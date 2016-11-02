Murata Acquired ID-Solutions in Italy

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Murata) (TOKYO:6981)
(ISIN:JP3914400001), a world leading manufacturer of electronics
components and solutions, acquired ID-Solutions S.r.l. ("ID-Solutions;
Headquarters: Parma, Italy) on June 1, 2017.
Purpose of the acquisition
ID-Solutions is a RFID system integrator
that, starting from their consultancy experience and development of
their own middleware and application software, provides added value
traceability solutions based on customer needs.
ID-Solutions is a spin-off company of the University of Parma, a charter
technology partner of RFID Lab Parma and specializes in providing RFID
solutions for supply chains with a focus on the retail, food, and
healthcare industries.
Combining ID-Solutions research background and expertise with Muratas
strengths high investment in R&D, unique technologies, new product
development capabilities and broad global network will benefit both
companies and enable us to develop and offer customers cutting-edge,
unique RFID tags and solutions.
RFID is defined as one of essential technologies for the IoT and
Industry 4.0 which are high growth markets. RFID solutions are expected
to be utilized in various markets including retail, medical/healthcare
and Industrial. Thus far Murata has mainly contributed to this market as
a hardware vendor. This acquisition will enhance Muratas ability to
propose solutions for RFID deployment including software and will thus
expand our business offering by enhancing our ability to propose total
solutions.
Corporate Overview of ID-Solutions S.r.l.
Company
name: ID-Solutions S.r.l.
Location: Viale Mariotti, 1 43121 Parma
Established:
2004
Representative: Antonio Rizzi, Chairman
Business
description: RFID system integration (including middleware and
application software development)
Number of employees: 12
Main
offices: Parma, Italy
Corporate overview of Murata Manufacturing Co.,
Ltd.
Company name: Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Location:
10-1, Higashikotari 1-chome, Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto 617-8555
Date of
incorporation: December 23, 1950 (established in October 1944)
Representative:
Tsuneo Murata, President, Statutory Representative Director
Business
description: Design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive
electronic components and solutions, communication modules, power supply
modules, and other.
Number of employees: 59,978 (as of March 31,
2017)
Consolidated subsidiaries: 31 in Japan, 66 overseas (as of
March 31, 2017)
Murata in Brief
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide
leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive
electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power
supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced
electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density
modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities
throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005557/en/