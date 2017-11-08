08.11.2017 21:01
Mellanox Interconnect Solutions Boost Qualcomm Arm-Based Data Center Platforms with Mellanox ConnectX-5

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that the companys Ethernet and InfiniBand network adapters are being used to accelerate throughput speeds on Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies new Arm-based Qualcomm Centriq 2400 platforms. Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc., is a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Mellanoxs leading 25, 50 and 100Gb/s Ethernet and EDR InfiniBand interconnect solutions, paired with the Qualcomm Centriq 2400, the worlds first 10nm server processor, represent a sea change in terms of performance and innovation, offering a cost-effective platform for the most demanding compute and storage workloads.

"We are excited to collaborate with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies to accelerate the next generation of Arm-based infrastructures optimized for diverse data center deployment needs, said Yael Shenhav, vice president, product marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "Arm-based technologies provide an innovative and cost-effective alternative to todays data center environments. Combining Mellanox adapters unique blend of enhanced packet processing, virtualization and storage offload technologies with the revolutionary Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor, delivers exceptional performance and great return on investment for our customers.

"Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies and Mellanox design top-class solutions to run high performance, power efficient cloud and telecommunication platforms, said Ram Peddibhotla, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies. "With a combination of Mellanox ConnectX adapters and our Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processors, were able to deliver enhanced throughput and packet performance in an NFV environment.

"We are proud of our long-term partnership to develop telco and data center applications that combine 6WINDs high performance networking software with Mellanoxs industry leading network adapters, said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Our joint collaboration with Mellanox and Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies introduces customers to the next generation of high performance solutions for networking and virtualization.

The combined solution delivers unprecedented DPDK forwarding scalable performance, while leaving the Arm-based cores mostly available for applications. Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Mellanox and 6WIND showcased an NFV-based platform including an acceleration of 6WIND Turbo Router and Turbo IPsec software network appliances over the Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) on a Qualcomm Centriq 2400-based server with Mellanox ConnectX®-5 100Gb/s interface at the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 launch event in San Jose on November 8 2017.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at: www.mellanox.com.

Note: Mellanox and ConnectX, are registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Qualcomm Centriq is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Centriq is a product of Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc.

