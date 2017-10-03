Medicrea Reports First Half 2017 Sales and Operating Highlights

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED),
pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation,
outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD ASI
(Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology, today announced their first
half 2017 sales and operating highlights.
|
( millions)
|
|
H1 2016
|
|
|
H1 2017
|
Sales
Gross margin (% of sales)
Operating income / (loss) before amortization and provision
(EBITDA)
Operating income / (loss) before non-recurring expense
Other non-recurring expense
Cost of net financial debt
Income / (loss) before tax
Net income / (loss)
|
|
14.8
81%
0.6
(1.5)
(1.2)
(0.2)
(2.9)
(2.7)
|
|
|
14.7
73%
(1.0)
(3.6)
(0.2)
(1.4)
(5.5)
(5.1)
Changes in
exchange rates had no material impact on
year-to-year comparison
Operating Highlights
First half 2017 sales were 14.7 million, flat compared to the prior
year. Geographically, the U.S. performed well in June, closing the month
up 10% versus 2016. France grew as compared to the prior year due to
strong direct sales performance. In Brazil, typically the Companys
largest distributor-led region, sales fell 63% compared to the prior
year related to economic and regulatory factors, however the Company
expects sales activity to return to previous level as from early 2018.
Gross margins for the first half of 2017 were 73%. Structurally high,
gross margins were negatively impacted during the period due to the use
of outsourcing as well as the temporary increase in costs associated
with the relocation of the La Rochelle production site to Lyon. These
impacts were primarily seen in the first quarter of 2017, with gross
margins increasing during the second quarter. Gross margin levels should
continue to improve during the second half of 2017 and return to normal
in 2018.
Operating costs increased 0.8 million in comparison with the first half
of 2016, linked to new building infrastructures coming into service in
Lyon and New York, as well as the resources mobilized by the Group to
develop its UNiD ASI products and services, notably the digital UNiD
HUB accessible to surgeons for the planning of their patient-specific
spinal surgeries.
Against this backdrop, the operating loss over the first half-year was
3.6 million affected by the temporary decline in the gross margin rate
and the increase in certain structure costs.
The cost of financial debt increased by 1.2 million in comparison with
the first half of 2016 primarily as a result of interest on the 15
million convertible bond loan issued in August 2016 and IFRS rules used
to account for those financial instruments.
Under the combined effect of these factors, loss before tax amounted to
5.5 million, versus a loss of 2.9 million for the period ended June
30, 2016.
The Group had available cash of 14.1 million at June 30, 2017.
UNiD Progression
Patient-specific UNiD Rods implanted during the first-half of 2017
increased by 30% compared to the same period in 2016. In the U.S., this
growth amounted to 42% for the same period. 1,700 surgeries have been
performed so far since the launch of that technology.
"I am pleased with the increasing surgeon adoption of our services with
preoperative planning expertise that support UNiD ASI technology,
particularly in the U.S., where the market opportunity is large in
volume and margin, said Denys Sournac, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Medicrea. "In addition, the PASS® TULIP has been
used in more than 10 centers since its initial launch. The
commercialization of the PASS®
TULIP fixation system will open new doors for Medicrea to gain
market share for our patient-specific UNiD Rod, by lowering the barrier
to entry for the large number of surgeons trained on and accustomed to
using this type of top-loading instrumentation, which was not
previously part of Medicreas fixation portfolio.
In June, the Company received FDA 510(k) clearance for surgical planning
with UNiD HUB, its data-driven digital portal for the Companys
Adaptive Spine Intelligence which provide surgeons with surgical
strategy and predictive modeling functionality.
In July, the Company performed the worlds first personalized
minimally-invasive spine surgery in the U.S., utilizing its FDA-cleared
patient-specific UNiD MIS Rod designed specifically for
minimally-invasive spine surgery.
In September, the Company announced the worlds first 360-degree
personalized spine surgery in London, U.K., which was completed
utilizing a bespoke combination of patient-specific interbody cages and
rods, manufactured in-house at the Companys new united production and
headquarters campus in Lyon and generated by its proprietary UNiD ASI
systems technology.
In October, the Company published a major scientific white paper which
shows that, relative to manually bent rods, patient-specific rods
generated using Medicreas UNiD ASI technology greatly reduce the
incidence of postoperative rod breakage in adult complex spine surgical
cases.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company should receive FDA clearance
for several ranges of interbody cages 3D-printed in-house from powdered
Titanium and expects to launch a customized screw planning capability
within the UNiD HUB software platform.
Equity Financing
On June 19, 2017, the Company completed a 13 million equity financing.
The intended use of proceeds include supporting the accelerated
development of the UNiD platform and preparing for the
commercialization of a new range of 3D-printed titanium interbody cages
in both the U.S. and Europe.
