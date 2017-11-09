Nanobiotix Provides Update on the Global Development of Its Lead Product NBTXR3

Regulatory News:
NANOBIOTIX
(Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205) (Paris:NANO), a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the
treatment of cancer, today provides an update on the global development
of its lead product, NBTXR3.
Nanobiotixs lead product, NBTXR3, has a universal physical mode of
action which is designed for the local destruction of tumors. In
addition to the physical destruction of cancer cells, recently published
data suggests that NBTXR3 generates immunogenic cell death that could
trigger a specific immune response to attack tumors. In this regard,
Nanobiotix is developing several programs in Immuno-Oncology on top of
its core developments.
The global development of NBTXR3 is progressing well, following the
Companys expectations.
Status of ongoing clinical trials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NBTXR3 USAGE
|
|
INDICATION
|
|
PHASE
|
|
STATUS
|
|
NEXT STEP
|
|
Single Agent
|
|
Head and Neck Cancer
(Radiotherapy alone in
elderly
patients)
|
|
Phase I/II
EU
|
|
Recruiting
Safety and
feasibility
established
|
|
Interim update on
expansion cohort
mid-2018
|
|
|
Liver Cancers
(HCC & Metastasis)
|
|
Phase I/II
France
|
|
Recruiting
|
|
First set of trial data
(primary & Liver Mets)
-
January 2018
|
|
|
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
(locally advanced)
|
|
Phase II/III
EU, Asia-Pacific,
South Africa
|
|
End of recruitment
|
|
Presentation of results
H1 2018
|
|
|
Rectum Cancer
|
|
Phase I/II
Asia-Pacific region
|
|
Recruiting
|
|
PharmaEngine
calendar
|
|
|
Prostate Cancer
|
|
Phase I/II
US
|
|
Recruiting
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Other Indications
|
|
Preclinical
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Combinations
|
|
Head and Neck Cancer
(Radiotherapy + Chemotherapy)
|
|
Phase I/II
Asia-Pacific
|
|
Recruiting
|
|
PharmaEngine
calendar
|
|
|
Head and Neck & Lung
Cancers + checkpoint
inhibitors
|
|
Phase I
US
|
|
IND application in
process
|
|
IND approval - H1
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NBTXR3 in Head and Neck Cancer, Phase I/II trial, in elderly patients
(Europe)
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, the trials Principal Investigator,
presented an update during the Trends in Head and Neck Oncology
conference (THNO) earlier this month. This update included a median
follow up of 14.2 months, confirming the potential impact of NBTXR3 on
the long-term response of the treatment.
Following the very positive results obtained, Nanobiotix filed a
protocol amendment of this study to include 44 additional patients - an
expansion which aims to demonstrate the efficacy of NBTXR3. Nanobiotix
is also opening 12-15 additional sites in Europe to expand the
development of this indication.
NBTXR3 Immuno-Oncology clinical and preclinical programs
The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference has invited
Nanobiotix to present an update of its Immuno-Oncology program on Soft
Tissue Sarcoma (STS) patient data on November 11, 2017. During this
conference, the Company will also provide preclinical Immuno-Oncological
data on November 12, 2017.
NBTXR3 in Liver Cancers, Phase I/II trial (France)
Nanobiotix has been selected to present at the ASCO GI conference, the
worlds leading gastrointestinal oncology symposium, on January 18-20,
2018. The Company plans to present the safety and tolerability results
and the first tumor response of patients treated at the first dose
levels, and detail the next steps of the trial.
NBTXR3 in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors in Lung and Head and
Neck Cancer patients (U.S.) Immuno-Oncology program
Nanobiotix plans to conduct its first clinical trial with NBTXR3 in
combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in the U.S., with a
multi-arm trial targeting a sub-population of advanced lung, and head
and neck cancer patients. The medium-term objective is to transform
non-responders into checkpoint inhibitor responders while improving
patient benefits. The trial aims to evaluate the ability of NBTXR3 to
generate an abscopal effect.
This trial also aims to expand the potential of NBTXR3, including using
it to treat recurrent or metastatic disease.
The trial would begin by combining NBTXR3 with any approved checkpoint
inhibitors in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or non-small cell
lung cancer.
The IND application for this trial is ongoing.
NBTXR3 -- CE Marking
Nanobiotix is working closely with the notified body in order to prepare
for the CE Marking. The process is progressing according to plan and the
Companys original time horizon remains unchanged.
About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com
Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the
treatment of cancer. The Companys first-in-class, proprietary
technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to
providing a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.
NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments
and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors
including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers,
prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes
of administration.
NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck
cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases).
Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by
Nanobiotixs Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia
Pacific region. The Company filed in August 2016 for market approval (CE
Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.
In 2016 the Company started a new preclinical research program in
Immuno-oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the
potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.
Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Companys
Headquarters is based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in
Cambridge, MA.
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements
are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable.
However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such
forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject
to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference
document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority
(Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28,
2017 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The
occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results,
financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be
materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information that it contains do not
constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At
the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be
placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE
mark.
