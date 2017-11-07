Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NAVB) ("Navidea or the
"Company), a company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced its
financial results for the third quarter of 2017. Navidea reported total
revenues for the quarter of $224,000. Net loss attributable to common
stockholders was $1.5 million. Net revenues do not include the
guaranteed payments from Cardinal Health 414, LLC ("Cardinal Health
414) because those are represented on the balance sheet in accounts
receivable and were already included in the gain on sale of the line of
business sold to Cardinal Health 414 for the nine months ended September
30, 2017.
"Weve made significant advancements in our pipeline, both on the
diagnostic and therapeutics side so far this year. Efforts undertaken
since the closing of the Cardinal Health 414 transaction to implement
the new strategy have enabled the more rapid development of our
proprietary technology. We have demonstrated significant market
expansion potential with our imaging agent. We are actively pursuing an
approval to utilize our activated macrophage technology as a biomarker.
We have formally contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA)
and have scheduled our first meeting with them. In parallel, we are also
pursuing an additional approval for our agent so we can administer it
intravenously ("IV). The FDA and many major pharmaceutical companies
have indicated their significant interest in developing biomarkers that
can assist in developing new therapeutics and in enabling objective
monitoring of performance of existing therapies. With our best-in-class
activated macrophage targeting system, we have been able to generate
significant human imaging data and promising animal data with our
therapeutic agents, reinforcing our optimism that this platform holds
potential for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in which
macrophages play an important role, said Michael Goldberg, M.D.,
Navideas President and Chief Executive Officer.
Dr. Goldberg continued, "On the diagnostic side, we have generated data
with both IV and subcutaneous formulations of Tc99m tilmanocept in
rheumatoid arthritis ("RA). We have completed all but a few of the
control dosings in the Phase 1/2 dose escalation registrational study
and expect to finalize the report on this study in the fourth quarter of
this year. In nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH) and cardiovascular
("CV) disease, we will also be initiating dosing of an IV formulation
shortly. For CV, we are working with the same team at Massachusetts
General Hospital in Boston, who designed, managed and published the
subcutaneous CV study that has attracted so much interest. In the IV
study, we will also explore the ability to image central nervous system
inflammation. With Kettering Medical Center in Ohio, we will shortly be
dosing in NASH patients. On the therapeutic side, we have synthesized
and tested delivery backbones that are one-tenth the size of the
existing agents. As we explore formulation opportunities with our
therapeutics, smaller agents provide better opportunities for creating
therapeutics than can be delivered orally and topically. The newer
agents retain the same very high binding we have achieved with our
larger constructs. Finally, we have dosed in cancer models our MT1000
class of therapeutics, much more frequently (twice per day as opposed to
twice per week) with the same total dose and as expected this resulted
in much improved activity. "
Third Quarter 2017 Highlights and Subsequent Events
-
Executed a letter of intent for a sublicensing contract for worldwide
research and development results with Cerveau Technologies, Inc.
("Cerveau) for using NAV4694, a beta-amyloid imaging agent being
evaluated as an aid in the differential diagnosis of early-onset
Alzheimers disease
-
Executed a letter of intent for an exclusive license with Cerveau for
the development and commercialization of NAV4694 in Australia, Canada,
China, and Singapore
-
Presented a late-breaking poster presented at the American College of
Rheumatology Annual Meeting detailing the results of an
IV-administered study in RA patients
-
Initiated series of regular investor-focused Q&A conference calls to
improve Investor Relations strategy
-
IV-administration RA trial to complete enrollment in fourth quarter
2017
-
Launched NASH imaging study launch this quarter at Kettering Medical
Center in Ohio
-
Initiate dosing in Phase 1/2 clinical imaging study in Kaposis Sarcoma
Financial Results
Our consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations have been
reclassified, as required by current accounting standards, for all
periods presented to reflect the line of business sold to Cardinal
Health 414 as a discontinued operation. Accordingly, this discussion
focuses on describing results of our operations as if we had not
operated the discontinued operation during the periods being disclosed.
-
We recorded a $86.7 million net gain on the line of business sold to
Cardinal Health 414 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017,
including $16.5 million in guaranteed consideration, which was
discounted to the present value of future cash flows. The proceeds
were offset by $3.3 million in estimated fair value of warrants issued
to Cardinal Health 414, $2.0 million in legal and other fees related
to the sale, $800,000 in net balance sheet dispositions and
write-offs, and $6.5 million in estimated taxes.
-
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $224,000, compared
to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2016. These revenues are
grant-related and do not include the $1.7 million of payments received
from Cardinal Health 414.
-
Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were
$875,000, compared to $919,000 in the third quarter of 2016. The net
decrease was primarily a result of decreases in net compensation costs
coupled with decreased NAV4694 and NAV5001 development costs, offset
by increases in Manocept development costs.
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of
2017 were $1.7 million, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter
of 2016. The net decrease was primarily due to decreases in general
support costs such as rent and depreciation, coupled with decreased
net compensation costs, offset by net increased legal and professional
services.
-
Navideas net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter
ended September 30, 2017 was $1.5 million, or a $0.01 loss per share
(basic), compared to a net loss of $59,000, or a $0.00 loss per share,
for the same period in 2016.
-
Navidea ended the quarter with $6.6 million in cash and investments,
not including the quarterly guaranteed earnout payment of $1.7 million
from Cardinal Health 414 which was received after the quarter ended.
Conference Call Details
Investors and the public are invited to access the live audio webcast
through the link below. Participants who would like to ask questions
during the question and answer session must participate by telephone.
