13.06.2017 14:00
Monotype Introduces the SST Typeface: A Timeless Design for Global Branding

Monotype (NASDAQ: TYPE) today introduced the SST® typeface, a timeless sans serif created specifically to help brands consistently extend their brand across multiple mediums and geographies. Designed under the direction of Akira Kobayashi of the Monotype Studio, the SST typeface supports nearly 100 languages and offers a series of highly legible and clean tone designs, making it one of the most widely accessible and usable typefaces available. With six weights and italics, including condensed and typewriter alternate styles, the SST typeface is both expressive and flexible, helping brand identities endure both now and well into the future.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005226/en/

Akira Kobayashi of the Monotype Studio (Photo: Business Wire)

The SST typeface is an original design built on solid typographic traditions. It combines the organic readability of humanist sans serif designs with the sharp geometrics of neo-grotesque styles, providing a balance of legibility and usability across a wide range of environments. It is nimble and impactful  both easy to read in its smaller sizes, like on a smartphone screen, and in larger form factors like billboards and event signage. These attributes are consistent across the languages covered by the SST typeface, making it a versatile, technical and elaborate type design.

"Global brands have long struggled to find a brand identity that can help them carry a harmonious and appropriate tone of voice across multiple languages and geographies, said Akira Kobayashi, Type Director, APAC, at Monotype. "The SST typeface is consistently rich and legible and was designed with the purpose of making a brand experience memorable and uniform, without being too flashy. As a part of our design remit at Monotype, we are focused on creating global designs that have both staying power and the ability to tell a consistent story, no matter what language is being used to tell it.

The SST typeface was originally designed in partnership with the creative department of Sony Corporation to be used on a global scale, so Kobayashi and his team struck a careful balance between style requirements and cultural sensitivities for the design of each font. The result is a uniform look and feel that helps enable a positive brand experience in the places where a customer could consume it, including in marketing, customer service, products, packaging and documentation, in online, offline, print and digital media.

Suggested Typeface Pairings
The combination of readability and geometrics offered by the SST typeface means that it pairs well with typefaces like the ITC Berkeley Oldstyle®, FF Meta®, PMN Caecilia®, Malabar® and Neue Swift® typefaces.

Pricing and Availability
The SST typeface is available for purchase in a number of family packs, including:

  • SST Pan-European Family Pack (17 fonts): $/399 or £339 for the family, $/79 or £68 for individual fonts
  • SST Japanese Pro Family Pack (6 fonts): $/719 or £625 for the family, $/225 or £192 for individual fonts
  • SST Arabic Family Pack (4 fonts): $/129 or £110 for the family, $/65 or £56 for individual fonts
  • SST Thai Family Pack (4 fonts): $/129 or £110 for the family, $/65 or £56 for individual fonts
  • SST Vietnamese Family Pack (4 fonts): $/129 or £110 for the family, $/65 or £56 for individual fonts

The SST typeface family packs are immediately available for purchase through MyFonts.com, at a discounted price of 50 percent off through July 27, 2017. Additionally a number of SST typeface family packs will be available as a part of the Monotype Library Subscription (MLS), which provides unlimited access to more than 10,000 fonts. Enterprise customers may also choose a variety of licensing options through Monotypes enterprise sales team.

To join the conversation about the SST typeface online, search #MeetSST on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

To see more of the SST typeface in action, watch this video: https://vimeo.com/219706188/150d41de9d

About Monotype
Monotype is a leader in empowering expression and engagement through a combination of type, technology and expertise. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Monotype provides customers worldwide with typeface solutions for a broad range of creative applications and consumer devices. The companys libraries and e-commerce sites are home to many of the most widely used typefaces  including the Helvetica®, Frutiger® and Univers® families  as well as the next generation of type designs. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SST, Meta, FF, PMN Caecilia, Swift, and Malabar are trademarks of Monotype GmbH registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Monotype, Helvetica, Frutiger, and Univers are trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in other jurisdictions. ITC Berkeley Old Style is a trademark of Monotype ITC Inc. and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2017 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

12.01.17
Monotype Imaging upgraded to neutral from underweight at J.P. Morgan (EN, MarketWatch)
27.06.16
Ex-Dividend Reminder: EMC, Monotype Imaging Holdings and General Dynamics (EN, Forbes)

