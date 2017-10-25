Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue in the Third Quarter 2017

Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) today announced
financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017.
"We are pleased to achieve a record revenue quarter and resume our
growth. Our third quarter Ethernet revenues achieved double digit
sequential growth, driven by increasing deployments of our 25 gigabit
per second and above products, which demonstrates our leadership
position in these markets, said Eyal Waldman, President and CEO of
Mellanox Technologies. "During the third quarter, InfiniBand revenues
declined seven percent sequentially mainly due to a large Department of
Energy CORAL deployment in the second quarter. On a year-over-year
basis, our InfiniBand high-performance computing and artificial
intelligence revenues increased by double digit percentages. We believe
Mellanox is well positioned to meet our customers expanding performance
needs with the introduction of multiple new products. We see multiple
growth engines for our Ethernet and InfiniBand products.
Third Quarter 2017 - Highlights
-
Revenues of $225.7 million increased 0.7 percent, compared to $224.2
million in the third quarter of 2016.
-
GAAP gross margins of 65.7 percent, compared to 65.1 percent in the
third quarter of 2016.
-
Non-GAAP gross margins of 70.7 percent, compared to 71.8 percent in
the third quarter of 2016.
-
GAAP operating income was $6.6 million, compared to $14.5 million in
the third quarter of 2016.
-
Non-GAAP operating income was $38.5 million, or 17.1 percent of
revenue, compared to $49.2 million, or 22.0 percent of revenue in the
third quarter of 2016.
-
GAAP net income was $3.4 million, compared to $12.0 million in the
third quarter of 2016.
-
Non-GAAP net income was $36.6 million, compared to $46.2 million in
the third quarter of 2016.
-
GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.07, compared to $0.24 in the
third quarter of 2016.
-
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.71, compared to $0.93 in
the third quarter of 2016.
-
$53.0 million in cash was provided by operating activities, compared
to $43.8 million in the third quarter of 2016.
-
Cash and investments totaled $346.2 million at September 30, 2017,
compared to $328.4 million at December 31, 2016.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Outlook
We currently project:
-
Quarterly revenues of $230 million to $240 million
-
Non-GAAP gross margins of 69 percent to 70 percent
-
Non-GAAP operating expenses of $125 million to $127 million
-
Share-based compensation expense of $18.3 million to $18.8 million
-
Non-GAAP diluted share count of 51.7 million to 52.2 million
About Mellanox
Mellanox Technologies is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and
Ethernet interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage.
Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by
providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data
faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability.
Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters,
switches, software, cables and silicon that accelerate application
runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets
including high-performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0,
cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at www.mellanox.com.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in
accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP),
Mellanox uses non-GAAP measures of net income which are adjusted from
results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense,
amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related
expense, settlement costs, and income tax effects and adjustments. The
purpose of income tax effects and adjustments is to exclude tax
consequences associated with the above excluded expenses items, as well
as the non-cash impact on the tax provision pertaining to changes in
deferred tax assets associated with carryforward losses of group
entities subject to tax holiday in Israel. The company believes the
non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and
investors, as these non-GAAP results exclude expenses that are not
indicative of our core operating results. Management believes it is
useful to exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization expense
of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expense, settlement
costs, and income tax effects and adjustments because it enhances
investors' ability to understand our business from the same perspective
as management, which believes that such items are not directly
attributable to nor reflect the underlying performance of the company's
business operations. Further, management believes certain non-cash
charges such as share-based compensation, amortization of acquired
intangible assets, changes related to recognition of deferred taxes and
the net impact on the company's tax provision for non-GAAP adjustments
do not reflect the cash operating results of the business. These
measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in
accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or
superior to GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures may be different than
the non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of GAAP
to non-GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations is also
presented in the financial statements portion of this release and is
posted under the "Investor Relations" section on our website.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995
All statements included or incorporated by reference in this release,
other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are
forward-looking statements, including the outlook for the three months
ended December 31, 2017, statements related to trends in the market for
our solutions and services, opportunities for our company in 2017 and
beyond, and future product capabilities. These forward-looking
statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and
projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs and
certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change.
Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as
"projects," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts,"
"believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would,"
"could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions and
variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to
differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any
forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties that could cause
our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements include the continued expansion of our
product line, customer base and the total available market of our
products, the continued growth in demand for our products, the
continued, increased demand for industry standards-based technology, our
ability to react to trends and challenges in our business and the
markets in which we operate, our ability to anticipate market needs or
develop new or enhanced products to meet those needs, the adoption rate
of our products, our ability to establish and maintain successful
relationships with our OEM partners, our ability to effectively compete
in our industry, fluctuations in demand, sales cycles and prices for our
products and services, our success converting design wins to
revenue-generating product shipments, the continued launch and volume
ramp of large customer sales opportunities, our ability to protect our
intellectual property rights, our ability to successfully acquire
businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate
these acquired businesses, our success in realizing the anticipated
benefits of mergers and acquisitions, and our ability to obtain debt at
competitive rates or in sufficient amounts in order to fund our
contractual commitments. Furthermore, the majority of our quarterly
revenues are derived from customer orders received and fulfilled in the
same quarterly period. We have limited visibility into actual end-user
demand as such demand impacts us and our OEM customer inventory balances
in any given quarter. Consequently, this introduces risk and uncertainty
into our revenue and production forecasts and business planning and
could negatively impact our financial results. In addition, current
uncertainty in the global economic environment poses a risk to the
overall economy as businesses may defer purchases in response to tighter
credit conditions, changing overall demand for our products, and
negative financial news. Consequently, our results could differ
materially from our prior results due to these general economic and
market conditions, political events and other risks and uncertainties
described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
More information about the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may
impact our business is set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K filed
with the SEC on February 17, 2017. All forward-looking statements in
this press release, including the outlook for the three months ended
December 31, 2017, are based on information available to us as of the
date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
Mellanox is a registered trademark of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All
other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
|
|
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
$
|
225,699
|
|
|
$
|
224,211
|
|
|
$
|
626,312
|
|
|
$
|
635,822
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
77,335
|
|
|
78,191
|
|
|
215,212
|
|
|
228,479
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
148,364
|
|
|
146,020
|
|
|
411,100
|
|
|
407,343
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
90,916
|
|
|
83,611
|
|
|
271,755
|
|
|
236,969
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
37,829
|
|
|
34,408
|
|
|
111,696
|
|
|
98,212
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
13,039
|
|
|
13,501
|
|
|
38,034
|
|
|
54,933
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
141,784
|
|
|
131,520
|
|
|
421,485
|
|
|
390,114
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
6,580
|
|
|
14,500
|
|
|
(10,385
|
)
|
|
17,229
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(2,016
|
)
|
|
(2,195
|
)
|
|
(6,005
|
)
|
|
(5,408
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
956
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
2,466
|
|
|
982
|
|
Interest and other, net
|
|
|
(1,060
|
)
|
|
(1,589
|
)
|
|
(3,539
|
)
|
|
(4,426
|
)
|
Income (loss) before taxes on income
|
|
|
5,520
|
|
|
12,911
|
|
|
(13,924
|
)
|
|
12,803
|
|
Provision for taxes on income
|
|
|
2,117
|
|
|
874
|
|
|
2,908
|
|
|
3,280
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
3,403
|
|
|
$
|
12,037
|
|
|
$
|
(16,832
|
)
|
|
$
|
9,523
|
|
Net income (loss) per share basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
Net income (loss) per share diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
50,587
|
|
|
48,385
|
|
|
49,999
|
|
|
47,883
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
51,575
|
|
|
49,494
|
|
|
49,999
|
|
|
49,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to
non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
3,403
|
|
|
$
|
12,037
|
|
|
$
|
(16,832
|
)
|
|
$
|
9,523
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
1,773
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
10,811
|
|
|
10,396
|
|
|
29,799
|
|
|
30,318
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
4,336
|
|
|
3,837
|
|
|
11,684
|
|
|
11,374
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
2,940
|
|
|
2,716
|
|
|
7,980
|
|
|
10,471
|
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
18,560
|
|
|
17,576
|
|
|
50,993
|
|
|
53,936
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
10,641
|
|
|
13,519
|
|
|
31,841
|
|
|
37,479
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
584
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
6,690
|
|
|
5,483
|
|
Total amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
13,067
|
|
|
15,944
|
|
|
39,113
|
|
|
43,546
|
|
Settlement costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,106
|
|
Total settlement costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,106
|
|
Acquisition related charges:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
729
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,261
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
407
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
1,047
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
206
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
6,746
|
|
Total acquisition related charges
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
1,221
|
|
|
920
|
|
|
16,260
|
|
Tax effects and adjustments
|
|
|
1,293
|
|
|
(585
|
)
|
|
(549
|
)
|
|
(207
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
|
$
|
36,613
|
|
|
$
|
46,193
|
|
|
$
|
73,645
|
|
|
$
|
128,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to
non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$
|
225,699
|
|
|
$
|
224,211
|
|
|
$
|
626,312
|
|
|
$
|
635,822
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
148,364
|
|
|
146,020
|
|
|
411,100
|
|
|
407,343
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
65.7
|
%
|
|
65.1
|
%
|
|
65.6
|
%
|
|
64.1
|
%
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
1,773
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
10,641
|
|
|
13,519
|
|
|
31,841
|
|
|
