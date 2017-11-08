NCR Partners with Samsung, Unveils All-in-One Commerce Station

NCR Corporation, in collaboration with Samsung Electronics America, Inc., today launched NCR Silver Quantum, an all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) commerce station featuring an integrated payment device with mobile wallet acceptance capability, customer display, loyalty scanner and Samsung Galaxy tablet. The NCR Silver Quantum commerce station provides merchants a sleek, efficient system to better manage customer POS transactions and back-office operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108005838/en/

The new NCR Silver Quantum commerce station features an integrated payment device with mobile wallet acceptance capability, customer display, loyalty scanner and Samsung Galaxy tablet. It provides merchants a sleek, efficient system to better manage customer POS transactions and back-office operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

A 10.1-inch Android Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet serves as the employee interface, featuring fast, touchscreen operation for easy management. It is pre-loaded with the NCR Silver Android point-of-sale app, which delivers powerful functionality such as inventory management, marketing support and sales reporting once activated through NCR. Businesses can remotely set up and customize their NCR Silver Quantum device through Samsung Knox Configure, a cloud-based service and IT administration tool offered by Samsung.

Chamblee, Ga.-based Ponko Chicken chose NCR Silver Quantum for its all-in-one functionality, intuitiveness and aesthetic. Co-owner Reiko Clark said the award-winning customer support also played a part in her selection.

The popular family-owned restaurant, which has more locations in the works, offers a unique Japanese and Western spin on a fried chicken tender. Ponko Chicken just re-opened for business after initially closing its first restaurant in 2008, and Clark plans to expand further.

"For the grand re-opening, we wanted sexy, modern-looking technology that matched our restaurants aesthetic, Clark said. "NCR Silver Quantum not only looks stunning on our counter; it has everything in one package. The easy to use point-of-sale app and back office, powerful software and dedicated NCR Silver team were also huge factors in choosing this technology partner to make our expansion dreams a reality.

NCR Silver Quantum and the NCR Silver family of solutions are designed for small- to medium-sized businesses such as retail shops and restaurants. To see the NCR Silver Quantum commerce station in action, watch this video.

NCR Silver Quantum is the first full Android-based solution in the NCR Silver lineup. In addition to incorporating a Samsung tablet and Knox Configure, NCR Silver Quantum includes an embedded RP457c mobile card reader provided by Ingenico Group, which enables the commerce station to accept a variety of payment methods, including magstripe, EMV chip and NFC/contactless transactions such as Samsung Pay.

NCR Silver Quantum offers market-leading battery life of up to 10 hours for merchants who want cordless operation, and has a small physical footprint, measuring less than 13 inches in width.

"Whether you run a franchise food and beverage business or a Mom and Pop boutique, NCR Silver Quantum is as sleek as it is sophisticated, said Chris Poelma, president and general manager of NCR Silver. "The commerce station is durable, payment processor agnostic and provides chip and mobile wallet functionality. It, along with the entire NCR Silver solution set, offers everything businesses need to operate efficiently  today, and ahead.

Samsungs enterprise division takes a vertical approach to business markets, and its retail practice delivers innovative in-store solutions that retail organizations can use to connect with customers, secure their operations, and enhance the opportunities presented by digital business.

The retail industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, and the point-of-sale process is one of the most critical areas to address, said Ted Brodheim, vice president of Vertical Business at Samsung Electronics America. "With this new commerce station, NCR and Samsung are providing retailers with a technology solution that can simplify employee management of transactions and improve customer shopping experiences, while ensuring processes remain in smooth operation.

NCR Silver Quantum is part of a product lineup for every stage of business, including cloud-based point-of-sale software, e-commerce integration, hardware, NCR Silver ConciergeTM services, U.S.-based 24/7 live customer service, and powerful functionality such as NCR ConsoleTM that offers advanced employee management, inventory management and reporting.

NCR Silver Quantum is now available with the NCR Silver Android POS app and will soon be available with NCR Silver Pro Restaurant Edition Android POS app. Its offered in a bundle that includes hardware peripherals, services and a suite of cloud-based software subscription offerings. It can also be purchased separately.

For pricing and detailed product information, visit www.ncrsilver.com/quantum or call 1-877-630-9711.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across the financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Duluth, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

Websites: www.ncr.com; www.ncrsilver.com;

Twitter: @NCRSilver

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrsilver

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NCRSilverPOS

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of todays technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of Americas fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

©Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Knox and Samsung Pay are all trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108005838/en/