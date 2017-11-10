Medidata Honors 2017 Architects of Hope Award Winners at Medidata NEXT Global

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, today announced the winners of the second annual Architects of Hope Awards. Four companies were recognized at the conclusion of the Medidata NEXT Global customer and partner conference.

Medidata NEXT Global is the centerpiece of the largest annual event series of its kind, which attracted over 3,000 attendees across events in Basel, Berlin, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and New York.

Over 1,000 people attended Medidata NEXT Global which took place this week. The three-day conference included 89 thought-provoking sessions highlighting cutting-edge innovation within each phase of the clinical development cycle. The event also featured eight keynotes led by Medidata customers and CRO partners, including senior executives and experts from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Accenture and more.

The 2017 Architects of Hope Award winners were selected for their achievements in four categories.

2017 ARCHITECTS OF HOPE AWARDS

BUILD AWARD - highlights relationships between and within sponsors, CROs, and academic institutions that bring new insights to clinical development to accelerate the development of new medicines and hope for patients.

Award recipient - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

ACCELERATOR AWARD - recognizes a CRO who demonstrates a shared commitment to helping sponsors drive clinical success and through industry relationships, promotes the advancement and acceleration of clinical trial execution. This is the first year Medidata dedicated an award to a partner.

Award recipient - Worldwide Clinical Trials

FOUNDATION AWARD - recognizes a customer who utilizes technology to overcome challenges in clinical research and development, and serves as an innovative thought-leader, helping to build the foundation for the future of clinical trials.

Award recipient - Roche Molecular Systems

DESIGN AWARD - recognizes a customer who uses technology to overcome complex and challenging clinical trial implementation issues, and shows measurable increases in operational and trial efficiencies through innovative trial design.

Award recipient - Tesaro

Medidata also hosted the NEXT Hackathon during the conference, providing cross-functional teams of business experts and developers the opportunity to create new tools to showcase the power and flexibility of the Medidata platform APIs. Team Chipper, placed first in the 24-hour competition for creating a mobile application for Pediatric PRO that layers gamification with an avatar specifically designed for child-patient engagement. The project was built on AppConnect and RaveX.

"Were thrilled to work with forward-thinking life sciences companies committed to driving better clinical outcomes and advancing treatment options for patients through innovation and technology, said Tarek Sherif, Medidata CEO and founder. "We are proud to recognize the achievements of our customers as they use our solutions to tackle some of todays most difficult-to-treat diseases. We extend them all our sincere congratulations.

As part of the program, Medidata NEXT hosted an Executive Innovation Tour bringing together industry executives from across the globe who visited a number of high tech companies in New York, which are driving innovation in life sciences.

Medidata NEXT will kick off its 2018 season on March 7 in Basel, Switzerland. More information, locations and dates can be found here.

About Medidata

Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including over 950 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations.

The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developersfrom study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.

