Nanobiotix Plans to Conduct Its First Clinical Trial with NBTXR3 in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in the U.S.

(Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the
treatment of cancer, announced today its intention to start a new trial
in the companys immuno-oncology (IO) program. The trial is aimed at
expanding the potential of NBTXR3 to recurrent and metastatic disease.
The trial would target recurrent head and neck, and metastatic lung
cancer patients. Studies indicate that the vast majority of oncology
patients do not respond to checkpoint inhibitors.
Nanobiotixs plan for this U.S.-based trial is to evaluate its lead
product, NBTXR3, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, with
the aim of unlocking their vast potential to convert refractory patients
into responders.
Elsa Borghi, Nanobiotixs Chief Medical Officer commented: "The
immunomodulatory effects of NBTXR3 have the potential to transform
non-responders into responders. This approach could be
practice-changing, as it addresses unmet medical needs through directed
tumor in situ vaccination.
For the past decade, there has been excitement around immuno-oncology
agents capacity to boost the immune systems response, priming it for
an active attack against tumor cells. The response to checkpoint
inhibitors in so-called "hot tumors, infiltrated by T-cells and
characterized by an inflammatory profile, has been striking with
long-lasting clinical benefits in many cancer patients.
However, many tumors exhibit little or no response to therapies
targeting the immune system and are considered "cold, due to a lack of
immunogenicity.
According to published data, only 15 to 20% of non-small-cell lung
cancer patients (NSCLC), and 13 to 22% of head and neck squamous cell
carcinoma patients (NHSCC) respond to immunotherapy treatments.
Moreover, treatment using checkpoint inhibitors is generally not
effective against all tumor types ("cold tumors devoid of T-cell
saturation, PD-1/PDL-1 blockage cannot drive an anti-cancer response).
The physical mode of action and subsequent cell death generated by
NBTXR3 induce a different immunogenicity compared to radiotherapy and
chemotherapy. This could be the key to significantly increasing the
number of cancer patients who can benefit from immuno-oncology
strategies.
As Nanobiotix reported earlier this year at ASCO 2017, NBTXR3 activated
by radiotherapy was shown to induce a specific adaptive immune pattern
that could potentially convert a non-responder into an immune-responsive
patient receptive to treatment with checkpoint inhibitors.
On top of NBTXR3s core developments as a single agent across seven
oncology indications, Nanobiotixs Immuno-Oncology combination program
opens the door to new developments, potential new indications, and
important value creation opportunities.
About Nanobiotixs immuno-oncology research program
Many IO combination strategies focus on priming the tumor, which is
now becoming a prerequisite of turning a "cold tumor into a "hot tumor.
Compared to other modalities that could be used for priming the tumor,
NBTXR3 could have a number of advantages: the physical and universal
mode of action that could be used widely across oncology, the one-time
local injection and good fit within existing medical practice already
used as a basis for cancer treatment, as well as a very good chronic
safety profile and well-established manufacturing process.
After 18 months of development, the Company presented preclinical proof
of concept demonstrating that NBTXR3 actively stimulates the host immune
system to attack tumor cells.
Recently, Nanobiotix presented new translational data. Taken together,
these non-clinical and preliminary clinical results confirm that NBTXR3
plus radiotherapy could efficiently prime an adaptive antitumor immune
response, turning "cold tumors in "hot tumors. Additionally, these
results suggest that the physically-induced response and subsequent
immune activation triggered by the NBTXR3 treatment could be generic.
Results suggests that NBTXR3 with radiotherapy could transform tumors
into an effective in situ vaccine, opening up very promising
perspectives in the treatment of local cancer and metastases.
The new clinical data and previous pre-clinical data indicate that
NBTXR3 could play a key role in oncology and could become a backbone of
immuno-oncology.
On top of the Companys core development activities, these findings
could open new collaborations for NBTXR3 through combinations with other
immuno-oncology drugs.
About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com
Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the
treatment of cancer. The Companys first-in-class, proprietary
technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to
providing a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.
NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments
and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors
including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers,
prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes
of administration.
NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck
cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases).
Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by
Nanobiotixs Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia
Pacific region. The Company filed in August 2016 for market approval (CE
Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.
In 2016 the Company started a new preclinical research program in
Immuno-oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the
potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.
Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Companys
Headquarters is based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in
Cambridge, MA.
Disclaimer
