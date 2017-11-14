Medicrea to Participate in the 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED),
pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation,
outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD Adaptive
Spine Intelligence (ASI) technology, announced today that the Company
will present at the 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 9:50 a.m. ET (3:50 p.m. GMT+1) at the
Lotte New York Palace.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the
Company's corporate website at www.medicrea.com.
A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live
presentation and will be archived on the website for approximately 90
days.
About Medicrea (www.Medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design,
integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal
implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal
surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools
with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an
expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is
well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce
procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of
3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
Connect with Medicrea:
FACEBOOK
| INSTAGRAM
| TWITTER
| WEBSITE
| YOUTUBE
Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN:
FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI:
969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006573/en/