Netherlands-based Research Institute, TNO, Provides Research and Evaluation Services Using Its EUV Exposure and Analysis Facility Mounted with USHIO's High-Intensity EUV Light Source

The Netherlands
Organization for Applied Scientific Research (hereinafter "TNO) and USHIO
INC. (HQ: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenji Hamashima) today announced
that TNO opened an experimental EUV exposure and analysis facility
("EBL2) on March 27, 2017. Through this facility, TNO provides
EUV-related companies and institutions with the services to study and
evaluate EUV optics as well as masks, pellicles, and sensors.
TNOs experimental "EBL2 EUV exposure and analysis facility enables
in-situ measurement, including the entire process of handling,
radiation, and evaluation of samples under a vacuum environment. USHIOs
high-intensity and high-output EUV light source allows exposure and
evaluation of a large field (up to a 6-inch mask) while making a great
contribution to shortening of the evaluation period.
Wilbert Staring, Director Strategic Accounts, commented, to develop and
build EBL2 the contribution of partners like USHIO played a key
contribution to create this unique facility. The partnership with USHIO
went very well.
With the aim of establishing the EUV lithography process for volume
manufacturing, USHIO will further evolve its EUV light source
technologies for inspection of ultra-fine-pattern masks, and contribute
to evolution of the leading-edge semiconductor fabrication process.
About USHIO
Established in 1964, USHIO INC. (TOKYO:6925) is
a leading manufacturer of light sources such as lamps, lasers, and LEDs,
in a broad range from ultraviolet to visible to infrared rays, as well
as optical equipment and cinema-related products that incorporate these
light sources. It also makes products in the electronics field (such as
semiconductors, flat panel displays, and electronic components) and in
the visual imaging field (including digital projectors and lighting).
Many of these products enjoy dominant market shares. In recent years,
USHIO has undertaken business in the life science area, such as the
medical and the environmental fields.
See http://www.ushio.co.jp/en/.
About TNO
TNO (HQ: Den Hague, The Netherlands) is an
independent innovation organization. TNO connects people and knowledge
to create innovations that sustainably boost the competitive strength of
industry and the welfare of society. This is what drives the 2.800
professionals at TNO, in their work every day.
TNO believes in the joint creation of economic and social value.
Innovation with purpose is what TNO stands for. TNO develops knowledge
not for its own sake, but for practical application. TNO works in
collaboration with partners and focuses on five transitions that have
been identified together with stakeholders.
TNOs International Center for Contamination Control has been
established to focus on dedicated contamination control research and
development for partners in industry, supported by an extensive variety
of experimental facilities.
More information: https://www.tno.nl/en/
