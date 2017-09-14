Murgitroyd Appoints New Director in Electronics and Software Field

Global intellectual property attorney firm Murgitroyd has today announced the appointment of a new Director, Patents in its electronics and software practice.

Nick Hayden, a senior UK and European Patent Attorney based in the firms Glasgow office, assumes the role after 17 years with the business, where he is a key member of its pan-European electronics and software team.

Nick, whose technical specialisms include electronics, software and physics, works with many of the firm's most significant clients, including a number of multinationals, as well as some of the most innovative small and medium-sized firms.

Guido Zerbi, head of Murgitroyd's electronics and software practice, said: "This appointment is key to recognising Nick's experience and growing leadership role in the practice, and rewards him for the hard work he has put in over many years in nurturing and growing our client base."

The firm's CEO Ed Murgitroyd added: "This is an achievement which recognises talent, dedication and leadership ability. Nick is an excellent addition to our leadership team, and I very much look forward to working with him in that capacity."

Nick is relishing the challenge of his new role: "Having gained experience in most areas of patent practice over the years, I am looking forward to adding to that experience with additional management and strategic planning responsibilities and the challenges that these bring.

"It's a change in outlook for me, but one I am looking forward to and that I feel well equipped for given my experience.

Ed Murgitroyd said he hoped Hayden would be enjoying a whisky or two to celebrate his appointment:

"It's well known that Nick enjoys a good Scottish malt, so I hope he's picked a quality one to mark this milestone!"

Notes to editors:

Murgitroyd was established in Glasgow in 1975. Today it is one of the largest global patent and trade mark attorney firms, with 13 offices in Europe, 2 client liaison offices in the US and an office handling patent searching in Nicaragua.

The company employs more than 50 patent and trade mark professionals and over 230 members of staff.

Ends.

