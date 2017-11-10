10.11.2017 23:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Medidata Honors 2017 Architects of Hope Award Winners at Medidata NEXT Global

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, today announced the winners of the second annual Architects of Hope Awards. Four companies were recognized at the conclusion of the Medidata NEXT Global customer and partner conference.

Medidata NEXT Global is the centerpiece of the largest annual event series of its kind, which attracted over 3,000 attendees across events in Basel, Berlin, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and New York.

Over 1,000 people attended Medidata NEXT Global which took place this week. The three-day conference included 89 thought-provoking sessions highlighting cutting-edge innovation within each phase of the clinical development cycle. The event also featured eight keynotes led by Medidata customers and CRO partners, including senior executives and experts from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Accenture and more.

The 2017 Architects of Hope Award winners were selected for their achievements in four categories.

2017 ARCHITECTS OF HOPE AWARDS

BUILD AWARD - highlights relationships between and within sponsors, CROs, and academic institutions that bring new insights to clinical development to accelerate the development of new medicines and hope for patients.

Award recipient - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

ACCELERATOR AWARD - recognizes a CRO who demonstrates a shared commitment to helping sponsors drive clinical success and through industry relationships, promotes the advancement and acceleration of clinical trial execution. This is the first year Medidata dedicated an award to a partner.

Award recipient - Worldwide Clinical Trials

FOUNDATION AWARD - recognizes a customer who utilizes technology to overcome challenges in clinical research and development, and serves as an innovative thought-leader, helping to build the foundation for the future of clinical trials.

Award recipient - Roche Molecular Systems

DESIGN AWARD - recognizes a customer who uses technology to overcome complex and challenging clinical trial implementation issues, and shows measurable increases in operational and trial efficiencies through innovative trial design.

Award recipient - Tesaro

Medidata also hosted the NEXT Hackathon during the conference, providing cross-functional teams of business experts and developers the opportunity to create new tools to showcase the power and flexibility of the Medidata platform APIs. Team Chipper, placed first in the 24-hour competition for creating a mobile application for Pediatric PRO that layers gamification with an avatar specifically designed for child-patient engagement. The project was built on AppConnect and RaveX.

"Were thrilled to work with forward-thinking life sciences companies committed to driving better clinical outcomes and advancing treatment options for patients through innovation and technology, said Tarek Sherif, Medidata CEO and founder. "We are proud to recognize the achievements of our customers as they use our solutions to tackle some of todays most difficult-to-treat diseases. We extend them all our sincere congratulations.

As part of the program, Medidata NEXT hosted an Executive Innovation Tour bringing together industry executives from across the globe who visited a number of high tech companies in New York, which are driving innovation in life sciences.

Medidata NEXT will kick off its 2018 season on March 7 in Basel, Switzerland. More information, locations and dates can be found here.

About Medidata

Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including over 950 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations.

The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developersfrom study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Medidata Solutions Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.10.17
Ausblick: Medidata Solutions legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Medidata Solutions News
RSS Feed
Medidata Solutions zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Medidata Solutions Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2017Medidata Solutions NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.09.2017Medidata Solutions Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2017Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.02.2017Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.02.2017Medidata Solutions BuySunTrust
27.04.2017Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.02.2017Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.02.2017Medidata Solutions BuySunTrust
11.07.2016Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.04.2016Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
02.11.2017Medidata Solutions NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.09.2017Medidata Solutions Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.09.2015Medidata Solutions HoldTopeka Capital Markets
24.04.2015Medidata Solutions HoldTopeka Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Medidata Solutions Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Medidata Solutions News

26.10.17Ausblick: Medidata Solutions legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Weitere Medidata Solutions News
Anzeige

Inside

DekaBank: Zu schön, um wahr zu sein?
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | Jahresendrally - kein Mythos
Ein Funken Hoffnung für die Deutsche Bank
HSBC: Coca-Cola und McDonalds im Fokus der Anleger
Rekordhohe US-Ernte drückt Maispreis auf 12-Monatstief
UBS: Deutsche Post AG: Kräftiges Reversal am historischen Hoch
Vontobel: Munich Re mit Milliardenverlust aufgrund von Hurrikanserie
DZ BANK  DAX: Lackmustest für August-Aufwärtstrendkanal
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Medidata Solutions-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Medidata Solutions Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Rück- und Ausblick mit Oliver Roth
So heizen Sie richtig mit Holz
Die Erosion der Mittelschicht
Zwölf Tage am Stück arbeiten ist rechtens
Fast sieben Millionen Deutsche sind verschuldet

News von

DAX: Käufer warten lieber erst mal ab
Anleger kriegen angesichts der Flut schwacher Quartalszahlen kalte Füsse
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie stürzt ab: Sorge um Dax-Mitgliedschaft
EZB-Vize - Kryptowährungen werden normales Geld niemals verdrängen

News von

Der Bitcoin-Hype verändert den Arbeitsmarkt in Deutschland massiv
Das iPhone X hat eine Nebenwirkung bei Selfies, an die viele Nutzer nicht gedacht haben
Mit dieser Powerbank kann man sein Smartphone drahtlos aufladen
27-jähriger Bayer, der einen BMW Z3 zum Elektroauto umbaute, räumt mit einem Irrtum über Tesla auf
Neue Ära: Ab Januar gibt es eine bahnbrechende Änderung bei Bankkonten

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schliesst rot -- Muss die Hälfte der Deutsche Bank-Mitarbeiter gehen? -- Neuer Chef für ProSiebenSat.1 gesucht -- Allianz, Bechtle, JENOPTIK im Fokus

Droht VW wegen "Dieselgate" neuer Ärger von der BaFin? Compugroup erhält Gematik-Zulassung. Drägerwerk rechnet 2018 mit stärkerem Umsatzanstieg. thyssenkrupp baut Stellen ab. Früherer Facebook-Präsident warnt vor Sozialen Medien - wie Facebook. Brexit-Verhandlungen: EU setzt Briten Zwei-Wochen-Frist. Akku-Chefingenieur verlässt Tesla. Razzia bei der Commerzbank wegen Cum-Ex-Geschäften.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10.11.17
DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schliesst rot -- Muss die Hälfte der Deutsche Bank-Mitarbeiter gehen? -- Neuer Chef für ProSiebenSat.1 gesucht -- Allianz, Bechtle, JENOPTIK im Fokus
Standardwerte
10.11.17
Deutsche Bank-Chef John Cryan mit überraschender Ansage: Muss die Hälfte der Mitarbeiter gehen?
Standardwerte
10.11.17
Droht VW wegen "Dieselgate" neuer Ärger von der BaFin?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Daimler AG710000
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
Nordex AGA0D655
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
Siemens AG723610