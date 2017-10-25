Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue in the Third Quarter 2017

Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

"We are pleased to achieve a record revenue quarter and resume our growth. Our third quarter Ethernet revenues achieved double digit sequential growth, driven by increasing deployments of our 25 gigabit per second and above products, which demonstrates our leadership position in these markets, said Eyal Waldman, President and CEO of Mellanox Technologies. "During the third quarter, InfiniBand revenues declined seven percent sequentially mainly due to a large Department of Energy CORAL deployment in the second quarter. On a year-over-year basis, our InfiniBand high-performance computing and artificial intelligence revenues increased by double digit percentages. We believe Mellanox is well positioned to meet our customers expanding performance needs with the introduction of multiple new products. We see multiple growth engines for our Ethernet and InfiniBand products.

Third Quarter 2017 - Highlights

Revenues of $225.7 million increased 0.7 percent, compared to $224.2 million in the third quarter of 2016.

GAAP gross margins of 65.7 percent, compared to 65.1 percent in the third quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP gross margins of 70.7 percent, compared to 71.8 percent in the third quarter of 2016.

GAAP operating income was $6.6 million, compared to $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP operating income was $38.5 million, or 17.1 percent of revenue, compared to $49.2 million, or 22.0 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2016.

GAAP net income was $3.4 million, compared to $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP net income was $36.6 million, compared to $46.2 million in the third quarter of 2016.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.07, compared to $0.24 in the third quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.71, compared to $0.93 in the third quarter of 2016.

$53.0 million in cash was provided by operating activities, compared to $43.8 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Cash and investments totaled $346.2 million at September 30, 2017, compared to $328.4 million at December 31, 2016.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Outlook

We currently project:

Quarterly revenues of $230 million to $240 million

Non-GAAP gross margins of 69 percent to 70 percent

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $125 million to $127 million

Share-based compensation expense of $18.3 million to $18.8 million

Non-GAAP diluted share count of 51.7 million to 52.2 million

Recent Mellanox Press Release Highlights

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software, cables and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high-performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at www.mellanox.com.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Mellanox uses non-GAAP measures of net income which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expense, settlement costs, and income tax effects and adjustments. The purpose of income tax effects and adjustments is to exclude tax consequences associated with the above excluded expenses items, as well as the non-cash impact on the tax provision pertaining to changes in deferred tax assets associated with carryforward losses of group entities subject to tax holiday in Israel. The company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors, as these non-GAAP results exclude expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results. Management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expense, settlement costs, and income tax effects and adjustments because it enhances investors' ability to understand our business from the same perspective as management, which believes that such items are not directly attributable to nor reflect the underlying performance of the company's business operations. Further, management believes certain non-cash charges such as share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, changes related to recognition of deferred taxes and the net impact on the company's tax provision for non-GAAP adjustments do not reflect the cash operating results of the business. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures may be different than the non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations is also presented in the financial statements portion of this release and is posted under the "Investor Relations" section on our website.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Total revenues $ 225,699 $ 224,211 $ 626,312 $ 635,822 Cost of revenues 77,335 78,191 215,212 228,479 Gross profit 148,364 146,020 411,100 407,343 Operating expenses: Research and development 90,916 83,611 271,755 236,969 Sales and marketing 37,829 34,408 111,696 98,212 General and administrative 13,039 13,501 38,034 54,933 Total operating expenses 141,784 131,520 421,485 390,114 Income (loss) from operations 6,580 14,500 (10,385 ) 17,229 Interest expense (2,016 ) (2,195 ) (6,005 ) (5,408 ) Other income, net 956 606 2,466 982 Interest and other, net (1,060 ) (1,589 ) (3,539 ) (4,426 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income 5,520 12,911 (13,924 ) 12,803 Provision for taxes on income 2,117 874 2,908 3,280 Net income (loss) $ 3,403 $ 12,037 $ (16,832 ) $ 9,523 Net income (loss) per share  basic $ 0.07 $ 0.25 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.20 Net income (loss) per share  diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.24 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.19 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 50,587 48,385 49,999 47,883 Diluted 51,575 49,494 49,999 49,232

