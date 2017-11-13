MuleSoft (NYSE: MULE), provider of the leading platform for building application
networks, today announced that it has been recognized for the fifth
consecutive year on Deloittes Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the
fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and
energy tech companies in North America. MuleSofts growth is driven by
global demand for Anypoint Platform, which enables organizations to
easily build application networks using APIs to achieve business agility.
"Were solving one of the biggest problems in IT. MuleSoft is at the
center of a significant opportunity to help organizations bring their
digital investments together into an application network, said Greg
Schott, chairman and CEO, MuleSoft. "Our continued recognition by
Deloitte is a reflection of the remarkable demand for Anypoint Platform.
We are devoted to helping our customers change and innovate faster by
easily connecting the worlds applications, data and devices.
"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore
the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service
in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment, said Sandra
Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology,
media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting
edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere
congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while
delivering new services and experiences for their customers.
"Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader
economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this years
North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the
capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth
technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on
investment, said Heather Gates, national managing director of Deloitte
& Touche LLPs emerging growth company practice. "Deloitte is dedicated
to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the
emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the
significant accomplishments of this years Fast 500 winners.
MuleSoft sits at the intersection of major technology forcesmobile,
cloud, big data and IoT. Its software platform enables over 1,200
customers including Unilever, Mastercard, Pfizer, Salesforce and Spotify
to easily build application networks using APIs. With Anypoint Platform,
organizations are achieving agility that allows them to launch products
and services faster than their competition and respond faster to
changing customer expectations. For example, ASICS deployed its new
e-commerce platform 2.5 faster with Anypoint Platform in order to build
more personalized customer relationships.
MuleSoft is hiring exceptional people in all functions and levels, all
over the world. To learn more about MuleSofts culture and career
opportunities, visit mulesoft.com/careers.
About Deloittes 2017 Technology Fast 500
Deloittes Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing
technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech
companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast
500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue
growth from 2013 to 2016.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies
must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to
customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's
operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of
at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5
million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum
of four years and be headquartered within North America.
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK
private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL), its network of member
firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are
legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as
"Deloitte Global) does not provide services to clients. In the United
States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL,
their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte name in the
United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not
be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public
accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about
to learn more about our global network of member firms.
About Anypoint Platform
MuleSofts Anypoint Platform is a leading solution for API-led
connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data,
and devices, both on-premises
and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS,
ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.
About MuleSoft
MuleSofts mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster
by making it easy to connect the worlds applications, data and devices.
With its API-led
approach to connectivity, MuleSofts market-leading Anypoint
Platform is enabling over 1,000 organizations in approximately 60
countries to build application networks. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.
MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc. All other marks
are those of respective owners.
