+++ Der Blick aufs Fundamentale. In der Sendung "Euer Egmond" geben BNP Paribas und Egmond Haidt heute um 18 Uhr 30 Minuten den etwas anderen Marktausblick +++
16.05.2017 22:15
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

NCR to Keynote Self-Service Banking Europe 2017 Conference

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that Jose Resendiz, NCR Vice President of Financial Services, will present at Retail Banking Researchs (RBR) Self-Service Banking Europe 2017, Europe's leading ATM and self-service banking conference for over a decade. The event takes place on May 23-24, 2017 in London.

On May 23, Jose will be presenting a keynote presentation titled Are you ready for the digital future?, discussing customer experience in todays digital world, showcasing real-world examples of how financial institutions are creating amazing and differentiated omni-channel experiences for their customers around the world.

"RBR is delighted that Jose Resendiz has agreed to give a keynote presentation at this year's conference, said Dominic Hirsch, managing director, RBR. "His experience and focus on digital banking are a perfect fit for the way the ATM industry and this conference are evolving. We are excited that NCR's major commitment to the event provides the European banking community with its first public opportunity to explore the company's new SelfServ 80 Series ATM family.

Self-Service Banking Europe 2017 (formerly 'European ATMs') is RBR's flagship European conference and the region's premier ATM and self-service banking event. It brings together 600 banks, independent deployers, payment providers, hardware vendors, software suppliers, schemes, networks and service companies and a range of other key industry stakeholders at a unique event. The event will take place at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel in London.

NCR will also be exhibiting its industry-leading omni-channel solutions at booth #18.

About Self-Service Banking Europe 2017

Self-Service Banking Europe 2017 is RBR's flagship European ATM conference and the region's largest self-service banking event. It brings together over 600 banks, IADs and other industry stakeholders from more than 40 countries. The conference is based around a two-day speaker agenda comprising case studies by the world's leading financial institutions and thought leadership sessions from industry experts. Delegates also have the opportunity to explore the latest ATM and self-service solutions in a dedicated exhibition area. For more information visit www.rbrlondon.com/ssbeurope or follow #SSBEurope on Twitter.

About RBR

RBR is the leading provider of strategic research and consulting services to organisations active in the areas of banking and retail automation, cards and payments. The company assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events. For more information visit www.rbrlondon.com or follow @RBRLondon on Twitter.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier.

NCR is headquartered in Duluth, Ga., with over 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web sites: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu NCR Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.04.17
NCR Hungary turns out 350,000 ATMs in 11 years (Budapest Business Journal)
21.04.17
Why Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Manhattan Associates, and NCR Slumped Today (EN, MotleyFool)
21.04.17
Why Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Manhattan Associates, and NCR Slumped Today (FOX Business)
21.04.17
NCR Keeps Ringing Up Profits (EN, MotleyFool)
21.04.17
NCR Keeps Ringing Up Profits (FOX Business)
13.04.17
NCR started at buy with $55 stock price target at Benchmark (EN, MarketWatch)
13.03.17
Why NCR, Frontier Communications, and J.C. Penney Slumped Today (EN, MotleyFool)
13.03.17
Why Shares of NCR Corp. Sank Today (EN, MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NCR News
RSS Feed
NCR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NCR Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.03.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.12.2015NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.03.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.10.2015NCR OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.12.2015NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
30.03.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralRobert W. Baird
12.01.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralMerrill Lynch
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NCR Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NCR News

21.04.17Why Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Manhattan Associates. and NCR Slumped Today
21.04.17NCR Keeps Ringing Up Profits
28.04.17NCR Hungary turns out 350.000 ATMs in 11 years
21.04.17Why Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Manhattan Associates. and NCR Slumped Today
21.04.17NCR Keeps Ringing Up Profits
Weitere NCR News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Online Webinar - Die Vermögensverwaltung der Zukunft
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | HEUTE Abend live
Brexit-Verhandlungen: Scheinriese EU
DZ BANK  DEUTSCHE POST: PROFITEUR DES E-COMMERCE-BOOMS
Société Générale: In 8 Wochen mit Inline-Optionsschein auf Brent 24% verdienen!
UBS: Allianz: "Guter Start in 2017"
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
DekaBank: Sechs neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur NCR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NCR Peer Group News

11.05.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Diebold Nixdorf AG
11.05.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Diebold Nixdorf AG
07.04.17DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft
07.04.17DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf AG
07.04.17DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf AG
07.04.17DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf AG
07.04.17DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf AG
07.04.17DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft
06.04.17Deutschland bleibt weltweit drittgrößter Maschinenproduzent
10.03.17DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft

News von

Im Umgang mit Italien bleiben nur noch zwei Möglichkeiten
Wenn das Hochzeitskleid nur 108,89 Euro kostet
Runter vom Gas macht Leid der Angehörigen sichtbar
Warum Bitcoin keine Ganoven-Währung wird
Bitcoin  das Zahlungsmittel der Bösen?

News von

Made in Germany: Die Fünf Top-Aktien der Deutschen Bank für 2017
DAX: 13.000er-Marke wird real
Goldpreis: Die Profis sind pessimistisch
K+S-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Ob die Rallye weitergeht - Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit

News von

Das macht der echte Wolf of Wall Street heute
Ein Dokument verrät mehr darüber, wie Zuckerberg das Smartphone abschaffen will
Ein 22-Jähriger hat die weltweite Cyber-Attacke gestoppt - mit einer Website für 10 Dollar
"Ich werde ewig ein Besessener bleiben": Interview mit Ex-Finanzhai Florian Homm
Seit 4 Monaten testet Finnland das Grundeinkommen - schon jetzt gibt es einen unerwarteten Effekt

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- Dow stabil -- STADA-Aktie profitiert: Neue Runde im Bieterkampf? -- Buffett baut Beteiligungen an Apple und Airlines aus -- Vodafone, Snapchat, Manz im Fokus

Griechenland lotet angeblich Rückkehr an Kapitalmarkt aus. Analyst: Diese "Schattenmärkte" von Apple rechtfertigen höchstes Kursziel. Vonovia rechnet für 2017 weiterhin mit einem kräftigen Zuwächsen. Hacker sollen Disney erpressen. Easyjet rutscht noch tiefer in die roten Zahlen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

CEO des Jahres
Das sind die besten CEOs in Deutschland
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
KW 19: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Länder mit den meisten Aktionären
Hier handeln die Menschen am liebsten
Aktion Frühjahrsputz: Die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Das Geld hinter der Entwicklung
So viel Budget haben die Formel 1-Teams 2017
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Vom Cyber-Angriff vom Wochenende waren mehr als 200.000 Ziele in über 150 Länder betroffen. Waren auch Sie Ziel dieser Attacke?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
TeslaA1CX3T
BMW AG519000
AURELIUSA0JK2A
Nordex AGA0D655
Allianz840400
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
E.ON SEENAG99