Molson Coors Stewart Glendinning Departing Company

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced that
Stewart Glendinning, President and CEO of Molson Coors International,
will be leaving the company to pursue a new role as Global CFO of a
leading multinational food company. Glendinnings last day with the
company will be December 8, 2017, and the company will update on
succession in due course.
Mark Hunter, President and CEO of Molson Coors, stated, "We wish Stewart
every success as he embarks on a new chapter in his career and thank him
for his leadership across 12 years with Molson Coors.
