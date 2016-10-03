28.09.2017 18:50
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Nanobiotix Plans to Conduct Its First Clinical Trial with NBTXR3 in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in the U.S.

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO  ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, announced today its intention to start a new trial in the companys immuno-oncology (IO) program. The trial is aimed at expanding the potential of NBTXR3 to recurrent and metastatic disease.

The trial would target recurrent head and neck, and metastatic lung cancer patients. Studies indicate that the vast majority of oncology patients do not respond to checkpoint inhibitors.

Nanobiotixs plan for this U.S.-based trial is to evaluate its lead product, NBTXR3, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, with the aim of unlocking their vast potential to convert refractory patients into responders.

Elsa Borghi, Nanobiotixs Chief Medical Officer commented: "The immunomodulatory effects of NBTXR3 have the potential to transform non-responders into responders. This approach could be practice-changing, as it addresses unmet medical needs through directed tumor in situ vaccination.

For the past decade, there has been excitement around immuno-oncology agents capacity to boost the immune systems response, priming it for an active attack against tumor cells. The response to checkpoint inhibitors in so-called "hot tumors, infiltrated by T-cells and characterized by an inflammatory profile, has been striking with long-lasting clinical benefits in many cancer patients.

However, many tumors exhibit little or no response to therapies targeting the immune system and are considered "cold, due to a lack of immunogenicity.

According to published data, only 15 to 20% of non-small-cell lung cancer patients (NSCLC), and 13 to 22% of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients (NHSCC) respond to immunotherapy treatments.

Moreover, treatment using checkpoint inhibitors is generally not effective against all tumor types ("cold tumors devoid of T-cell saturation, PD-1/PDL-1 blockage cannot drive an anti-cancer response).

The physical mode of action and subsequent cell death generated by NBTXR3 induce a different immunogenicity compared to radiotherapy and chemotherapy. This could be the key to significantly increasing the number of cancer patients who can benefit from immuno-oncology strategies.

As Nanobiotix reported earlier this year at ASCO 2017, NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy was shown to induce a specific adaptive immune pattern that could potentially convert a non-responder into an immune-responsive patient receptive to treatment with checkpoint inhibitors.

On top of NBTXR3s core developments as a single agent across seven oncology indications, Nanobiotixs Immuno-Oncology combination program opens the door to new developments, potential new indications, and important value creation opportunities.

About Nanobiotixs immuno-oncology research program

Many IO combination strategies focus on priming the tumor, which is now becoming a prerequisite of turning a "cold tumor into a "hot tumor.

Compared to other modalities that could be used for priming the tumor, NBTXR3 could have a number of advantages: the physical and universal mode of action that could be used widely across oncology, the one-time local injection and good fit within existing medical practice already used as a basis for cancer treatment, as well as a very good chronic safety profile and well-established manufacturing process.

After 18 months of development, the Company presented preclinical proof of concept demonstrating that NBTXR3 actively stimulates the host immune system to attack tumor cells.

Recently, Nanobiotix presented new translational data. Taken together, these non-clinical and preliminary clinical results confirm that NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy could efficiently prime an adaptive antitumor immune response, turning "cold tumors in "hot tumors. Additionally, these results suggest that the physically-induced response and subsequent immune activation triggered by the NBTXR3 treatment could be generic. Results suggests that NBTXR3 with radiotherapy could transform tumors into an effective in situ vaccine, opening up very promising perspectives in the treatment of local cancer and metastases.

The new clinical data and previous pre-clinical data indicate that NBTXR3 could play a key role in oncology and could become a backbone of immuno-oncology.

On top of the Companys core development activities, these findings could open new collaborations for NBTXR3 through combinations with other immuno-oncology drugs.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the treatment of cancer. The Companys first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to providing a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.

NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases). Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by Nanobiotixs Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia Pacific region. The Company filed in August 2016 for market approval (CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.

