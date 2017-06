Mellanox Announces a Strategic Collaboration With HPE to Advance Innovations in High Performance Computing and Machine Learning Platforms

Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, announced today a strategic collaboration with HPE to enable the industry’s most efficient high-performance computing and machine learning data centers, based on the innovative technologies from both companies. The mutual solutions will enable customers to leverage the InfiniBand and Gen-Z open standards to maximize their return on investment for current and future data centers and applications.

Leveraging Mellanox’s intelligent and In-Network Computing capabilities in ConnectX®-5 InfiniBand adapters and Switch-IB2 InfiniBand switches in the recently announced HPE SGI 8600 and HPE Apollo 6000 Gen10 systems, enables both companies to now offer the most powerful, scalable and efficient high-performance computing and machine learning fabric solutions in the industry. This collaboration will enable both companies to develop synergistic technology integration and the optimal usage of the upcoming HDR InfiniBand Quantum switches, ConnectX-6 adapters and future Gen-Z devices. In addition, joint development with HPE’s Advanced Development team will pave the road to Exascale computing.

Mellanox In-Network Computing interconnect architecture provides the leading technology to advance data processing and real time analytics, which is critical for a diverse range of HPC and machine learning applications. The collaboration with HPE will enable the companies to leverage the technology advancements of HDR InfiniBand and Gen-Z to overcome performance limitations of proprietary products and advance the levels of compute efficiency, scalability and data processing performance.

"Data-centric computing, In-Network computing and open standards are all necessary for technology innovations and for achieving state-of-the-art performance for a broad range of HPC and machine learning applications,” said Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager of HPC and AI at HPE. "The HPE and Mellanox collaboration will enable us to bring the solutions our customers need, based on InfiniBand and Gen-Z capabilities, to maximize data centers efficiency, and to deliver the highest value to our customers.”

Mellanox and HPE will showcase the new solutions at the world-wide development and benchmarking centers and together will optimize customers’ applications and provide support in planning, developing and deploying future data centers.

"We have been working with HPE for more than a decade now, accelerating many of the world’s leading supercomputers,” said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "The growing demands for faster data analysis and scalable data simulations mandates technology innovations and collaborations around open standards, to deliver the needed compute and storage infrastructures today and in the future. The collaboration with HPE will enable tighter technology development, and optimize use of the InfiniBand architecture and for Gen-Z in the future. This will allow both companies to build the most efficient data centers for HPC and machine learning workloads.”

Mellanox and HPE will be presenting more details of the new collaboration at June 2017 HP-CAST and the International Supercomputing Conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

