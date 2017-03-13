Sendung verpasst? Auf www.rendezvousmitharry.de können Sie morgen die Trading-Sendung von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand noch einmal hören und sehen
NCRs Bill Nuti Receives ATM Industry Association Lifetime Global Innovation Award

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that Bill Nuti, the companys Chairman and CEO, has received the inaugural ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) Lifetime Global Innovation Award.

Introduced to mark the 50th anniversary of the ATM, this award recognizes truly outstanding contributions that individuals have made to innovation in the ATM industry, as well as other associated industries.

"Bill is a pioneering leader who has propelled innovation at NCR, and is reinventing how companies engage and connect with customers in the digital economy, said Ron Delnevo, Executive Director, ATMIA Europe. "So in this 50th anniversary year of an invention which has transformed financial services forever, it is an honor to bestow this award on Bill.

As the worlds first ATM installation occurred in Greater London, ATMIA presented its inaugural award at a gala dinner and award ceremony prior to the ATM & Cash Innovation Europe 2017 Conference, London, June 13  14.

A panel of ATMIA executives, in consultation with senior industry figures, decided Bill would receive this important recognition.

The introduction of the ATM transformed consumer banking around the world and the last 50 years have seen continuous advancements in ATM solutions, ensuring their position as vital components in the banking infrastructure.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier.

NCR is headquartered in Duluth, Ga., with over 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its web site which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About the ATM Industry Association

The ATM Industry Association is a global not-for-profit trade association, with over 9000 members from around 650 companies in 67 countries. Its mission is to promote ATM convenience, growth and usage worldwide; protect the ATM industrys assets, interests, good name and public trust; and provide education, best practices, political voice and networking opportunities for member organisations.

Website: www.atmia.com
Twitter: @ATM_Industry
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/atmia
YouTube: www.youtube/user/TheATMIA