In 2016 the Company started a new preclinical research program in Immuno-oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Companys Headquarters is based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Nanobiotix SA

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:30 Uhr
NANOBIOTIX prévoit de lancer aux Etats-Unis son premier essai clinique avec NBTXR3 en combinaison avec des « immune checkpoints inhibitors » (Globe Newswire)
18:30 Uhr
NANOBIOTIX plans to conduct its first clinical trial with NBTXR3 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in the U.S. (Globe Newswire)
29.11.16
Nanobiotix set for important 2017 as cancer therapy trials advance (Proactiveinvestors)
14.11.16
Nanobiotix flags up cancer vaccine potential of nanoparticle treatment (Proactiveinvestors)
04.10.16
Nanobiotix strengthens US team (Proactiveinvestors)
03.10.16
NANOBIOTIX Strengthens U.S. leadership with appointments of Head of U.S. Clinical Development and Director of Investor Relations (Globe Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nanobiotix SA News
RSS Feed
Nanobiotix SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nanobiotix SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nanobiotix SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Nanobiotix SA News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Reich durch Schokoriegel und Lippenstift
Hoher Preisabschlag von WTI gegenüber Brent begünstigt US-Ölexporte
UBS: Continental AG: Weiter Kursgewinne möglich
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Zinswende Ja oder Nein?
DZ BANK  Wacker Chemie: Positiver Ausblick auf Q3 2017 / Unfall in US-Polywerk
Wer wenig wagt, gewinnt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Mit Öl 21,6% in den nächsten 10 Wochen erzielen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Nanobiotix SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nanobiotix SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hier droht der nächste Immobilien-Crash
Griechenlands Börse erleidet den Lindner-Crash
FDP-Chef Lindner lässt die griechischen Börsen zittern
Selbst die deutsche Oberschicht findet keine Wohnungen mehr
Investoren ziehen sich aus deutschem Markt zurück

News von

Deutsche Aktien: Die wahren Wachstumsgewinner
Studie: German Stocks4Ever - Fünf Dauerläufer-Aktien für ein sorgenbefreites Anleger-Leben
Aurelius-Aktie, Osram und Co.: Das sind die Nebenwerte-Favoriten von Berenberg
BYD-Aktie nach dem Ausbruch: So viel Potenzial steckt noch in dem Papier
Dax: Ist die Verlustgefahr erst mal abgewendet?

News von

Privat-U-Boot, Pool-Bar & Kino: Diese protzigen Luxus-Yachten können sich nur Superreiche leisten
Diese Chefin änderte eine Kleinigkeit beim Bewerbungsprozess - seitdem hat keiner ihrer Mitarbeiter gekündigt
Burger King hat eine absurde Begründung, warum der Kinofilm "Es" in Russland verboten werden soll
Die Kamera des iPhone 8 Plus schlägt alle Samsung-Kameras
Elon Musks Erfolg hängt vor allem von drei anderen Faktoren ab - sagt der Mann, der mit ihm SpaceX gründete

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Japan plant eigene Kryptowährung -- Rocket Internet verkauft Delivery-Hero-Anteil -- Morgan Stanley: Bald gibt es überall Teslas -- TUI im Fokus

Wirtschaftsboom stützt Arbeitsmarkt und Kauflaune. "Bitcoin-König": Das ist die größte Blase unserer Zeit. Verkauf von Toshibas Speicherchip-Sparte unter Dach und Fach. EU-Kommission: 152 Milliarden-Euro-Lücke bei Mehrwertsteuer. H&M erleidet Gewinnrückgang.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 38: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 37: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Angela Merkel kann zwar voraussichtlich vier weitere Jahre regieren - aber nur mit dem größten Verlust in der Geschichte ihrer Union. Hätten Sie sich einen neuen Kanzler gewünscht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:57 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Japan plant eigene Kryptowährung -- Rocket Internet verkauft Delivery-Hero-Anteil -- Morgan Stanley: Bald gibt es überall Teslas -- TUI im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:07 Uhr
Einführung in den Zertifikate-Handel
Sonstiges
18:15 Uhr
Bewerten Sie Ihren CFD-Broker. Ihre Meinung ist wichtig!
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Siemens AG723610
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Nordex AGA0D655