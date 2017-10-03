Medicrea Reports First Half 2017 Sales and Operating Highlights

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation, outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology, today announced their first half 2017 sales and operating highlights.

( millions) H1 2016 H1 2017 Sales Gross margin (% of sales) Operating income / (loss) before amortization and provision (EBITDA) Operating income / (loss) before non-recurring expense Other non-recurring expense Cost of net financial debt Income / (loss) before tax Net income / (loss) 14.8 81% 0.6 (1.5) (1.2) (0.2) (2.9) (2.7) 14.7 73% (1.0) (3.6) (0.2) (1.4) (5.5) (5.1)

Changes in exchange rates had no material impact on year-to-year comparison

Operating Highlights

First half 2017 sales were 14.7 million, flat compared to the prior year. Geographically, the U.S. performed well in June, closing the month up 10% versus 2016. France grew as compared to the prior year due to strong direct sales performance. In Brazil, typically the Companys largest distributor-led region, sales fell 63% compared to the prior year related to economic and regulatory factors, however the Company expects sales activity to return to previous level as from early 2018.

Gross margins for the first half of 2017 were 73%. Structurally high, gross margins were negatively impacted during the period due to the use of outsourcing as well as the temporary increase in costs associated with the relocation of the La Rochelle production site to Lyon. These impacts were primarily seen in the first quarter of 2017, with gross margins increasing during the second quarter. Gross margin levels should continue to improve during the second half of 2017 and return to normal in 2018.

Operating costs increased 0.8 million in comparison with the first half of 2016, linked to new building infrastructures coming into service in Lyon and New York, as well as the resources mobilized by the Group to develop its UNiD ASI products and services, notably the digital UNiD HUB accessible to surgeons for the planning of their patient-specific spinal surgeries.

Against this backdrop, the operating loss over the first half-year was 3.6 million affected by the temporary decline in the gross margin rate and the increase in certain structure costs.

The cost of financial debt increased by 1.2 million in comparison with the first half of 2016 primarily as a result of interest on the 15 million convertible bond loan issued in August 2016 and IFRS rules used to account for those financial instruments.

Under the combined effect of these factors, loss before tax amounted to 5.5 million, versus a loss of 2.9 million for the period ended June 30, 2016.

The Group had available cash of 14.1 million at June 30, 2017.

UNiD Progression

Patient-specific UNiD Rods implanted during the first-half of 2017 increased by 30% compared to the same period in 2016. In the U.S., this growth amounted to 42% for the same period. 1,700 surgeries have been performed so far since the launch of that technology.

"I am pleased with the increasing surgeon adoption of our services with preoperative planning expertise that support UNiD ASI technology, particularly in the U.S., where the market opportunity is large in volume and margin, said Denys Sournac, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicrea. "In addition, the PASS® TULIP has been used in more than 10 centers since its initial launch. The commercialization of the PASS® TULIP fixation system will open new doors for Medicrea to gain market share for our patient-specific UNiD Rod, by lowering the barrier to entry for the large number of surgeons trained on and accustomed to using this type of top-loading instrumentation, which was not previously part of Medicreas fixation portfolio.

In June, the Company received FDA 510(k) clearance for surgical planning with UNiD HUB, its data-driven digital portal for the Companys Adaptive Spine Intelligence which provide surgeons with surgical strategy and predictive modeling functionality.

In July, the Company performed the worlds first personalized minimally-invasive spine surgery in the U.S., utilizing its FDA-cleared patient-specific UNiD MIS Rod designed specifically for minimally-invasive spine surgery.

In September, the Company announced the worlds first 360-degree personalized spine surgery in London, U.K., which was completed utilizing a bespoke combination of patient-specific interbody cages and rods, manufactured in-house at the Companys new united production and headquarters campus in Lyon and generated by its proprietary UNiD ASI systems technology.

In October, the Company published a major scientific white paper which shows that, relative to manually bent rods, patient-specific rods generated using Medicreas UNiD ASI technology greatly reduce the incidence of postoperative rod breakage in adult complex spine surgical cases.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company should receive FDA clearance for several ranges of interbody cages 3D-printed in-house from powdered Titanium and expects to launch a customized screw planning capability within the UNiD HUB software platform.

Equity Financing

On June 19, 2017, the Company completed a 13 million equity financing. The intended use of proceeds include supporting the accelerated development of the UNiD platform and preparing for the commercialization of a new range of 3D-printed titanium interbody cages in both the U.S. and Europe.

