New AREVA Continues Its Social Transformation with a New Agreement Signed by All the Social Partners

New Areva (Paris:AREVA) has signed an agreement on a new "social contract" in France with all the trade union organizations representing the new group (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, UNSA-SPAEN). This agreement comes at a time when the group's 2015-2018 performance plan is more than 70% complete, while the voluntary departure plan launched in May 2015 was brought to a close at the end of last year.

The main provisions of this agreement aim to:

Strengthen the management and development of the group's skills and business expertise, by intensifying the ongoing professional training of employees, through the development of apprenticeships (700 trainees on work-study programs in 2017), and the resumption of a number of very targeted staff recruitments;

Move closer to industry standards as regards annual working times for Engineer and Managerial categories by introducing a new reference framework of 215 days per year (as opposed to 203 days currently in certain group companies);

Associate employees in concrete terms with New AREVA's recovery and the improvement in results through the establishment of "group profit-sharing" and a "better-fortunes" scheme;

Continue harmonization of statutory conditions between the various companies in the group.

The agreement is the culmination of a four-month process of in-depth negotiations with the social partners.

Philippe Knoche, AREVA CEO, commented: "This agreement is an important step for the transformation and development of New Areva because it has been shaped to help us meet the challenges we face both in terms of performance and in terms of mobilizing our people".

