NANOBIOTIX
(Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage
nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of
cancer, today presented new translational data at the "Immunotherapy
workshop - Incorporating Radiation Oncology into Immunotherapy
co-sponsored by the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the
National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the Society for Immunotherapy of
Cancer (SITC), that takes place from June 15 to 16, 2017 in Bethesda,
Maryland, USA.
Nanobiotixs lead product, NBTXR3, has a universal physical mode of
action which is designed for the local destruction of tumors. In
addition to the physical destruction of cancer cells, recently published
data suggests that NBTXR3 generates immunogenic cell death which could
trigger a specific immune response to attack the tumor.
Many tumors exhibit little or no response to therapies targeting the
immune system and are considered "cold. The explanation for the lack of
response in its simplest form, is a lack of immunogenicity. The ability
of NBTXR3 to generate intratumoral immunogenic cell death (ICD) could be
a key to significantly increasing the number of patients who can benefit
from the help of their immune system to fight their cancer.
Today, Nanobiotix presented new translational data from its
immuno-oncology program.
"Hafnium oxide nanoparticle, a potent radiation enhancer for in
situ cancer vaccine (June 15, 2017)
J. Galon1,
M. Laé2, Z. Papai3, P. Rochaix4, L.C.
Mangel5, F. Hermitte6, Z. Sapi7, M.
Delannes4, T. Tornoczky5 , A. Vincent-Salomon2,
V. Servois2, H. Brisse2, S. Paris8, A.
Pottier8, and S. Bonvalot2
1INSERM,
Paris, France, 2Institut Curie, Paris, France, 3Magyar
Honvedseg Egeszsegugyi Kozpont, Budapest, Hungary, 4Institut
Universitaire du Cancer, Toulouse, France, 5Pecs
University, Pecs, Hungary, 6HalioDx, Marseille,
France, 7Semmelweis University, Budapest,
Hungary, 8Nanobiotix, Paris, France.
1.
Human Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) patients data
In tumors of STS patients, a significant increase of T cells (CD3+,
CD8+) and a marked increase of dendritic cell (CD103+) infiltrates in
post- versus pre-treatment were observed for NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy
arm, while no differences were seen in the use of radiotherapy alone.
These findings demonstrate the ability of NBTXR3 to transform cold
tumors (as Soft Tissue Sarcoma) in hot tumors.
Large hemorrhagic zones have been found in tumor tissues treated with
NBTXR3, whereas tumors treated with radiotherapy alone did not show such
patterns. This finding shows that NBTXR3 could affect the tumor
microenvironment and potentially allow better infiltration of activated
T Cells.
The upregulation of adaptive immunity gene expression between pre- and
post-treatment was pronounced for NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy - 72 genes
only up-regulated with the NBTXR3 treatment, showing enrichment of
cytokine activity and of the T cell receptor signaling pathway.
A number of upregulated genes correspond to existing or promising IO
targets, enabling a potential combination of NBTXR3 with therapeutic
approaches, like products targeting PD1, PDL1, CTLA4, etc. This data
requires confirmation in additional studies.
2.
Mice model (CT26) data
In mice, the abscopal effect (i.e. an effect outside the scope of the
localized treatment) was evaluated. A tumor was implanted on each side
of each mouse; one of the tumors was treated with either NBTXR3 and
radiotherapy, or radiotherapy alone; while the other remained untreated.
The treated tumors, both those that received NBTXR3 and radiotherapy and
those that received radiotherapy alone, demonstrated volume shrinkage.
However, the study showed that only the use of NBTXR3 with radiotherapy
resulted in a control on the untreated tumors (abscopal effect). No
effect was observed in control groups and groups treated with radiation
therapy alone.
In this model, NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy induces a noticeable increase of
CD8+ and macrophages infiltrates in both tumors (treated and untreated).
At the same time, no effect was observed in cases where radiotherapy was
used alone, when compared to control groups (that received no
irradiation). This demonstrates that NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy can induce
a marked systemic antitumor immune response on distant and untreated
tumors where radiotherapy alone couldnt.
3.
Conclusion
Taken together, these non-clinical and preliminary clinical results
confirm that NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy could efficiently prime the
adaptive antitumor immune response, turning "cold tumors in "hot
tumors. Additionally, these results suggest that the physically-induced
response and subsequent immune activation triggered by the NBTXR3
treatment could be generic. NBTXR3 with radiotherapy could transform
these tumors into an effective in situ vaccine, opening up very
promising perspectives in the treatment of local cancer and metastases.
NBTXR3 competitive positioning in IO
Many IO combination strategies focus on priming the tumor, which is
now becoming a prerequisite of turning a "cold tumor into a "hot tumor.
Compared to other modalities that could be used for priming the tumor,
NBTXR3 could have a number of advantages: The physical and universal
mode of action that could be widely applied across oncology; the
one-time local injection and good fit within existing medical practice
already used as a basis for cancer treatment, as well as a very good
chronic safety profile and well-established manufacturing process.
The new clinical data and previous pre-clinical data indicate that
NBTXR3 could play a key role in oncology and could become a backbone in
immuno-oncology.
***
About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com
Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the
treatment of cancer. The Companys first-in-class, proprietary
technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to
provide a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.
NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments
and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors
including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers,
prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes
of administration.
NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck
cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases).
Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by
Nanobiotixs Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia
Pacific region. The Company has filed in August 2016 for market approval
(CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.
The Company started in 2016 a new preclinical research program in
Immuno-oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the
potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.
Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company
Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United
States.
