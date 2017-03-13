NCR to Keynote Self-Service Banking Europe 2017 Conference

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that Jose Resendiz, NCR Vice President of Financial Services, will present at Retail Banking Researchs (RBR) Self-Service Banking Europe 2017, Europe's leading ATM and self-service banking conference for over a decade. The event takes place on May 23-24, 2017 in London.

On May 23, Jose will be presenting a keynote presentation titled Are you ready for the digital future?, discussing customer experience in todays digital world, showcasing real-world examples of how financial institutions are creating amazing and differentiated omni-channel experiences for their customers around the world.

"RBR is delighted that Jose Resendiz has agreed to give a keynote presentation at this year's conference, said Dominic Hirsch, managing director, RBR. "His experience and focus on digital banking are a perfect fit for the way the ATM industry and this conference are evolving. We are excited that NCR's major commitment to the event provides the European banking community with its first public opportunity to explore the company's new SelfServ 80 Series ATM family.

Self-Service Banking Europe 2017 (formerly 'European ATMs') is RBR's flagship European conference and the region's premier ATM and self-service banking event. It brings together 600 banks, independent deployers, payment providers, hardware vendors, software suppliers, schemes, networks and service companies and a range of other key industry stakeholders at a unique event. The event will take place at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel in London.

NCR will also be exhibiting its industry-leading omni-channel solutions at booth #18.

About Self-Service Banking Europe 2017

Self-Service Banking Europe 2017 is RBR's flagship European ATM conference and the region's largest self-service banking event. It brings together over 600 banks, IADs and other industry stakeholders from more than 40 countries. The conference is based around a two-day speaker agenda comprising case studies by the world's leading financial institutions and thought leadership sessions from industry experts. Delegates also have the opportunity to explore the latest ATM and self-service solutions in a dedicated exhibition area. For more information visit www.rbrlondon.com/ssbeurope or follow #SSBEurope on Twitter.

About RBR

RBR is the leading provider of strategic research and consulting services to organisations active in the areas of banking and retail automation, cards and payments. The company assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events. For more information visit www.rbrlondon.com or follow @RBRLondon on Twitter.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier.

NCR is headquartered in Duluth, Ga., with over 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

