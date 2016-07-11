Regulatory News:
Illustration : 3D reconstruction of CT scan (tumor in yellow) patient treated at a 15% dose level showing a Complete Response 7 months after the end of the treatment. (Photo: Business Wire)
NANOBIOTIX
(Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the
treatment of cancer, presented the results of the Phase I/II head and
neck cancer trial with its lead product candidate, NBTXR3, at the
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Chicago.
Nanobiotixs Chief Medical Officer Elsa Borghi said: "The very good
level of tolerance seen so far, the absence of Adverse Events related to
the product, and the rate of Complete Response in this population,
indicates that NBTRX3 could play a key role in the treatment of head and
neck cancer. It could potentially have a direct impact on the patients
outcome via Loco-regional Control, Quality of Life, Safety and Overall
Survival.
Population treated
Head and neck cancers represent a group of aggressive cancers that
appear in the mouth, nose, sinuses and at the top of the aerodigestive
tract. This disease is a major public health concern in USA, Europe and
Asia.
Nanobiotixs Phase I/II head and neck trial targets frail and elderly
patients (more than 70 years) who have advanced stage III/IV cancer with
very limited therapeutic options. The only available treatment for these
patients is radiotherapy, as their condition does not allow them to
receive a combination of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which offers a
better survival outcome. These patients with radiotherapy treatment
alone have a poorer outcome with lower Response Rate, and shorter
Overall Survival. Uncontrolled tumor growth in such population will
significantly decrease patients Quality of Life because basic functions
such as swallowing, breathing, speaking and eating are impaired.
The use of Nanobiotixs NBTXR3 in this population aims to provide better
local and systemic desease control and prolongs survival with the
improvement of Quality of Life.
Results presented at ASCO annual meeting (Abstract #6080)
A phase I trial of NBTXR3 nanoparticles activated by
intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) in the treatment of
advanced-stage head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). (Poster
board #68, Authors: Christophe Le Tourneau, MD, PhD, Valentin Calugaru,
Thomas Jouffroy, Jose Rodriguez, Caroline Hoffmann, Bernard Dodger,
Victor Moreno, Emiliano Calvo; Institut Curie, Paris, France; START
Madrid, FJD, Madrid, Spain; Centro Integral Oncológico Clara Campal,
Madrid, Spain).
1.
Primary endpoints: Safety and Feasibility
NBTXR3 has demonstrated an excellent safety profile, with no Adverse
Events (serious or not) related to the product.The radiotherapy safety
observed in the trial has been strictly the same to the IMRT well-known
toxicity. This is an important finding, given the elderly and frail
population treated in this trial.
Additionally, the injection was demonstrated to be feasible and
appropriate as the product remained in the tumor from the first day
until the last day of radiotherapy. Marginal passage in the blood
circulation has been observed during injection time. No leakage in the
surrounding tissues have been observed. The highest dose (22%) continues
to be evaluated.
2.
Exploratory endpoints: efficacy and patient outcome (follow
up and duration of Response)
The Overall Response Rate (Partial Response plus Complete Response) was
evaluated as per RECIST 1.1.
The first data showed promising signs of antitumor activity. The Overall
Response Rate is 91% (10 out of 11 patients evaluable) and 7 out 9
patients (78%) had Complete Reponse at 10% dose level or more. In
addition, the tumor response suggests a dose dependent effect (see
figure below: waterfall plot).
So far, all of the patients treated at higher dose levels (15% and 22%)
have shown a prolongated Response with no loco-regional or distant
relapse, with a medium follow up of 12 months.
Additional findings
The trial also showed that most of the Complete Responses occurred
between 3 and 10 months after the end of the treatment, during the
follow-up period when patients were not receiving any oncology
treatments. Interestingly late appearance of tumor Complete Response as
well as an unusual case of Pseudo Disease Progression followed by tumor
Complete Response have been observed in the study.
Given the existing pre-clinical data and recent clinical data in Soft
Tissue Sarcoma patients (abstract ASCO 2017 number e14615 http://bit.ly/2rsNi2M)
showing the abiltity of NBTXR3 to trigger a specific adaptative immune
pattern, Nanobiotix will include an immulogical biomarkers analysis in
this study.
Potential Value of NBTXR3 in this indication
In oncology, finding ways to impact overall survival rate and quality of
life with good safety is the ultimate goal. The preliminary findings
seem to show that NBTXR3 has the potential to do this.
The excellent safety profile demonstrated thus far in this elderly and
frail population, indicates that NBTXR3 would represent a valuable
option to preserve and improve Quality of Life compared to other
treatments. This safety profile also opens up opportunities for
combinations with different types of treatment.
These encouraging results point towards a positive improvement of
loco-regional Control, impacting Overall Survival.
Next steps
Nanobiotix is filing a protocol amendment of this study to include 44
additional patients in an expansion to demonstrate the efficacy of
NBTXR3. Nanobiotix is opening 12-15 additional sites in Europe to expand
the development of this indication. The company plans to expand this
study in the US.
***
About NBTXR3 phase I/II trial in Head & Neck cancer
A significant proportion of head and neck carcinomas in the western
world are found in the oral cavity, and the oropharynx, the posterior
continuation of the oral cavity that connects with the nasopharynx
(above) and laryngopharynx (below).
These structures play a crucial role in swallowing, breathing and
speaking. Locally advanced oropharyngeal cancers can obstruct the
airflow or infiltrate muscles or nerves, significantly disrupting
essential local functions. Response in H&N cancer patients is related
to: Age, stage, size, comorbidity, localization of the tumor and
infection by the human papilloma virus (presence versus absence of HPV).
Local control of the tumor, when possible, is critical to preserve organ
function, quality of life and has a direct impact on the disease outcome
including Progression Free Survival and (PFS) Overall Survival (OS).
Design
The target population for the Phase I/II trial are patients with locally
advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity, tongue or
oropharynx (Stage T3 and T4), who are also classified as frail and
elderly. They have a poorer prognosis as compared to other Head and Neck
cancer patients. In this population tumor response and local control are
usually very low compare to patients eligible for combined treatment:
radiotherapy plus cisplatin.
This study has targeted patients with bulky tumors, with significant
invasion of local tissues. In order to ensure the optimal treatment for
every patient, the design of the study has included two routes of
injection of NBTXR3: intratumoral injection and super selective
intra-arterial injection.
Arm 1: Intra Tumoral (IT) injection, Dose escalation (5%, 10%, 15%, 22%
of the tumor volume). Number of patients could go up to 20 (3 to 6
patients per dose level could be treated; 3 if no safety issues).
Arm 2: Intra Arterial (IA) injection, Dose escalation (5%, 10%, 15%, 22%
of the tumor volume). Number of patients could go up to 20 (3 to 6
patients per dose level could be treated; 3 if no safety issues). Arm 2
has not been explored as the IT injection in arm 1 has been shown to be
feasible and successful.
Patients received 35 daily sessions (2GY per session) of radiotherapy
starting one day after the injection of NBTXR3 with a total of 70Gy
(standard of care).
At 50Gy (71% of the total dose) tumor volume is evaluated to assess the
possibility of the patient to continue RTx (if tumor volume shrinkage is
more than 50%) and avoid further unnecessary radiation toxicity and
salvage surgery.
About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com
Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the
treatment of cancer. The Companys first-in-class, proprietary
technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to
provide a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.
NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments
and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors
including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers,
prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes
of administration.
NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck
cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases).
Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by
Nanobiotixs Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia
Pacific region. The Company has filed in August 2016 for market approval
(CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.
The Company started in 2016 a new preclinical research program in
Immuno-oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the
potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.
Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company
Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United
States.
