NCR to Keynote Self-Service Banking Europe 2017 Conference

NCR
Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions,
today announced that Jose Resendiz, NCR Vice President of Financial
Services, will present at Retail Banking Researchs (RBR) Self-Service
Banking Europe 2017, Europe's leading ATM and self-service banking
conference for over a decade. The event takes place on May 23-24, 2017
in London.
On May 23, Jose will be presenting a keynote presentation titled Are
you ready for the digital future?, discussing customer experience in
todays digital world, showcasing real-world examples of how financial
institutions are creating amazing and differentiated omni-channel
experiences for their customers around the world.
"RBR is delighted that Jose Resendiz has agreed to give a keynote
presentation at this year's conference, said Dominic Hirsch, managing
director, RBR. "His experience and focus on digital banking are a
perfect fit for the way the ATM industry and this conference are
evolving. We are excited that NCR's major commitment to the event
provides the European banking community with its first public
opportunity to explore the company's new SelfServ 80 Series ATM family.
Self-Service Banking Europe 2017 (formerly 'European ATMs') is RBR's
flagship European conference and the region's premier ATM and
self-service banking event. It brings together 600 banks, independent
deployers, payment providers, hardware vendors, software suppliers,
schemes, networks and service companies and a range of other key
industry stakeholders at a unique event. The event will take place at
the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel in London.
NCR will also be exhibiting its industry-leading omni-channel solutions
at booth #18.
About Self-Service Banking Europe 2017
Self-Service Banking Europe 2017 is RBR's flagship European ATM
conference and the region's largest self-service banking event. It
brings together over 600 banks, IADs and other industry stakeholders
from more than 40 countries. The conference is based around a two-day
speaker agenda comprising case studies by the world's leading financial
institutions and thought leadership sessions from industry experts.
Delegates also have the opportunity to explore the latest ATM and
self-service solutions in a dedicated exhibition area. For more
information visit www.rbrlondon.com/ssbeurope
or follow #SSBEurope on Twitter.
About RBR
RBR is the leading provider of strategic research and consulting
services to organisations active in the areas of banking and retail
automation, cards and payments. The company assists its clients by
providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports,
consulting, newsletters and events. For more information visit www.rbrlondon.com or
follow @RBRLondon on Twitter.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions,
turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional
experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR
enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across retail, financial,
travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business. NCR
solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier.
NCR is headquartered in Duluth, Ga., with over 30,000 employees and does
business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
