Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: NAVB) ("Navidea or "the
Company), a company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it will
host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 8:30am E.T. to
discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2017, in conjunction
with the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third
quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Michael Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jed Latkin,
Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Navidea, will host the call and
provide an update on recent developments and clinical progress.
Management will be answering questions live immediately following the
call.
To participate in the call, please dial 1-866-548-4713 (toll-free) in
the U.S. and Canada. The conference ID number is 6714834.
|
|
|
|
|
Event:
|
|
|
Q3 2017 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
|
Date:
|
|
|
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
|
Time:
|
|
|
8:30am (Eastern Time)
|
U.S. & Canada Dial-in:
|
|
|
1-866-548-4713 (toll free)
|
Conference ID:
|
|
|
6714834
|
|
|
|
A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on
the investor relations page of Navideas corporate website at www.navidea.com.
In addition, the recorded conference call can be replayed and will be
available for 90 days following the call on Navideas website.
About Navidea
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents
and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple
precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance
patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable
better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted
treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to
specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated
macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of
Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by
Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the
Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in
conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas
strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by
bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline
through global partnering and commercialization efforts.
For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006633/en/