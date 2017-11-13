13.11.2017 14:00
MuleSoft Named to Deloittes 2017 Technology Fast 500 for Fifth Consecutive Year

MuleSoft (NYSE: MULE), provider of the leading platform for building application networks, today announced that it has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year on Deloittes Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. MuleSofts growth is driven by global demand for Anypoint Platform, which enables organizations to easily build application networks using APIs to achieve business agility.

"Were solving one of the biggest problems in IT. MuleSoft is at the center of a significant opportunity to help organizations bring their digital investments together into an application network, said Greg Schott, chairman and CEO, MuleSoft. "Our continued recognition by Deloitte is a reflection of the remarkable demand for Anypoint Platform. We are devoted to helping our customers change and innovate faster by easily connecting the worlds applications, data and devices.

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment, said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers.

"Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this years North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment, said Heather Gates, national managing director of Deloitte & Touche LLPs emerging growth company practice. "Deloitte is dedicated to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of this years Fast 500 winners.

MuleSoft sits at the intersection of major technology forcesmobile, cloud, big data and IoT. Its software platform enables over 1,200 customers including Unilever, Mastercard, Pfizer, Salesforce and Spotify to easily build application networks using APIs. With Anypoint Platform, organizations are achieving agility that allows them to launch products and services faster than their competition and respond faster to changing customer expectations. For example, ASICS deployed its new e-commerce platform 2.5 faster with Anypoint Platform in order to build more personalized customer relationships.

MuleSoft is hiring exceptional people in all functions and levels, all over the world. To learn more about MuleSofts culture and career opportunities, visit mulesoft.com/careers.

About Deloittes 2017 Technology Fast 500

Deloittes Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies  both public and private  in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSofts Anypoint Platform is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

About MuleSoft

MuleSofts mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the worlds applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSofts market-leading Anypoint Platform is enabling over 1,000 organizations in approximately 60 countries to build application networks. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.

