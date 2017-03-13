NCR
Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions,
today announced that Bill Nuti, the companys Chairman and CEO, has
received the inaugural ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) Lifetime Global
Innovation Award.
Introduced to mark the 50th anniversary of the ATM, this
award recognizes truly outstanding contributions that individuals have
made to innovation in the ATM industry, as well as other associated
industries.
"Bill is a pioneering leader who has propelled innovation at NCR, and is
reinventing how companies engage and connect with customers in the
digital economy, said Ron Delnevo, Executive Director, ATMIA Europe.
"So in this 50th anniversary year of an invention which has
transformed financial services forever, it is an honor to bestow this
award on Bill.
As the worlds first ATM installation occurred in Greater London, ATMIA
presented its inaugural award at a gala dinner and award ceremony prior
to the ATM & Cash Innovation Europe 2017 Conference, London, June 13
14.
A panel of ATMIA executives, in consultation with senior industry
figures, decided Bill would receive this important recognition.
The introduction of the ATM transformed consumer banking around the
world and the last 50 years have seen continuous advancements in ATM
solutions, ensuring their position as vital components in the banking
infrastructure.
