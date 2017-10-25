Mercialys: Euro 150 Million Bond Issue with a Private Placement

Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has issued Euro 150 million of bonds today as
part of a private placement. This operation is for general corporate
purposes, including the partial refinancing of the Euro 479.7 million
bond issue maturing in March 2019.
Building on its outstanding operational performances and capitalizing on
the opportunity offered by a still extremely buoyant credit market,
Mercialys is announcing that it has today carried out a new bond issue,
through a private placement, for a nominal total of Euro 150 million,
maturing in 2027, with a yield of 10-year mid-swap + 110 basis points.
This operation is in line with the refinancing strategy rolled out by
the Company, whose FR0011223692 issue with an outstanding nominal of
Euro 479.7 million and 4.125% coupon is due to mature on March 26, 2019.
This new 10-year bond financing line, raised under very favorable
conditions, helps extend the average maturity of Mercialys debt, while
keeping the Companys financing costs at extremely competitive levels.
In addition, it offers a significant spread compared with the average
capitalization rate for the Companys real estate assets (5.14% at
end-June 2017) and the pipelines target net yield on cost (6.6% for a
total investment of Euro 586 million).
Deutsche Bank acted as bookrunner.
The operation does not have any impact on Mercialys 2017 objectives.
* * *
About Mercialys
Mercialys is one of Frances leading real
estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30,
2017, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,108 leases, representing a rental
value of Euro 174.6 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2017, it
owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.7 billion (including
transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC real estate investment trust
(REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext
Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on
October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2017, there were 92,049,169 shares
outstanding.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This press release contains
certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends,
projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to
identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the
forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys shelf
registration document available at www.mercialys.com
for the year ended December 31, 2016 for more details regarding certain
factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys business.
Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or
adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new
information, new future events or any other circumstances that might
cause these statements to be revised.