Next publication: Sales for the 3rd quarter of 2017:
October 12, 2017, after market
About Medicrea (www.Medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design,
integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal
implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal
surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools
with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an
expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is
well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce
procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of
3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
()
|
|
|
|
Total IFRS
06.30.2016
|
|
|
|
Total IFRS
06.30.2017
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
14,843,675
|
|
|
|
14,696,429
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
(2,865,111)
|
|
|
|
(3,946,442)
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
11,978,564
|
|
|
|
10,749,987
|
Research & development costs
|
|
|
|
(523,647)
|
|
|
|
(789,442)
|
Sales & marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
(8,145,353)
|
|
|
|
(7,892,180)
|
Sales commissions
|
|
|
|
(1,812,970)
|
|
|
|
(1,752,432)
|
General and administrative expenses
Operating income / (loss) before non-recurring expenses
|
|
|
|
(2,988,936)
(1,492,342)
|
|
|
|
(3,869,545)
(3,553,612)
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
|
|
|
(1,168,551)
|
|
|
|
(247,452)
|
Operating income before share-based payments
|
|
|
|
(2,660,893)
|
|
|
|
(3,801,064)
|
Share-based payments
|
|
|
|
(14,076)
|
|
|
|
(330,000)
|
Operating income after share-based payments
|
|
|
|
(2,674,969)
|
|
|
|
(4,131,564)
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
|
|
(186,216)
|
|
|
|
(1,114,374)
|
Other financial (expenses) / income
Income / (loss) before tax
|
|
|
|
(63,272)
(2,924,457)
|
|
|
|
(302,979)
(5,548,417)
|
Tax (charge) / income
|
|
|
|
253,464
|
|
|
|
427,900
|
Consolidated net income/(loss)
|
|
|
|
(2,670,993)
|
|
|
|
(5,120,517)
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
()
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total IFRS
12.31.2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total IFRS
06.30.2017
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,628,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,627,067
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,071,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,611,538
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,099,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,993,720
|
Non-current financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
938,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
759,869
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,454,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,552,445
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,191,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,544,639
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,726,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,013,808
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,158,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,858,809
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,511,477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,230,322
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,063,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,118,327
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,459,928
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,221,266
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47,651,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,765,905
|
()
|
|
|
|
Total IFRS
12.31.2016
|
|
|
|
Total IFRS
06.30.2017
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
1,605,307
|
|
|
|
2,034,173
|
Issue, merger and contribution premiums
|
|
|
|
42,448,276
|
|
|
|
54,239,413
|
Consolidated reserves
|
|
|
|
(22,403,157)
|
|
|
|
(30,103,722)
|
Net income/(loss) for the year
|
|
|
|
(7,569,225)
|
|
|
|
(5,120,517)
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
14,081,201
|
|
|
|
21,049,347
|
Conditional advances
|
|
|
|
317,500
|
|
|
|
258,750
|
Non-current provisions
|
|
|
|
513,842
|
|
|
|
561,225
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
1,407,986
|
|
|
|
1,358,900
|
Long-term financial debt
|
|
|
|
18,308,727
|
|
|
|
17,292,974
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
20,548,055
|
|
|
|
19,471,849
|
Current provisions
|
|
|
|
1,124,676
|
|
|
|
360,717
|
Short-term financial debt
|
|
|
|
3,602,301
|
|
|
|
4,936,516
|
Other current financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
6,000,976
|
|
|
|
5,615,771
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
|
2,294,161
|
|
|
|
2,331,705
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
13,022,114
|
|
|
|
13,244,709
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
47,651,370
|
|
|
|
53,765,905
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
()
|
|
|
|
Total IFRS
12.31.2016
|
|
|
|
Total IFRS
06.30.2017
|
Consolidated net income/(loss)
|
|
|
|
(7,569,225)
|
|
|
|
(5,120,517)
|
Property, plant and equipment depreciation and intangible asset
amortization
Provisions for impairment
Proceeds from sale of non-current assets
Share-based payments
Change in deferred taxes
Corporate tax
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
|
|
4,238,236
1,768,380
340,732
283,434
(348,465)
(990,327)
1,085,382
|
|
|
|
2,344,833
(237,854)
37,249
330,000
(147,507)
(440,000)
1,114,374
|
Self-financing capacity
|
|
|
|
(1,191,853)
|
|
|
|
(2,119,422)
|
Change in inventories and work in progress
Change in trade receivables
Change in trade payables and liabilities relating to non-current
assets
Change in other receivables and payables
|
|
|
|
(2,362,449)
(416,004)
1,945,005
612,344
|
|
|
|
(775,484)
309,453
(385,204)
1,771,045
|
Cash flow from working capital requirement
|
|
|
|
(221,104)
|
|
|
|
919,810
|
Taxes paid / refunded
|
|
|
|
(45,309)
|
|
|
|
(12,343)
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
|
(1,458,266)
|
|
|
|
(1,211,955)
|
Acquisition of non-current assets
Disposal of non-current assets
Subventions reçues / (reversées)
|
|
|
|
(9,094,944)
-
(86,250)
|
|
|
|
(4,747,318)
543,790
(58,750)
|
Net cash flow from investment activities
|
|
|
|
(9,181,194)
|
|
|
|
(4,262,278)
|
Share capital increase
Proceeds from new borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
Interest paid
Other movements
|
|
|
|
5,104,354
16,504,287
(2,849,794)
(750,257)
(1,783,239
|
|
|
|
13,000,003
1,085,626
(1,270,455)
(666,890)
(768,301)
|
Net cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
|
16,225,351
|
|
|
|
11,379,983
|
Translation effect on cash and cash equivalents
Other movements
|
|
|
|
349
(124,373)
|
|
|
|
30,469
79,840
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
5,461,867
|
|
|
|
6,016,059
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
Cash and cash equivalents - end of year
|
|
|
|
1,791,515
7,253,382
|
|
|
|
7,253,382
13,269,441
|
Positive cash balances - beginning of year
Positive cash balances - end of year
|
|
|
|
2,168,215
8,063,140
|
|
|
|
8,063,140
14,118,327
|
Change in positive cash balances
|
|
|
|
5,894,925
|
|
|
|
6,055,187
|
Negative cash balances - beginning of year
Negative cash balances - end of year
|
|
|
|
(376,700)
(809,758)
|
|
|
|
(809,758)
(848,886)
|
Change in negative cash balances
|
|
|
|
(433,058)
|
|
|
|
(39,128)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
5,461,867
|
|
|
|
6,016,059
