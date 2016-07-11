Nanobiotix revenue for the 1st quarter of 2017

Regulatory News:
NANOBIOTIX
(Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the
treatment of cancer, today announces its unaudited revenues for the
first quarter of 2017.
Income statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
In
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Q1 2016
|
Revenues
|
|
-
|
|
45,847
|
Of which:
License
Services
|
|
-
-
|
|
45,847
-
Activity
There has been no revenue booked during the first quarter of 2017 since
in particular i) the upfront payment from the licensing contract signed
with PharmaEngine in August 2012 has been fully recognized last year
(pro-rata share recognized from August 2012 until December 2016), as per
Companys accounting processes, and ii) the Company had no services
activities with its partners during the first quarter of 2017, in line
with planned operations.
In March 2017, Nanobiotix announced that the Independent Data Monitoring
Committee (IDMC) recommended the continuation of the ongoing phase
II/III trial of NBTXR3 in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (Act.in.sarc study), based
on the safety and efficacy data.
The interim evaluation was based on an analysis of the results of
two-thirds of the patients included in the Phase II/III study 104
patients were analyzed out of a total of 156. The completion of
recruitment is planned by the end of Q2 2017 and the full data is
expected by the end of 2017.
Nanobiotix also announced in March 2017, the presentation of NBTXR3
preclinical studies demonstrating 1) the antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in
five different in vivo human cancer models and 2) the antitumor
efficacy of NBTXR3 in combination with chemotherapy, in both in vitro
and in vivo studies. These data have been presented at the
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2017 in
Washington, D.C. (April 1-5, 2017).
Finally, beginning of 2017, Nanobiotix appointed Alain Dostie, a senior
executive from the pharmaceutical industry, as its Chief Operating
Officer (COO) to oversee operations and product commercialization.
-Ends-
Next financial press release: revenue for Q2 2017 on July 12, 2017.
Nanobiotix informs that its Annual General Meeting will be held on
June 14, 2017 at 2:30pm, Pullman Paris Montparnasse Hotel -
Vlaminck-Gromaire room - 19, rue du Commandant Mouchotte 75014 Paris,
France.
About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com
Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the
treatment of cancer. The Companys first-in-class, proprietary
technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to
provide a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.
NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments
and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors
including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers,
prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes
of administration.
NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck
cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases).
Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by
Nanobiotixs Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia
Pacific region. The Company has filed in August 2016 for market approval
(CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.
The Company started in 2016 a new preclinical research program in
Immuno-oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the
potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.
Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company
Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United
States.
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements
are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable.
However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such
forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject
to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference
document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority
(Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28,
2017 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The
occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results,
financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be
materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information that it contains do not
constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At
the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be
placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE
mark.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006295/en/