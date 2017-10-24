24.10.2017 20:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

New Blue Bird Dealership in Virginia

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

In a transaction completed on August 31st, representation of Blue Birds dealership agreement in the Virginia market has been successfully transitioned from Carter Machinery to Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia. With over 46 years of business experience, Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia will now sell and service Blue Bird school buses in the State of Virginia. Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia will immediately step into parts and bus sales, along with offering service for the complete line of Blue Bird buses and powertrains. Key members of the Carter Machinery team are joining Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia team as an integral part of the parts and sales staff. Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia is part of the same dealership network that operates both Blue Bird Bus Sales of Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

"We are excited about the addition of Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia to our dealership team, says Mark Terry, chief commercial officer of Blue Bird Corporation. "With decades of sales and service experience satisfying customers under Mark Schmitts leadership, we are confident that their facility network and energy around this additional business will translate into rewarding relationships with the customers of Virginia.

Mark Schmitt, president of Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia, sees a great opportunity to expand the companys bus expertise and deliver improved service and support to new and existing Blue Bird customers.

"We are looking forward to expanding our dealership into the State of Virginia, said Schmitt. "With nearly 50 years of experience with the Blue Bird brand, we are confident that we will deliver exceptional support and service to our customers in this great state.

Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia will sell and service Blue Bird buses, along with their other locations: "We have additional locations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, said Schmitt. "Our top priority is that buses are kept running for our customers, and we believe school bus customers in Virginia will take notice of our fast, reliable service and easy parts distribution.

About Blue Bird Corporation: Celebrating its 90th year in business, Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Birds longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Birds parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Birds complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia: Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia is the newest dealership that is under the Blue Bird Bus Sales of Pittsburgh family, along with Blue Bird Bus Sales of West Virginia. For 46 years, Blue Bird Bus Sales has been selling and servicing Blue Bird school buses, with their "Mark of Quality motto, which promotes quality, safety, customer satisfaction and innovation.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hennessy Capital Acquisition News
RSS Feed
Hennessy Capital Acquisition zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.05.2017Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.12.2015Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.05.2017Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.12.2015Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Hennessy Capital Acquisition News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Hennessy Capital Acquisition News
Anzeige

Inside

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl ist komplex
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | MORGEN Abend live
Unvorhergesehene Lieferausfälle im Irak
SOCIETE GENERALE: Sportliche Rendite: 17,9% in sieben Wochen mit Tesla
UBS: SAP: Betriebsergebnis stagniert
Vontobel: Goldman Sachs übertrifft Erwartungen der Analysten
DekaBank: Elf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
DZ BANK  DAX: Lustloser Handel rund um die 13.000 Punkte-Marke
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Hennessy Capital Acquisition-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das laute Warten auf den Abgang des Börsen-Chefs
Einige Staaten können sich höhere Zinsen überhaupt nicht leisten
US-Konzerne horten Billionen in Steueroasen
Das unerwartete Comeback von Omas Porzellan
Smartphone-Bank N26 expandiert in die USA

News von

Dax schließt knapp über 13.000 Punkten - Linde-Aktie legt zu
DAX: Keine Kaufdynamik mehr
Commerzbank-Aktie: Hedgefonds-Einstieg verspricht weitere Kursgewinne
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Evotec-Aktie unter Druck: Diese Marke muss jetzt halten

News von

Obama mischt wieder in der aktiven Politik mit und entlarvt Trump auf meisterhafte Weise
In einem Video lästert VW-Chef Müller über Tesla - dahinter könnte ein ausgeklügelter Plan stecken
Ich habe 15 verschiedene Einkommensquellen - und ich rate es Ihnen auch
Das ist die Produktivitätstechnik, mit der Elon Musk 100-Stunden-Wochen bewältigt
Frank Thelen erklärt, wie Bitcoin-Betrüger mit seinem Namen Millionen machen wollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stabil -- Dow setzt Rally fort -- Energievernichtung? Scharfe Kritik am Bitcoin -- BASF enttäuscht beim Ausblick -- Commerzbank-Aktie springt hoch -- Covestro, Tesla, Novartis im Fokus

JPMorgan-Aktien auf Rekord - Sektoreuphorie schwappt über. Renault beschleunigt Wachstum wieder. LEONI-Chef Bellé scheidet vorzeitig Ende Januar 2018 aus. Verkauf des China-Geschäfts treibt Gewinn von McDonald's an. Caterpillar meldet Gewinnsprung und hebt Ausblick an. Netflix will sich 1,6 Milliarden Dollar am Finanzmarkt holen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
KW 42: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So schnitten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017 ab
Welche Aktie verzeichnet den höchsten Gewinn?
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:44 Uhr
DAX schließt stabil -- Dow setzt Rally fort -- Energievernichtung? Scharfe Kritik am Bitcoin -- BASF enttäuscht beim Ausblick -- Commerzbank-Aktie springt hoch -- Covestro, Tesla, Novartis im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:15 Uhr
Die Grenzen des "Sweet Spot"
Sonstiges
20:35 Uhr
Scharfe Kritik am Bitcoin: Kryptowährung vernichtet Energie
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
GAZPROM903276
Celgene Corp.881244
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC AG566480
GeelyA0CACX
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Varta AGA0TGJ5
MorphoSys AG663200