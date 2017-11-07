Mellanox Announces Availability of World-Leading Spectrum-Based SN2010 Data Center Ethernet Switch System for Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructures

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of
high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data
center servers and storage systems, today announced the availability of
the Spectrum-based SN2010 Open Ethernet switch system. Featuring 18
ports of 10/25GbE plus four ports of 100GbE, the SN2010 is a
space-efficient member of the Spectrum switch series and allows a
smooth migration from 10/25GbE server connectivity to higher speed
(40/50/100GbE) uplinks.
Like the other members of the SN2000 series of Spectrum switches, the
new SN2010 is an ideal choice for hyperconverged and storage
infrastructures, due to the system's unique hardware design, high
performance ASIC, and superior price performance.
The SN2010 configuration combines 18 discrete SFP+ ports for
connectivity to 10/25GbE servers/storage nodes, with four QSFP28 ports,
thereby addressing a rich ecosystem of 10/25GE through 100GE
interconnect and complementing the Mellanox solution portfolio. The
SN2010 offers a modern entry-level solution that addresses a range of
needs for growing businesses, including colocation deployments to
disaster recovery sites.
Sized to fit in half of a standard single 19-inch rack unit, two SN2010
switches can be installed side by side into the same space required by a
common top-of-rack switch, offering server and uplink connectivity with
the built-in resiliency of two top-of-rack switches. Its unique form
factor combined with ultra-low latency and zero-packet-loss design make
it the ideal Ethernet Storage Fabric switch for 10/25GbE-connected
block, file, and object storage.
The SN2010 system will be available at the end of 2017 and will be
offered in three software configurations: MLNX-OS, Cumulus Linux or bare
metal/ONIE versions.
"The SN2010 effectively supports the needs of modern scale-out storage
and Hyperconverged infrastructures, said Amit Katz, VP Ethernet at
Mellanox. "This solution offers the right space-efficient form factor,
while covering any need from RDMA over Ethernet (RoCE) support to VXLAN
at a very attractive price point.
"Nutanix has a distinct vision to transform organizations datacenter
operations with an Enterprise Cloud OS that reduces hardware footprint
and improves scalability and TCO, said Venugopal Pai, Vice President of
Strategic Alliances and Business Development, Nutanix. "The new
space-efficient SN2010 further complements the joint solutions our teams
will provide for customers together and strengthens our partnership with
Mellanox.
"Mellanox SN2010 is exactly what our hyperconverged and storage
customers need today, said Martin Bichler, Group Vendor Manager,
BigTec. "Nutanix and other solutions are now even more compelling when
bundled with SN2010 and integrated with NEO for simple and rapid
deployment.
"The storage and hyperconverged industry is moving fast toward web-scale
principles and network design, said Josh Leslie, CEO of Cumulus
Networks. "Partnering with Mellanox to offer Cumulus Linux support for
SN2010, a high performance and unique form factor switch, lets customers
reap the benefits of automation, customization, and web-scale IT
efficiency in the data center that open networking provides.
"The new 10G optimized Mellanox SN2010 TOR switch completes the Mellanox
Spectrum switch line as the efficient and flexible network fabric for
modern storage systems, said Marty Lans senior director & general
manager, Storage Connectivity and Interoperability, HPE. "A great
follow-on to the SN2100 switches that connects the current 10GbE
networked storage to next-gen networks.
"We are excited about Mellanoxs new SN2010 hyperconverged switch, this
switch is perfectly aligned with our customers needs for low port
count, small footprint, modern switch capabilities and tight integration
with our hyperconverged products using NEO, said Shoichi Morita,
President and CEO of NetWorld, Mellanox distributor in Japan. "We are
proud of work with Mellanox making a difference for us.
"The SN2010 makes our award winning hyperconverged offering even more
compelling, said Phil White, CTO, Scale Computing. "This offers an
ideal fabric solution to our HC3 customers; small form factor, low port
count and power, modern features and great performance.
"Zadara Storage provides advanced data services to our clients
worldwide, said Nelson Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Zadara Storage. "It
is important that our underlying architecture leverages the best
possible technology in the market. The SN2010 is an ideal data center
switch for us given its flexible port configuration, great performance,
low power and high density.
Note: Mellanox is a registered trademark of Mellanox Technologies,
Ltd. Spectrum is a trademark of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other
trademarks are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107005572/en/