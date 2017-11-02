Medidata to Host Financial Analyst Day on November 9 in New York City

Medidata
(NASDAQ: MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology
and data analytics for clinical research, today announced that it will
host a Financial Analyst Day on Thursday, November 9, 2017 in New York
City.
The Financial Analyst Day will take place from approximately 8:30 a.m.
to 3 p.m. ET and be live streamed on the "Investor" section of
Medidata's website at: http://investor.mdsol.com.
Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event to
register, download and install any necessary audio or video software to
access the presentation. For those unable to participate in the live
stream, a replay will be archived on the "Investor" section of
Medidata's website at http://investor.mdsol.com
for a period of time following the event.
For the first time, Financial Analyst Day will be held in conjunction
with Medidata NEXT Global, the companys annual customer and partner
conference, which attracts industry leaders for the sharing of best
practices and insights, as well as networking. Medidata NEXT Global is
the centerpiece of the largest annual event series of its kind,
attracting over 3,000 attendees across events in Basel, Berlin, London,
New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.
About Medidata
Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by
creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical
research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data
analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences
customers worldwide, including over 950 global pharmaceutical companies,
biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers,
and contract research organizations.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality
and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make
more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical
trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future
growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution
powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global
pharmaceutical companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device
developersfrom study design and planning through execution, management
and reporting.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006829/en/