13.10.2017 00:03
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Medicrea Reports Third Quarter 2017 Sales

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation, outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD ASI technology, publishes its sales for the 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2017.

                   
 millions     2016     2017     Change

Q3

   

6.8

   

6.4

   

-5%

9 months to September 30     21.6     21.1     -2%
 

Changes in foreign exchange rates had no material impact on sales for the period

 

Sales totaled 6.4 million over the 3rd quarter, down 5% compared to the same period of 2016, adversely affected since the start of the fiscal year by the complete lack of commercial activity in Brazil (the leading export market up to that point, excluding the distribution subsidiaries) since the beginning of the year.

The regulatory certifications required to deliver the Medicrea implants, now fully manufactured in the new ultra-modern Lyon facilities, to the Brazilian market have been definitively obtained since the ANVISA audit, which confirmed the compliance of the equipment and soundness of the Companys quality system. This inability to deliver to the Brazilian market since the beginning of 2017 will generate a sales shortfall of almost 2 million over the full year 2017. Sales in Brazil will return to a normative level in 2018. In the United States, the momentum for adoption of UNiD ASI technology continues with the implantation of patient-specific UNiD Rods posting growth in excess of 42% over the 9 months to September 30, 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

"Our development model is transforming, with the gradual integration of a unique and comprehensive digital healthcare platform that no other traditional spinal implant manufacturer is able to offer today. In the United States, this transformation was accompanied by organizational changes and a necessary adaptation of the sales force, more accustomed to selling surgical implants than offering sophisticated planning services and personalized solutions with high added value for each patient and adapted to the technique of each surgeon. The overall growth of our activity in this priority market is temporarily affected by these changes, but I am confident that with the two major recruitments we have just achieved, which we will be announcing in the near future, and especially with the very promising clinical results recently released with the publication of our White Paper on rod fracture rates, the use of our UNID ASI technology by surgeons and hospitals should accelerate significantly, stated Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.

Next publication: 2017 Annual Sales on January 11, 2018 after market.

About Medicrea (www.Medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of patient-specific implants 3D-printed from powdered Titanium.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

Connect with Medicrea:
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News
RSS Feed
MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News
Anzeige

Inside

Ist Diversifikation wirklich das Allheilmittel gegen heftige Kursverluste?
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Neue OPEC-Annahmen nur Wunschdenken
Alexa, zeig' mir meine Lieblings-wikifolios!
DZ BANK  Beiersdorf: Starke Innovationen im Sonnenschutzbereich
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Nikkei 225® - Gigantische Bodenbildung im Visier
UBS: BASF SE: Aufwärtstrend gebrochen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Fresenius-Aktie vor dem Ausbruch nach oben?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dieser Tag wird für Einige in die Geschichtsbücher eingehen
Russland druckt neuen Geldschein mit Krim-Halbinsel
Dieser Dax hätte uns alle reich gemacht
Picassos Luxus-Villa hat einen neuen Besitzer  oder?
Ein Machtpoker, um das Gesicht nicht zu verlieren

News von

Der große DAX-Test - Diese deutschen Aktien gehören jetzt ins Depot
Geely-Aktie: Die richtige Wette auf den 1000 Prozent-Kracher
DAX: Was kleine Rückschläge über die Marktlage verraten
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
E.ON-Aktie und Deutsche Post: Wo die Insider kräftig zukaufen

News von

Von wegen iPhone X und das iPhone 8 - hier sind 7 Gründe, warum man das iPhone 7 kaufen sollte
Google-Manager enthüllt den schlimmsten Satz, den Bewerber im Vorstellungsgespräch sagen
Der Bundeskartellamt-Chef erklärt, wie er sich gegen Amazon, Facebook & Co. durchsetzen will
Daimler, VW und Tesla machen im Umgang mit deutschen Autofahrern einen entscheidenden Fehler
So ungewöhnlich lebt der öffentlichkeitsscheue H&M-Milliardär

Heute im Fokus

DAX schafft es kurz über 13.000 -- Wall Street nach Rekordmarken etwas schwächer -- Lufthansa übernimmt Teile von Air Berlin -- Bitcoin auf Allzeithoch -- JPMorgan, Delivery Hero, Snap im Fokus

Draghi: Zinsschritte erst weit nach Ende der Anleihenkäufe. Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen. Bundesregierung lehnt Verkauf der Commerzbank-Anteile ab. HOCHTIEF offenbar vor Offerte für spanische Abertis. NORMA-Aktie im Aufwind. Sky steigert Ergebnis. BASF stoppt Auslieferung von gesundheitsschädlichem Matratzen-Produkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 40: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition gut für die deutsche Wirtschaft wäre?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12.10.17
DAX schafft es kurz über 13.000 -- Wall Street nach Rekordmarken etwas schwächer -- Lufthansa übernimmt Teile von Air Berlin -- Bitcoin auf Allzeithoch -- JPMorgan, Delivery Hero, Snap im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12.10.17
Morgan Stanley: Teslas größter Wettbewerbsvorteil sind nicht die E-Autos
Aktie im Fokus
12.10.17
Die Snap-Aktie kann den besten Handelstag seit dem IPO feiern - und der Kurs steigt weiter
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa AG823212
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Air Berlin plcAB1000
GeelyA0CACX
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
Nordex AGA0D655
Südzucker AG (Suedzucker AG)729700
Deutsche Telekom AG555750