31.08.2017 19:38
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Nanobiotix half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO  ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announces its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2017.

  • Philippe Mauberna, CFO of Nanobiotix, commented: "We are pleased with the progress made during the first half of 2017. Following the recommendation from the IDMC to continue the phase II/III trial in Soft Tissue Sarcoma, the company has also announced successful clinical results from the Phase I/II Trial of NBTXR3 in Head & Neck Cancer. The private placement completed in April 2017 enabled new investors, mainly from the US and Europe, to invest in Nanobiotix in order to support our clinical programs expansion in head and neck cancer with NBTXR3 and in the Immuno-Oncology program into patients.

Financial highlights

  • Total revenue of circa 1.9m (H1 2016: 3.0m) includes re-invoicing of materials and services (59k), research tax credit (1.760k) and other subsidies (63k)
  • Total expenses are stable compared to last year (13.7m for H1 2017 vs. 13.1m for H1 2016). R&D expenses amounts to 7.2m on line with clinical developments activities while SG&A, at 4.5m vs. 3.8m for H1 2016, reflect the investment made in the market access phase
  • Headcount to support company projects has increased to 71 in June 30, 2017 compare to 63 as of June 30, 2016
  • After tax losses of 12m for H1 2017 (compared to 10m for H1 2016) in line with expectations
  • Cash balance as June 30, 2017 amounts to 31m (H1 2016: 25m)

Financial events

  • Successful completion in April 2017 of a 25.1 million private placement, corresponding to 1,596,527 new shares, providing additional resources to support the Company development. This operation has provided the opportunity for Nanobiotix to welcome new shareholders from US and EU and allow existing shareholders to reinforce their current positions.

Operational highlights

  • Recommendation of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) to continue the ongoing phase II/III trial of NBTXR3 in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (Act.in.sarc study), based on the safety and efficacy data
  • Results of the Phase I/II head and neck cancer trial with its lead product candidate, NBTXR3, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Chicago in June. The excellent safety profile demonstrated in this elderly and frail population indicates that NBTXR3 would represent a valuable option to preserve and improve patients Quality of Life compared to other treatments
  • Presentation of NBTXR3 preclinical data demonstrating 1) the antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in five different in vivo human cancer models and 2) the antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in combination with chemotherapy, in both in vitro and in vivo studies
  • Presentation of a first set of clinical data from its immuno-oncology (IO) program, showing the potential ability of NBTXR3 to transform "cold tumors into "hot tumors. The new clinical data and previous pre-clinical data indicate that NBTXR3 could play a key role in oncology and could become a backbone in immuno-oncology. NBTXR3 with radiotherapy could transform tumors into an effective in situ vaccine, opening up very promising perspectives in the treatment of local cancer and metastases
  • Appointment of Alain Dostie, a senior executive from the pharmaceutical industry, as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) to oversee operations and product commercialization

Financial Review (IFRS)

The detailed Profit & Loss financial statement is laid out below:  
    6 months period closed on :
( 000)   June 30 2017   June 30 2016
Operating revenue   59   982
Other revenue   1,823   2,053
Subsidies   63   63
Research Tax Credit   1,760   1,991
Total revenue   1,882   3,036
Cost of sales   -   -
R&D costs   -7,238   -8,209
Selling, general and administrative costs (SG&A)   -4,531   -3,773
Costs associated with payments in shares   -1,919   -1,127
Core operating loss   -11,806   -10,073
Income from cash   19   35
Gross cost of debt   -57   -49
Net cost of debt   -38   -14
Other financial income   18   15
Other financial expenses   -364   -6
Core pre-tax loss   -12,190   -10,079
Income tax   0   -89
Net loss   -12,190   -10,169
Actuarial gains   8   21
Foreign exchange translation adjustments   237   4
Comprehensive loss   -11,945   -10,143
Diluted earnings per share   -0.76   -0.68

Total revenue for H1 2017 amounts to 1,882k (H1 2016: 3,036k):

  • Re-invoicing of materials and services related to activities planned into partnership convention with PharmaEngine have been smaller than last year while no milestone payment was triggered during the period, and
  • Other revenue amounts to 1,823k mainly composed of the Research Tax Credit (CIR). This amount is in slightly decreased compared to last year (-230k) as a reflection of the R&D expenses level.

Total operating expenses as of 30 June 2017 reached 13.7m (H1 2016: 13.1m). In total, the stability of expenses is explained as follows:

  • Operating costs, excluding share based payments, amounted in H1 2017 to 11,770k (H1 2016: 11,982k), as per company expectations,
  • R&D expenses amounted to 7.2m (H1 2016: 8.2m), which correspond to the current level of activity of on-going clinical programs,
  • Selling, general and administrative cost expenses reached 4.5m (H1 2016: 3.8m) mainly due to the continuation of market access preparation, with some new recruitments and market studies activities, and
  • Shares based payment amounts to 1.9m (+0.8m) because of plans allocated on the period.