37,479
|
|
Acquisition related charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
729
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,261
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
159,478
|
|
|
$
|
160,895
|
|
|
$
|
444,471
|
|
|
$
|
454,856
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
70.7
|
%
|
|
71.8
|
%
|
|
71.0
|
%
|
|
71.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to
non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating expenses
|
|
|
$
|
141,784
|
|
|
$
|
131,520
|
|
|
$
|
421,485
|
|
|
$
|
390,114
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
(18,087
|
)
|
|
(16,949
|
)
|
|
(49,463
|
)
|
|
(52,163
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
(2,426
|
)
|
|
(2,425
|
)
|
|
(7,272
|
)
|
|
(6,067
|
)
|
Settlement costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,106
|
)
|
Acquisition related charges
|
|
|
(290
|
)
|
|
(492
|
)
|
|
(920
|
)
|
|
(7,999
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
|
|
$
|
120,981
|
|
|
$
|
111,654
|
|
|
$
|
363,830
|
|
|
$
|
318,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from
operations to non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
$
|
6,580
|
|
|
$
|
14,500
|
|
|
$
|
(10,385
|
)
|
|
$
|
17,229
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
18,560
|
|
|
17,576
|
|
|
50,993
|
|
|
53,936
|
|
Settlement costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,106
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
13,067
|
|
|
15,944
|
|
|
39,113
|
|
|
43,546
|
|
Acquisition related charges
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
1,221
|
|
|
920
|
|
|
16,260
|
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
38,497
|
|
|
$
|
49,241
|
|
|
$
|
80,641
|
|
|
$
|
136,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
51,575
|
|
|
49,494
|
|
|
49,999
|
|
|
49,232
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP
|
|
|
(988
|
)
|
|
(1,109
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,349
|
)
|
Total options vested and exercisable
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
|
1,265
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
|
1,265
|
|
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share:
|
|
|
51,617
|
|
|
49,650
|
|
|
51,029
|
|
|
49,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
1.02
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
0.78
|
|
|
0.89
|
|
Settlement costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
Acquisition related charges
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
Tax effects and adjustments
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
|
Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
Total options vested and exercisable
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
|
$
|
2.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.
Condensed
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
58,416
|
|
|
$
|
56,780
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
287,743
|
|
|
271,661
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
133,618
|
|
|
141,768
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
61,609
|
|
|
65,523
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
20,222
|
|
|
17,346
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
561,608
|
|
|
553,078
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
117,483
|
|
|
118,585
|
|
Severance assets
|
|
|
17,839
|
|
|
15,870
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
247,431
|
|
|
278,031
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
472,437
|
|
|
471,228
|
|
Deferred taxes and other long-term assets
|
|
|
53,942
|
|
|
36,713
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
1,470,740
|
|
|
$
|
1,473,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
42,067
|
|
|
$
|
59,533
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
91,510
|
|
|
105,042
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
23,257
|
|
|
24,364
|
|
Current portion of term debt
|
|
|
23,341
|
|
|
23,628
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
180,175
|
|
|
212,567
|
|
Accrued severance
|
|
|
22,825
|
|
|
19,874
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
17,134
|
|
|
15,968
|
|
Term debt
|
|
|
174,441
|
|
|
218,786
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
39,108
|
|
|
30,580
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
433,683
|
|
|
497,775
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
209
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
851,480
|
|
|
774,605
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
1,136
|
|
|
(928
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
184,223
|
|
|
201,844
|
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
|
1,037,057
|
|
|
975,730
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders equity
|
|
|
$
|
1,470,740
|
|
|
$
|
1,473,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.
Condensed
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands,
unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(16,832
|
)
|
|
$
|
9,523
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
76,564
|
|
|
73,264
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(704
|
)
|
|
1,266
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
50,993
|
|
|
49,127
|
|
Gain on investments, net
|
|
|
(2,632
|
)
|
|
(1,190
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
8,420
|
|
|
(32,698
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
2,349
|
|
|
12,624
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(5,802
|
)
|
|
5,343
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(14,876
|
)
|
|
4,876
|
|
Accrued liabilities and other liabilities
|
|
|
(3,104
|
)
|
|
15,132
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
94,376
|
|
|
137,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of severance-related insurance policies
|
|
|
(983
|
)
|
|
(865
|
)
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
|
|
(139,861
|
)
|
|
(218,642
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
|
|
|
95,414
|
|
|
209,456
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|
|
|
31,008
|
|
|
130,187
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(35,243
|
)
|
|
(32,748
|
)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
|
(1,836
|
)
|
|
(6,060
|
)
|
Purchase of investments in private companies
|
|
|
(13,500
|
)
|
|
(1,284
|
)
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired of $87.5 million in 2016
|
|
|
(872
|
)
|
|
(693,692
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(65,873
|
)
|
|
(613,648
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
280,000
|
|
Principal payments on term debt
|
|
|
(46,000
|
)
|
|
(27,000
|
)
|
Term debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,521
|
)
|
Payments on capital lease and intangible asset financings
|
|
|
(5,969
|
)
|
|
(491
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuances of ordinary shares through employee equity
incentive plans
|
|
|
25,102
|
|
|
21,649
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(26,867
|
)
|
|
268,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
1,636
|
|
|
(207,744
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
56,780
|
|
|
263,199
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
58,416
|
|
|
$
|
55,455
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025006264/en/