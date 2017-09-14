Murgitroyd Appoints New Director in Electronics and Software Field

Global intellectual property attorney firm Murgitroyd has today
announced the appointment of a new Director, Patents in its electronics
and software practice.
Nick Hayden, a senior UK and European Patent Attorney based in the
firms Glasgow office, assumes the role after 17 years with the
business, where he is a key member of its pan-European electronics and
software team.
Nick, whose technical specialisms include electronics, software and
physics, works with many of the firm's most significant clients,
including a number of multinationals, as well as some of the most
innovative small and medium-sized firms.
Guido Zerbi, head of Murgitroyd's electronics and software practice,
said: "This appointment is key to recognising Nick's experience and
growing leadership role in the practice, and rewards him for the hard
work he has put in over many years in nurturing and growing our client
base."
The firm's CEO Ed Murgitroyd added: "This is an achievement which
recognises talent, dedication and leadership ability. Nick is an
excellent addition to our leadership team, and I very much look forward
to working with him in that capacity."
Nick is relishing the challenge of his new role: "Having gained
experience in most areas of patent practice over the years, I am looking
forward to adding to that experience with additional management and
strategic planning responsibilities and the challenges that these bring.
"It's a change in outlook for me, but one I am looking forward to and
that I feel well equipped for given my experience.
Ed Murgitroyd said he hoped Hayden would be enjoying a whisky or two to
celebrate his appointment:
"It's well known that Nick enjoys a good Scottish malt, so I hope he's
picked a quality one to mark this milestone!"
Notes to editors:
Murgitroyd was established in Glasgow in 1975. Today it is one of
the largest global patent and trade mark attorney firms, with 13 offices
in Europe, 2 client liaison offices in the US and an office handling
patent searching in Nicaragua.
The company employs more than 50 patent and trade mark professionals and
over 230 members of staff.
Ends.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914005690/en/