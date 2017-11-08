NCR Partners with Samsung, Unveils All-in-One Commerce Station

NCR
Corporation, in collaboration with Samsung Electronics America,
Inc., today launched NCR
Silver Quantum, an all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) commerce station
featuring an integrated payment device with mobile wallet acceptance
capability, customer display, loyalty scanner and Samsung Galaxy tablet.
The NCR Silver Quantum commerce station provides merchants a sleek,
efficient system to better manage customer POS transactions and
back-office operations.
The new NCR Silver Quantum commerce station features an integrated payment device with mobile wallet acceptance capability, customer display, loyalty scanner and Samsung Galaxy tablet. It provides merchants a sleek, efficient system to better manage customer POS transactions and back-office operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
A 10.1-inch Android Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet serves as the employee
interface, featuring fast, touchscreen operation for easy management. It
is pre-loaded with the NCR Silver Android point-of-sale app, which
delivers powerful functionality such as inventory management, marketing
support and sales reporting once activated through NCR. Businesses can
remotely set up and customize their NCR Silver Quantum device through Samsung
Knox Configure, a cloud-based service and IT administration tool
offered by Samsung.
Chamblee, Ga.-based Ponko
Chicken chose NCR Silver Quantum for its all-in-one functionality,
intuitiveness and aesthetic. Co-owner Reiko Clark said the award-winning
customer support also played a part in her selection.
The popular family-owned restaurant, which has more locations in the
works, offers a unique Japanese and Western spin on a fried chicken
tender. Ponko Chicken just re-opened for business after initially
closing its first restaurant in 2008, and Clark plans to expand further.
"For the grand re-opening, we wanted sexy, modern-looking technology
that matched our restaurants aesthetic, Clark said. "NCR Silver
Quantum not only looks stunning on our counter; it has everything in one
package. The easy to use point-of-sale app and back office, powerful
software and dedicated NCR Silver team were also huge factors in
choosing this technology partner to make our expansion dreams a reality.
NCR Silver Quantum and the NCR Silver family of solutions are designed
for small- to medium-sized businesses such as retail shops and
restaurants. To see the NCR Silver Quantum commerce station in action, watch
this video.
NCR Silver Quantum is the first full Android-based solution in the NCR
Silver lineup. In addition to incorporating a Samsung tablet and Knox
Configure, NCR Silver Quantum includes an embedded RP457c mobile card
reader provided by Ingenico Group, which enables the commerce station to
accept a variety of payment methods, including magstripe, EMV chip and
NFC/contactless transactions such as Samsung Pay.
NCR Silver Quantum offers market-leading battery life of up to 10 hours
for merchants who want cordless operation, and has a small physical
footprint, measuring less than 13 inches in width.
"Whether you run a franchise food and beverage business or a Mom and Pop
boutique, NCR Silver Quantum is as sleek as it is sophisticated, said
Chris Poelma, president and general manager of NCR Silver. "The commerce
station is durable, payment processor agnostic and provides chip and
mobile wallet functionality. It, along with the entire NCR Silver
solution set, offers everything businesses need to operate efficiently
today, and ahead.
Samsungs enterprise division takes a vertical approach to business
markets, and its retail practice delivers innovative in-store solutions
that retail organizations can use to connect with customers, secure
their operations, and enhance the opportunities presented by digital
business.
The retail industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, and
the point-of-sale process is one of the most critical areas to address,
said Ted Brodheim, vice president of Vertical Business at Samsung
Electronics America. "With this new commerce station, NCR and Samsung
are providing retailers with a technology solution that can simplify
employee management of transactions and improve customer shopping
experiences, while ensuring processes remain in smooth operation.
NCR Silver Quantum is part of a product lineup for every stage of
business, including cloud-based point-of-sale software, e-commerce
integration, hardware, NCR Silver ConciergeTM services,
U.S.-based 24/7 live customer service, and powerful functionality such
as NCR ConsoleTM that offers advanced employee management,
inventory management and reporting.
NCR Silver Quantum is now available with the NCR Silver Android POS app
and will soon be available with NCR Silver Pro Restaurant Edition
Android POS app. Its offered in a bundle that includes hardware
peripherals, services and a suite of cloud-based software subscription
offerings. It can also be purchased separately.
For pricing and detailed product information, visit www.ncrsilver.com/quantum
or call 1-877-630-9711.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions,
turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional
experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR
enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across the financial,
retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR
solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR
is headquartered in Duluth, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does
business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the
United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its
website which is updated regularly with financial and other important
information about NCR.
About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America,
Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics,
mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of
todays technology and providing consumers and organizations with a
portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment,
Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality,
wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading
content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video,
customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones
and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of Americas fastest growing home
appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com.
©Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Knox
and Samsung Pay are all trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
