Natuzzi S.P.A. Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) ("Natuzzi or "the Company) will disclose
third quarter and first nine months 2017 financial results on Friday
November 24, 2017 after the close of trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
The Company will host a conference call on
Monday November 27, 2017
at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern
Time (4.00 p.m. Italian time, or 3.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial
results.
The dial-in phone numbers for the live conference call are +1-866-548-4713
(toll-free) for persons calling from the U.S. or Canada, or +1-323-794-2093
for those calling from other countries.
A live web cast of the conference call will be available on line at http://www.natuzzi.com/
under the "Investor Relations section.
A replay of the call will be available shortly after the end of the
conference call starting from November 27, 2017 (from 1:00 pm US Eastern
time), to December 27, 2017. To access the replay of the conference
call, interested persons need to dial +1 844 512 2921 (toll-free) for
calls from U.S. and Canada, and +1-412-317-6671 for calls from other
countries. The access code for the replay is 1281757.
About Natuzzi S.p.A.
Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italys largest
furniture house and one of the most important global player in the
furniture industry with eight manufacturing plants, eleven commercial
offices and extensive global retail network. Natuzzi is the
Italian lifestyle and best-known brand in the furnishings sector
worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2015). Continuous
stylistic research, creativity, innovation, solid craftsmanship and
industrial know-how and integrated management throughout the entire
value chain are the mainstays that have made Natuzzi one of the few
players with global reach in the furniture market. Natuzzi S.p.A. has
been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. Always
committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability,
Natuzzi is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS
18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest
Stewardship Council).
