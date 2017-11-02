02.11.2017 22:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Medidata to Host Financial Analyst Day on November 9 in New York City

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, today announced that it will host a Financial Analyst Day on Thursday, November 9, 2017 in New York City.

The Financial Analyst Day will take place from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET and be live streamed on the "Investor" section of Medidata's website at: http://investor.mdsol.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event to register, download and install any necessary audio or video software to access the presentation. For those unable to participate in the live stream, a replay will be archived on the "Investor" section of Medidata's website at http://investor.mdsol.com for a period of time following the event.

For the first time, Financial Analyst Day will be held in conjunction with Medidata NEXT Global, the companys annual customer and partner conference, which attracts industry leaders for the sharing of best practices and insights, as well as networking. Medidata NEXT Global is the centerpiece of the largest annual event series of its kind, attracting over 3,000 attendees across events in Basel, Berlin, London, New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.

About Medidata

Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including over 950 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations.

The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developersfrom study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Medidata Solutions Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.10.17
Ausblick: Medidata Solutions legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Medidata Solutions News
RSS Feed
Medidata Solutions zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Medidata Solutions Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17:29 UhrMedidata Solutions NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.09.2017Medidata Solutions Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2017Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.02.2017Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.02.2017Medidata Solutions BuySunTrust
27.04.2017Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.02.2017Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.02.2017Medidata Solutions BuySunTrust
11.07.2016Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.04.2016Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
17:29 UhrMedidata Solutions NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.09.2017Medidata Solutions Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.09.2015Medidata Solutions HoldTopeka Capital Markets
24.04.2015Medidata Solutions HoldTopeka Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Medidata Solutions Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Medidata Solutions News

26.10.17Ausblick: Medidata Solutions legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Weitere Medidata Solutions News
Anzeige

Inside

Expertenwissen auf unserem Blog
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Der Bitcoin wird flügge
Ölpreise: Das ist der Ausblick bis zum Jahresende!
UBS: BASF SE: 2015-er-Hoch in Reichweite
Vontobel: Rohölpreise steigen weiter, Gold gibt wieder nach
HSBC: Volkswagen (Daily) - Der nächste Schritt
DZ BANK  DAX: Anhaltende Dynamik
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Medidata Solutions-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Medidata Solutions Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Trump nominiert Jerome Powell für die Spitze der US-Notenbank
Trump nominiert Jerome Powell als Yellens Nachfolger
Wie Venezuela die Welt mit neuen Banknoten täuschen will
Britische Zentralbank erhöht Leitzins
So günstig war sparen noch nie

News von

Gewinnmaschinen: Die zehn günstigsten deutschen Aktien
DAX: Vorgezogene Jahresendrally
VW-Aktie am Widerstand: Droht jetzt eine Korrektur?
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Börsencrash: Wiederholt sich die Geschichte?

News von

3.000 Euro Gehalt, 860 Euro Miete: So lebt der Durchschnittsdeutsche im Jahr 2017
Bargeldersatz: Notenbanken prüfen gerade, wie sie unser Geld grundlegend verändern können
Amazon, Google und Co scheffeln Milliarden - dahinter steckt vor allem eine unscheinbare Technologie
Harvard-Forscher warnt: Wir bezahlen einen hohen Preis, um Google und Facebook umsonst nutzen zu können
Elon Musk hat gerade bewiesen, dass er mehr verändern kann als der US-Präsident

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow Jones endet im Plus -- Apple übertrifft die Analystenerwartungen -- Starbucks-Aktie fällt nach Quartalszahlen -- FMC, Tesla, Facebook, BVB im Fokus

Jerome Powell soll neuer Chef der US-Notenbank werden. L'Oreal legt dank guter Geschäfte mit Luxus in China deutlicher zu als erwartet. Kleiner Umsatzrückgang bei Axa. Bitcoin erstmals über 7.000 USD. BoE erhöht Leitzins erstmals seit zehn Jahren.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
KW 43: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:41 Uhr
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow Jones endet im Plus -- Apple übertrifft die Analystenerwartungen -- Starbucks-Aktie fällt nach Quartalszahlen -- FMC, Tesla, Facebook, BVB im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:16 Uhr
Starbucks-Aktie fällt nach Quartalszahlen
Aktie im Fokus
21:54 Uhr
Apple-Aktie nachbörslich mit neuem Allzeithoch - Gute Quartalszahlen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
AlibabaA117ME
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9