The core operating loss amounts to 11.8m (H1 2016: 10.1m) in line with expectations. This operating loss increase is mainly due to the decrease of revenue level.

The total net loss amounts to 12.2m.

Cash balance as of 30 June 2017 reaches 31m as per expectations.

The half year financial report has been the object of a limited review by the Statutory Auditors. The company published full financial statements that comply with IFRS that are available on its website at www.nanobiotix.com.

???

Next financial press release: revenue for the third quarter of 2017 on November 15, 2017.

???

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the treatment of cancer. The Companys first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to provide a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.

NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases). Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by Nanobiotixs Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia Pacific region. The Company has filed in August 2016 for market approval (CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.

The Company started in 2016 a new preclinical research program in Immuno-oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United States.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Nanobiotix SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.11.16
Nanobiotix set for important 2017 as cancer therapy trials advance (Proactiveinvestors)
14.11.16
Nanobiotix flags up cancer vaccine potential of nanoparticle treatment (Proactiveinvestors)
04.10.16
Nanobiotix strengthens US team (Proactiveinvestors)
03.10.16
NANOBIOTIX Strengthens U.S. leadership with appointments of Head of U.S. Clinical Development and Director of Investor Relations (Globe Newswire)
19.09.16
Bpifrance grants Nanobiotix a 2MEU interest-free loan to support final development stage of lead product, NBTXR3 (Globe Newswire)
13.09.16
Nanobiotix announces submission for first market approval of lead product NBTXR3 in Europe (Globe Newswire)
01.09.16
Nanobiotix SA pleased with progress in 2016 (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nanobiotix SA News
RSS Feed
Nanobiotix SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nanobiotix SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nanobiotix SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Nanobiotix SA News
Anzeige

Inside

Siegeszug der Software
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
DZ BANK  Trading 360 Grad: Hier gratis anmelden und Traden lernen
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Stabilisierungstag
UBS: Continental AG: Weitere Schwäche ist möglich
Vontobel: Der Goldpreis liebäugelt mit einem frischen Neun-Monats-Hoch
Boxen, Fußball oder Serien-Highlights  Die Zukunft im TV heißt Streaming!
HSBC: S&P 500® (Daily) - Die entscheidenden Stresslevel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Nanobiotix SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nanobiotix SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

In diesen Regionen sind Kfz-Versicherungen am teuersten
Der absurde Brandschutz-Wahn in Deutschland
Die EZB wird erstmal gar nichts beschließen
Börse reagierte gelassen auf Nordkorea-Schock
China schafft in stiller Revolution das Bargeld ab

News von

Neues verdrängt Altes: Mit diesen Aktien investieren Anleger in die Zukunft
Insolvente Air Berlin hofft auf Lufthansa und Easyjet
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
BVB-Aktie: Bundesligist einigt sich mit Barcelona über Dembele-Transfer
DAX: Entspannung vorerst nur temporär

News von

Konkurrenz für Bitcoin? Burger King hat jetzt eine eigene Krypto-Währung
Studie zeigt: Die Air-Berlin-Pleite hat dramatische Auswirkung auf die Ticketpreise
Ein Experte erklärt, warum der starke Euro gefährlich ist
Mit seinem Solardach könnte Elon Musk etwas gelingen, wobei andere Unternehmen bisher versagt haben
EU-Wettbewerbskommissarin vergleicht deutsches Autokartell mit Googles illegalen Praktiken

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester --Wall Street grün -- Darum hat Berkshire Hathaway so viel Bargeld angehäuft -- Singer fordert von neuen STADA-Eignern satte Abfindung -- Apple, Carrefour, EVOTEC im Fokus

LEONI zahlte angeblich zu geringe Lizenzgebühren an IT-Unternehmen. Bundesbank: Jede vierte Bank will Strafzinsen künftig weitergeben. MediGene-Aktien springen zweistellig hoch. Wegen Trump: Finnischer Milliardenfonds wirft US-Aktien raus. Unternehmer Wöhrl prüft Air Berlin-Übernahme vorerst nicht weiter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 34: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Juni 2017)
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Sorglos die Koffer packen
In diesen europäischen Ländern kommt man voll auf seine Kosten
Die ärmsten Länder der EU
Hier ist das BIP schlechter als im Durchschnitt
Vor diesen Berufen macht die Digitalisierung keinen Halt
Diese Jobs sind besonders stark bedroht
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:02 Uhr
DAX schließt fester --Wall Street grün -- Darum hat Berkshire Hathaway so viel Bargeld angehäuft -- Singer fordert von neuen STADA-Eignern satte Abfindung -- Apple, Carrefour, EVOTEC im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:11 Uhr
Wegen Trump: Finnischer Milliardenfonds wirft US-Aktien raus
Aktie im Fokus
20:11 Uhr
Warum hat Berkshire Hathaway so viel Bargeld angehäuft, Warren Buffett?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
MediGene AGA1X3W0
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11