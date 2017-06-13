Natuzzi Announces Opening of New Store in West Palm Beach

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) (the "Company) announced this morning it has
opened its newest North American retail store in West Palm Beach,
Florida. This is the latest in the Companys planned expansion into the
direct retail marketing of its luxury home furnishings globally.
Measuring approximately 7,200 square feet and located in The City Center
on South Rosemary Avenue, the new store is part of the strategy
announced last year to open Company managed stores in high traffic and
prime retail locations, showcasing the new store design, merchandising
concept and overall Natuzzi consumer experience. Edward Teplitz,
Natuzzis North American Chief said, "West Palm Beach follows closely
on the opening of our flagship store in Paramus (New Jersey) and
incorporates what we have learned from the very successful opening we
have had there.
We are planning three more stores in the United
States in 2017, one in King of Prussia (Philadelphia), one in Costa Mesa
(California) and one in Chicago.
We are on track to open these
stores as planned.
Nazzario Pozzi, Natuzzis Global Retail Chief, added, "The United
States represents a great market opportunity for our brand and we are
continuing with the efforts to move quickly to expand our presence.
These
stores are being located and managed to deliver Pasquale Natuzzis vison
of a new buying experience for our customers, through the careful
coordination of whole room furnishings to the tools and training of our
sales staff in assisting customers in the furnishing of their homes.
Our
efforts so far are proving very successful.
Chief Financial Officer, Vittorio Notarpietro said, "Through the
first week of June of this year we are seeing constant improvements in
our direct retail results. Despite the widely recognized difficult
retail environment in early 2017, like for like store volumes are up
slightly, but when we include the new store openings in our network,
which reflect more of the new store format which is key to our strategy,
direct retail sales are up over 38% over the same period last year,
while the average ticket is up 15.6% over the same period last year. It
is important to consider that our newest stores most closely capture our
new merchandising strategy and that over time, existing stores will be
brought up to these standards as well.
The Natuzzi Group now operates 70 direct retail stores in seven
countries and is continuing efforts to grow this network as fast as
possible.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
About Natuzzi S.p.A.
Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italys
largest furniture house and one of the most important global player in
the furniture industry with eight manufacturing plants, eleven
commercial offices and extensive global retail network.
Natuzzi
is the Italian lifestyle and best-known brand in the furnishings sector
worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2015). Continuous
stylistic research, creativity, innovation, solid craftsmanship and
industrial know-how and integrated management throughout the entire
value chain are the mainstays that have made Natuzzi one of the few
players with global reach in the furniture market. Natuzzi S.p.A. has
been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. Always
committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability,
Natuzzi is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS
18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest
Stewardship Council).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005617/en/