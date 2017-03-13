NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that Bill Nuti, the companys Chairman and CEO, has received the inaugural ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) Lifetime Global Innovation Award.

Introduced to mark the 50th anniversary of the ATM, this award recognizes truly outstanding contributions that individuals have made to innovation in the ATM industry, as well as other associated industries.

"Bill is a pioneering leader who has propelled innovation at NCR, and is reinventing how companies engage and connect with customers in the digital economy, said Ron Delnevo, Executive Director, ATMIA Europe. "So in this 50th anniversary year of an invention which has transformed financial services forever, it is an honor to bestow this award on Bill.

As the worlds first ATM installation occurred in Greater London, ATMIA presented its inaugural award at a gala dinner and award ceremony prior to the ATM & Cash Innovation Europe 2017 Conference, London, June 13  14.

A panel of ATMIA executives, in consultation with senior industry figures, decided Bill would receive this important recognition.

The introduction of the ATM transformed consumer banking around the world and the last 50 years have seen continuous advancements in ATM solutions, ensuring their position as vital components in the banking infrastructure.

