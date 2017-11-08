Mellanox Interconnect Solutions Boost Qualcomm Arm-Based Data Center Platforms with Mellanox ConnectX-5

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of
high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data
center servers and storage systems, today announced that the
companys Ethernet and InfiniBand network adapters are being used to
accelerate throughput speeds on Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies new
Arm-based Qualcomm Centriq 2400 platforms. Qualcomm Datacenter
Technologies, Inc., is a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Mellanoxs leading 25, 50 and 100Gb/s Ethernet and EDR InfiniBand
interconnect solutions, paired with the Qualcomm Centriq 2400, the
worlds first 10nm server processor, represent a sea change in terms of
performance and innovation, offering a cost-effective platform for the
most demanding compute and storage workloads.
"We are excited to collaborate with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies to
accelerate the next generation of Arm-based infrastructures optimized
for diverse data center deployment needs, said Yael Shenhav, vice
president, product marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "Arm-based
technologies provide an innovative and cost-effective alternative to
todays data center environments. Combining Mellanox adapters unique
blend of enhanced packet processing, virtualization and storage offload
technologies with the revolutionary Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor,
delivers exceptional performance and great return on investment for our
customers.
"Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies and Mellanox design top-class
solutions to run high performance, power efficient cloud and
telecommunication platforms, said Ram Peddibhotla, vice president,
product management, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies. "With a
combination of Mellanox ConnectX adapters and our Qualcomm Centriq 2400
processors, were able to deliver enhanced throughput and packet
performance in an NFV environment.
"We are proud of our long-term partnership to develop telco and data
center applications that combine 6WINDs high performance networking
software with Mellanoxs industry leading network adapters, said Eric
Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Our joint collaboration with Mellanox
and Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies introduces customers to the next
generation of high performance solutions for networking and
virtualization.
The combined solution delivers unprecedented DPDK forwarding scalable
performance, while leaving the Arm-based cores mostly available for
applications. Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Mellanox and 6WIND
showcased an NFV-based platform including an acceleration of 6WIND Turbo
Router and Turbo IPsec software network appliances over the Data Plane
Development Kit (DPDK) on a Qualcomm Centriq 2400-based server with
Mellanox ConnectX®-5 100Gb/s interface at the Qualcomm
Centriq 2400 launch event in San Jose on November 8 2017.
