Molson Coors Stewart Glendinning Departing Company

08.11.2017 23:25
Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced that Stewart Glendinning, President and CEO of Molson Coors International, will be leaving the company to pursue a new role as Global CFO of a leading multinational food company. Glendinnings last day with the company will be December 8, 2017, and the company will update on succession in due course.

Mark Hunter, President and CEO of Molson Coors, stated, "We wish Stewart every success as he embarks on a new chapter in his career and thank him for his leadership across 12 years with Molson Coors.

About Molson Coors

With a story that starts in 1774, Molson Coors has spent centuries defining brewing greatness. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the worlds beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Carling, Staropramen and Sharps Doom Bar to Leinenkugels Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, Pilsner Urquell, Creemore Springs Premium Lager and Smith & Forge Hard Cider, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover.

Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors, Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers, which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North American Index for the past seven years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company, visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