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP: GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,403 $ 12,037 $ (16,832 ) $ 9,523 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense: Cost of revenues 473 627 1,530 1,773 Research and development 10,811 10,396 29,799 30,318 Sales and marketing 4,336 3,837 11,684 11,374 General and administrative 2,940 2,716 7,980 10,471 Total share-based compensation expense 18,560 17,576 50,993 53,936 Amortization of acquired intangibles: Cost of revenues 10,641 13,519 31,841 37,479 Research and development 196 195 582 584 Sales and marketing 2,230 2,230 6,690 5,483 Total amortization of acquired intangibles 13,067 15,944 39,113 43,546 Settlement costs: General and administrative    5,106 Total settlement costs    5,106 Acquisition related charges: Cost of revenues  729  8,261 Research and development 105 407 541 1,047 Sales and marketing 32  93 206 General and administrative 153 85 286 6,746 Total acquisition related charges 290 1,221 920 16,260 Tax effects and adjustments 1,293 (585 ) (549 ) (207 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 36,613 $ 46,193 $ 73,645 $ 128,164 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP: Revenues $ 225,699 $ 224,211 $ 626,312 $ 635,822 GAAP gross profit 148,364 146,020 411,100 407,343 GAAP gross margin 65.7 % 65.1 % 65.6 % 64.1 % Share-based compensation expense 473 627 1,530 1,773 Amortization of acquired intangibles 10,641 13,519 31,841 37,479 Acquisition related charges  729  8,261 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 159,478 $ 160,895 $ 444,471 $ 454,856 Non-GAAP gross margin 70.7 % 71.8 % 71.0 % 71.5 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP: GAAP operating expenses $ 141,784 $ 131,520 $ 421,485 $ 390,114 Share-based compensation expense (18,087 ) (16,949 ) (49,463 ) (52,163 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (2,426 ) (2,425 ) (7,272 ) (6,067 ) Settlement costs    (5,106 ) Acquisition related charges (290 ) (492 ) (920 ) (7,999 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 120,981 $ 111,654 $ 363,830 $ 318,779

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 6,580 $ 14,500 $ (10,385 ) $ 17,229 Share-based compensation expense 18,560 17,576 50,993 53,936 Settlement costs    5,106 Amortization of acquired intangibles 13,067 15,944 39,113 43,546 Acquisition related charges 290 1,221 920 16,260 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 38,497 $ 49,241 $ 80,641 $ 136,077 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share: 51,575 49,494 49,999 49,232 Adjustments: Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP (988 ) (1,109 )  (1,349 ) Total options vested and exercisable 1,030 1,265 1,030 1,265 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share: 51,617 49,650 51,029 49,148 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ 0.24 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.19 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 0.35 0.35 1.02 1.10 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.25 0.32 0.78 0.89 Settlement costs    0.10 Acquisition related charges 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.33 Tax effects and adjustments 0.03 (0.01 ) (0.01 )  Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP 0.01 0.02  0.07 Total options vested and exercisable (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.71 $ 0.93 $ 1.44 $ 2.61

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,416 $ 56,780 Short-term investments 287,743 271,661 Accounts receivable, net 133,618 141,768 Inventories 61,609 65,523 Other current assets 20,222 17,346 Total current assets 561,608 553,078 Property and equipment, net 117,483 118,585 Severance assets 17,839 15,870 Intangible assets, net 247,431 278,031 Goodwill 472,437 471,228 Deferred taxes and other long-term assets 53,942 36,713 Total assets $ 1,470,740 $ 1,473,505 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,067 $ 59,533 Accrued liabilities 91,510 105,042 Deferred revenue 23,257 24,364 Current portion of term debt 23,341 23,628 Total current liabilities 180,175 212,567 Accrued severance 22,825 19,874 Deferred revenue 17,134 15,968 Term debt 174,441 218,786 Other long-term liabilities 39,108 30,580 Total liabilities 433,683 497,775 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 218 209 Additional paid-in capital 851,480 774,605 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,136 (928 ) Retained earnings 184,223 201,844 Total shareholders equity 1,037,057 975,730 Total liabilities and shareholders equity $ 1,470,740 $ 1,473,505

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (16,832 ) $ 9,523 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 76,564 73,264 Deferred income taxes (704 ) 1,266 Share-based compensation 50,993 49,127 Gain on investments, net (2,632 ) (1,190 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 8,420 (32,698 ) Inventories 2,349 12,624 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,802 ) 5,343 Accounts payable (14,876 ) 4,876 Accrued liabilities and other liabilities (3,104 ) 15,132 Net cash provided by operating activities 94,376 137,267 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of severance-related insurance policies (983 ) (865 ) Purchase of short-term investments (139,861 ) (218,642 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 95,414 209,456 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 31,008 130,187 Purchase of property and equipment (35,243 ) (32,748 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,836 ) (6,060 ) Purchase of investments in private companies (13,500 ) (1,284 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired of $87.5 million in 2016 (872 ) (693,692 ) Net cash used in investing activities (65,873 ) (613,648 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term debt  280,000 Principal payments on term debt (46,000 ) (27,000 ) Term debt issuance costs  (5,521 ) Payments on capital lease and intangible asset financings (5,969 ) (491 ) Proceeds from issuances of ordinary shares through employee equity incentive plans 25,102 21,649 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (26,867 ) 268,637 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,636 (207,744 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 56,780 263,199 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 58,416 $ 55,455

