Medidata Honors 2017 Architects of Hope Award Winners at Medidata NEXT Global

Medidata
(NASDAQ: MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology
and data analytics for clinical research, today announced the winners of
the second annual Architects of Hope Awards. Four companies were
recognized at the conclusion of the Medidata NEXT Global customer and
partner conference.
Medidata
NEXT Global is the centerpiece of the largest annual event series of
its kind, which attracted over 3,000 attendees across events in Basel,
Berlin, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and New York.
Over 1,000 people attended Medidata NEXT Global which took place this
week. The three-day conference included 89 thought-provoking sessions
highlighting cutting-edge innovation within each phase of the clinical
development cycle. The event also featured eight keynotes led by
Medidata customers and CRO partners, including senior executives and
experts from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Memorial
Sloan Kettering, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Accenture and more.
The 2017 Architects of Hope Award winners were selected for their
achievements in four categories.
2017 ARCHITECTS OF HOPE AWARDS
BUILD AWARD - highlights relationships between and within
sponsors, CROs, and academic institutions that bring new insights to
clinical development to accelerate the development of new medicines and
hope for patients.
Award recipient - Memorial
Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
ACCELERATOR AWARD - recognizes a CRO who demonstrates a shared
commitment to helping sponsors drive clinical success and through
industry relationships, promotes the advancement and acceleration of
clinical trial execution. This is the first year Medidata dedicated an
award to a partner.
Award recipient - Worldwide
Clinical Trials
FOUNDATION AWARD - recognizes a customer who utilizes technology
to overcome challenges in clinical research and development, and serves
as an innovative thought-leader, helping to build the foundation for the
future of clinical trials.
Award recipient
-
Roche Molecular Systems
DESIGN AWARD - recognizes a customer who uses technology to
overcome complex and challenging clinical trial implementation issues,
and shows measurable increases in operational and trial efficiencies
through innovative trial design.
Award recipient - Tesaro
Medidata also hosted the NEXT Hackathon during the conference, providing
cross-functional teams of business experts and developers the
opportunity to create new tools to showcase the power and flexibility of
the Medidata platform APIs. Team Chipper, placed first in the 24-hour
competition for creating a mobile application for Pediatric PRO that
layers gamification with an avatar specifically designed for
child-patient engagement. The project was built on AppConnect and RaveX.
"Were thrilled to work with forward-thinking life sciences companies
committed to driving better clinical outcomes and advancing treatment
options for patients through innovation and technology, said Tarek
Sherif, Medidata CEO and founder. "We are proud to recognize the
achievements of our customers as they use our solutions to tackle some
of todays most difficult-to-treat diseases. We extend them all our
sincere congratulations.
As part of the program, Medidata NEXT hosted an Executive Innovation
Tour bringing together industry executives from across the globe who
visited a number of high tech companies in New York, which are driving
innovation in life sciences.
Medidata NEXT will kick off its 2018 season on March 7 in Basel,
Switzerland. More information, locations and dates can be found here.
