Molson Coors Stewart Glendinning Departing Company

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced that Stewart Glendinning, President and CEO of Molson Coors International, will be leaving the company to pursue a new role as Global CFO of a leading multinational food company. Glendinnings last day with the company will be December 8, 2017, and the company will update on succession in due course.

Mark Hunter, President and CEO of Molson Coors, stated, "We wish Stewart every success as he embarks on a new chapter in his career and thank him for his leadership across 12 years with Molson Coors.