About Medicrea (www.Medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT () Total IFRS 06.30.2016 Total IFRS 06.30.2017 Sales 14,843,675 14,696,429 Cost of sales (2,865,111) (3,946,442) Gross margin 11,978,564 10,749,987 Research & development costs (523,647) (789,442) Sales & marketing expenses (8,145,353) (7,892,180) Sales commissions (1,812,970) (1,752,432) General and administrative expenses Operating income / (loss) before non-recurring expenses (2,988,936) (1,492,342) (3,869,545) (3,553,612) Other operating income and expenses (1,168,551) (247,452) Operating income before share-based payments (2,660,893) (3,801,064) Share-based payments (14,076) (330,000) Operating income after share-based payments (2,674,969) (4,131,564) Cost of net financial debt (186,216) (1,114,374) Other financial (expenses) / income Income / (loss) before tax (63,272) (2,924,457) (302,979) (5,548,417) Tax (charge) / income 253,464 427,900 Consolidated net income/(loss) (2,670,993) (5,120,517)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET () Total IFRS 12.31.2016 Total IFRS 06.30.2017 Goodwill 2,628,424 2,627,067 Intangible assets 6,071,368 6,611,538 Property, plant and equipment 10,099,217 10,993,720 Non-current financial assets 938,408 759,869 Deferred tax assets 2,454,025 2,552,445 Total non-current assets 22,191,442 23,544,639 Inventories 8,726,493 9,013,808 Trade receivables 5,158,818 4,858,809 Other current assets 3,511,477 2,230,322 Cash and cash equivalents 8,063,140 14,118,327 Total current assets 25,459,928 30,221,266 Total assets 47,651,370 53,765,905

() Total IFRS 12.31.2016 Total IFRS 06.30.2017 Share capital 1,605,307 2,034,173 Issue, merger and contribution premiums 42,448,276 54,239,413 Consolidated reserves (22,403,157) (30,103,722) Net income/(loss) for the year (7,569,225) (5,120,517) Total shareholders equity 14,081,201 21,049,347 Conditional advances 317,500 258,750 Non-current provisions 513,842 561,225 Deferred tax assets 1,407,986 1,358,900 Long-term financial debt 18,308,727 17,292,974 Total non-current liabilities 20,548,055 19,471,849 Current provisions 1,124,676 360,717 Short-term financial debt 3,602,301 4,936,516 Other current financial liabilities 6,000,976 5,615,771 Trade payables 2,294,161 2,331,705 Other current liabilities 13,022,114 13,244,709 Total current liabilities 47,651,370 53,765,905

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT () Total IFRS 12.31.2016 Total IFRS 06.30.2017 Consolidated net income/(loss) (7,569,225) (5,120,517) Property, plant and equipment depreciation and intangible asset amortization Provisions for impairment Proceeds from sale of non-current assets Share-based payments Change in deferred taxes Corporate tax Cost of net financial debt 4,238,236 1,768,380 340,732 283,434 (348,465) (990,327) 1,085,382 2,344,833 (237,854) 37,249 330,000 (147,507) (440,000) 1,114,374 Self-financing capacity (1,191,853) (2,119,422) Change in inventories and work in progress Change in trade receivables Change in trade payables and liabilities relating to non-current assets Change in other receivables and payables (2,362,449) (416,004) 1,945,005 612,344 (775,484) 309,453 (385,204) 1,771,045 Cash flow from working capital requirement (221,104) 919,810 Taxes paid / refunded (45,309) (12,343) Net cash flow from operating activities (1,458,266) (1,211,955) Acquisition of non-current assets Disposal of non-current assets Subventions reçues / (reversées) (9,094,944) - (86,250) (4,747,318) 543,790 (58,750) Net cash flow from investment activities (9,181,194) (4,262,278) Share capital increase Proceeds from new borrowings Repayment of borrowings Interest paid Other movements 5,104,354 16,504,287 (2,849,794) (750,257) (1,783,239 13,000,003 1,085,626 (1,270,455) (666,890) (768,301) Net cash flow from financing activities 16,225,351 11,379,983 Translation effect on cash and cash equivalents Other movements 349 (124,373) 30,469 79,840 Change in cash and cash equivalents 5,461,867 6,016,059 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year Cash and cash equivalents - end of year 1,791,515 7,253,382 7,253,382 13,269,441 Positive cash balances - beginning of year Positive cash balances - end of year 2,168,215 8,063,140 8,063,140 14,118,327 Change in positive cash balances 5,894,925 6,055,187 Negative cash balances - beginning of year Negative cash balances - end of year (376,700) (809,758) (809,758) (848,886) Change in negative cash balances (433,058) (39,128) Change in cash and cash equivalents 5,461,867 6,016,059