Participants are encouraged to log-in and/or dial-in fifteen minutes
before the conference call begins.
|
Event:
|
|
Q3 2017 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
|
Date:
|
|
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
|
Time:
|
|
8:30 am (Eastern Time)
|
U.S. & Canada Dial-in:
|
|
1-866-548-4713 (toll free)
|
Conference ID:
|
|
6714834
|
Webcast
|
|
http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5121
A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on
the investor relations page of Navideas corporate website at www.navidea.com.
In addition, the recorded conference call can be replayed and will be
available for 90 days following the call on Navideas website.
About Navidea
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents
and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple
precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance
patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable
better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted
treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to
specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated
macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of
Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by
Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the
Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in
conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas
strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by
bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline
through global partnering and commercialization efforts.
For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release and any oral statements made with respect to the
information contained in this release contains forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely
on our current expectations and projections about future events and
financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general
economic and business conditions, both nationally and in our markets;
our history of losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final
outcome of the CRG litigation in Texas; our ability to successfully
complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the
timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our
drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug
candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial
performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability
to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and
commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth
strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies;
and other risk factors set forth in this report and detailed in our most
recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged
to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC
filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or
at http://ir.navidea.com.
Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words
"will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed,
"goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect,
"anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as
the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain
forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out
to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of
these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and
circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results
could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the
forward-looking statements.
|
NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and securities
|
|
$
|
6,618,449
|
|
$
|
1,539,325
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,001,253
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
8,042,691
|
|
|
203,016
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
504,971
|
|
|
938,428
|
|
Assets associated with discontinued operations, current
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,144,247
|
|
Guaranteed earnout receivable
|
|
|
6,445,390
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
994,206
|
|
|
1,530,152
|
|
Assets associated with discontinued operations
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
105,255
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
22,605,707
|
|
$
|
12,461,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit):
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, current
|
|
$
|
1,981,676
|
|
$
|
51,957,913
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
4,026,867
|
|
|
13,038,278
|
|
Liabilities associated with discontinued operations, current
|
|
|
33,141
|
|
|
4,865,597
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9,641,179
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
706,295
|
|
|
624,922
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
6,747,979
|
|
|
80,127,889
|
|
Navidea stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
|
15,189,010
|
|
|
(68,135,123
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
668,718
|
|
|
468,910
|
|
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
|
15,857,728
|
|
|
(67,666,213
|
)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
$
|
22,605,707
|
|
$
|
12,461,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tc99m tilmanocept sales and license revenue
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1,313,226
|
|
|
|
$
|
100,000
|
|
|
$
|
1,826,425
|
|
Grant and other revenue
|
|
|
|
223,669
|
|
|
|
510,974
|
|
|
|
|
1,315,298
|
|
|
|
2,113,420
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
223,669
|
|
|
|
1,824,200
|
|
|
|
|
1,415,298
|
|
|
|
3,939,845
|
|
Cost of good sold
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,889
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,185
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
223,669
|
|
|
|
1,821,311
|
|
|
|
|
1,415,298
|
|
|
|
3,934,660
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
874,547
|
|
|
|
919,441
|
|
|
|
|
2,765,695
|
|
|
|
5,010,923
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
1,734,707
|
|
|
|
1,811,680
|
|
|
|
|
9,006,725
|
|
|
|
5,832,623
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
2,609,254
|
|
|
|
2,731,121
|
|
|
|
|
11,772,420
|
|
|
|
10,843,546
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
(2,385,585
|
)
|
|
|
(909,810
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,357,122
|
)
|
|
|
(6,908,886
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
76,050
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
|
144,811
|
|
|
|
(2,076
|
)
|
Equity in the loss of joint venture
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(15,159
|
)
|
Loss on disposal of joint venture
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(39,732
|
)
|
Change in fair value of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(839,298
|
)
|
|
|
|
153,357
|
|
|
|
1,755,989
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(1,314,102
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
(6,979
|
)
|
|
|
(12,498
|
)
|
|
|
|
(45,256
|
)
|
|
|
(49,916
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(2,316,514
|
)
|
|
|
(1,761,447
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,418,312
|
)
|
|
|
(5,259,780
|
)
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
|
|
|
776,068
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3,861,474
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(1,540,446
|
)
|
|
|
(1,761,447
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,556,838
|
)
|
|
|
(5,259,780
|
)
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax effect:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
5,998
|
|
|
|
1,701,911
|
|
|
|
|
(332,239
|
)
|
|
|
(5,167,312
|
)
|
Gain (loss) on sale
|
|
|
|
(12,486
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
86,735,637
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
(1,546,934
|
)
|
|
|
(59,536
|
)
|
|
|
|
78,846,560
|
|
|
|
(10,427,092
|
)
|
Less loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
(159
|
)
|
|
|
|
(192
|
)
|
|
|
(516
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
(1,546,911
|
)
|
|
$
|
(59,377
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
78,846,752
|
|
|
$
|
(10,426,576
|
)
|
Income (loss) per common share (basic):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
Attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic)
|
|
|
|
162,006,646
|
|
|
|
155,481,278
|
|
|
|
|
161,437,276
|
|
|
|
155,390,911
|
|
Income (loss) per common share (diluted):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
Attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)
|
|
|
|
162,006,646
|
|
|
|
155,481,278
|
|
|
|
|
165,914,473
|
|
|
|
155,390,911
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006778/en/