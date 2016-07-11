Nanobiotix revenue for the 1st quarter of 2017

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO  ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announces its unaudited revenues for the first quarter of 2017.

Income statement

In  Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Revenues - 45,847 Of which:

License

Services

-

-

45,847

-

Activity

There has been no revenue booked during the first quarter of 2017 since in particular i) the upfront payment from the licensing contract signed with PharmaEngine in August 2012 has been fully recognized last year (pro-rata share recognized from August 2012 until December 2016), as per Companys accounting processes, and ii) the Company had no services activities with its partners during the first quarter of 2017, in line with planned operations.

In March 2017, Nanobiotix announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended the continuation of the ongoing phase II/III trial of NBTXR3 in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (Act.in.sarc study), based on the safety and efficacy data.

The interim evaluation was based on an analysis of the results of two-thirds of the patients included in the Phase II/III study  104 patients were analyzed out of a total of 156. The completion of recruitment is planned by the end of Q2 2017 and the full data is expected by the end of 2017.

Nanobiotix also announced in March 2017, the presentation of NBTXR3 preclinical studies demonstrating 1) the antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in five different in vivo human cancer models and 2) the antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in combination with chemotherapy, in both in vitro and in vivo studies. These data have been presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2017 in Washington, D.C. (April 1-5, 2017).

Finally, beginning of 2017, Nanobiotix appointed Alain Dostie, a senior executive from the pharmaceutical industry, as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) to oversee operations and product commercialization.

Next financial press release: revenue for Q2 2017 on July 12, 2017.

Nanobiotix informs that its Annual General Meeting will be held on June 14, 2017 at 2:30pm, Pullman Paris Montparnasse Hotel - Vlaminck-Gromaire room - 19, rue du Commandant Mouchotte 75014 Paris, France.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the treatment of cancer. The Companys first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to provide a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.

NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases). Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by Nanobiotixs Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia Pacific region. The Company has filed in August 2016 for market approval (CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.

The Company started in 2016 a new preclinical research program in Immuno-oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United States.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

