant technologies, utilized in over 100k spinal surgeries to date. Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is an SME with 160 employees worldwide, which includes 55 at its USA Corp. subsidiary in NYC. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and deep learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reducing procedural complications and limiting time spent in the O.R.

