Medidata to Host Financial Analyst Day on November 9 in New York City

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, today announced that it will host a Financial Analyst Day on Thursday, November 9, 2017 in New York City.

The Financial Analyst Day will take place from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET and be live streamed on the "Investor" section of Medidata's website at: http://investor.mdsol.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event to register, download and install any necessary audio or video software to access the presentation. For those unable to participate in the live stream, a replay will be archived on the "Investor" section of Medidata's website at http://investor.mdsol.com for a period of time following the event.

For the first time, Financial Analyst Day will be held in conjunction with Medidata NEXT Global, the companys annual customer and partner conference, which attracts industry leaders for the sharing of best practices and insights, as well as networking. Medidata NEXT Global is the centerpiece of the largest annual event series of its kind, attracting over 3,000 attendees across events in Basel, Berlin, London, New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.

