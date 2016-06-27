Monotype Introduces the SST Typeface: A Timeless Design for Global Branding

Monotype (NASDAQ: TYPE) today introduced the SST®
typeface, a timeless sans serif created specifically to help brands
consistently extend their brand across multiple mediums and geographies.
Designed under the direction of Akira Kobayashi of the Monotype Studio,
the SST typeface supports nearly 100 languages and offers a series of
highly legible and clean tone designs, making it one of the most widely
accessible and usable typefaces available. With six weights and italics,
including condensed and typewriter alternate styles, the SST typeface is
both expressive and flexible, helping brand identities endure both now
and well into the future.
The SST typeface is an original design built on solid typographic
traditions. It combines the organic readability of humanist sans serif
designs with the sharp geometrics of neo-grotesque styles, providing a
balance of legibility and usability across a wide range of environments.
It is nimble and impactful both easy to read in its smaller sizes,
like on a smartphone screen, and in larger form factors like billboards
and event signage. These attributes are consistent across the languages
covered by the SST typeface, making it a versatile, technical and
elaborate type design.
"Global brands have long struggled to find a brand identity that can
help them carry a harmonious and appropriate tone of voice across
multiple languages and geographies, said Akira Kobayashi, Type
Director, APAC, at Monotype. "The SST typeface is consistently rich and
legible and was designed with the purpose of making a brand experience
memorable and uniform, without being too flashy. As a part of our design
remit at Monotype, we are focused on creating global designs that have
both staying power and the ability to tell a consistent story, no matter
what language is being used to tell it.
The SST typeface was originally designed in partnership with the
creative department of Sony Corporation to be used on a global scale, so
Kobayashi and his team struck a careful balance between style
requirements and cultural sensitivities for the design of each font. The
result is a uniform look and feel that helps enable a positive brand
experience in the places where a customer could consume it, including in
marketing, customer service, products, packaging and documentation, in
online, offline, print and digital media.
Suggested Typeface Pairings
The combination of readability
and geometrics offered by the SST typeface means that it pairs well with
typefaces like the ITC Berkeley Oldstyle®, FF Meta®,
PMN Caecilia®, Malabar® and Neue Swift®
typefaces.
Pricing and Availability
The SST typeface is available for
purchase in a number of family packs, including:
-
SST
Pan-European Family Pack (17 fonts): $/399 or £339 for the
family, $/79 or £68 for individual fonts
-
SST
Japanese Pro Family Pack (6 fonts): $/719 or £625 for the family,
$/225 or £192 for individual fonts
-
SST
Arabic Family Pack (4 fonts): $/129 or £110 for the family, $/65
or £56 for individual fonts
-
SST
Thai Family Pack (4 fonts): $/129 or £110 for the family, $/65
or £56 for individual fonts
-
SST
Vietnamese Family Pack (4 fonts): $/129 or £110 for the family,
$/65 or £56 for individual fonts
The SST typeface family packs are immediately available for purchase
through MyFonts.com,
at a discounted price of 50 percent off through July 27, 2017.
Additionally a number of SST typeface family packs will be available as
a part of the Monotype
Library Subscription (MLS), which provides unlimited access to more
than 10,000 fonts. Enterprise customers may also choose a variety of
licensing options through Monotypes
enterprise sales team.
About Monotype
Monotype is a leader in empowering expression
and engagement through a combination of type, technology and expertise.
Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Monotype provides customers worldwide
with typeface solutions for a broad range of creative applications and
consumer devices. The companys libraries and e-commerce sites are home
to many of the most widely used typefaces including the Helvetica®,
Frutiger®
and Univers®
families as well as the next generation of type designs. Further
information is available at www.monotype.com.
