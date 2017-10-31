Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: NAVB) ("Navidea or "the Company), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 8:30am E.T. to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2017, in conjunction with the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Michael Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jed Latkin, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Navidea, will host the call and provide an update on recent developments and clinical progress. Management will be answering questions live immediately following the call.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-866-548-4713 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada. The conference ID number is 6714834.

Event: Q3 2017 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017 Time: 8:30am (Eastern Time) U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 1-866-548-4713 (toll free) Conference ID: 6714834

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Navideas corporate website at www.navidea.com. In addition, the recorded conference call can be replayed and will be available for 90 days following the call on Navideas website.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

