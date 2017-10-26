New Study Finds Healthy Days Valid Tool for Evaluating Population Health in Medicare Advantage Patients with Chronic Conditions

Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced results from a study that found a
relationship between patient-reported, health-related quality of life
(HRQoL) and multiple objective measures of health in elderly Medicare
Advantage patients with chronic conditions.
The study was published in The
American Journal of Managed Care
and co-authored by
researchers from Humana, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The findings
underscore the validity of using Healthy Days data to supplement
traditional health measures in assessing health status in this
population and to evaluate overall population health.
The study found that patients with six chronic conditions (coronary
artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),
hypertension, diabetes, congestive heart failure, and depression)
experienced a greater number of physically and mentally unhealthy days
than the population average. However, those who were compliant with
certain quality measures related to their chronic conditions, such as
diabetic eye exams or medication adherence, reported fewer unhealthy
days. Patients who reported more unhealthy days had higher health care
utilization (doctor visits and hospitalizations).
The researchers used the survey instrument Healthy Days to evaluate HRQoL,
a CDC measure that assesses the total burden of disease in a population,
including physical, emotional, and mental health and social functioning. Healthy
Days uses four questions to assess how individuals perceive their
recent health and how many days over the previous month they felt
physically or mentally unwell.
"This is an important study showing how Healthy Days data correlates
with health indicators from administrative claims, and the findings show
the survey tool is a valid method to evaluate overall population
health, said Tristan Cordier, MPH, analytics manager, Clinical
Analytics at Humana and lead author of the study. "These results also
support Humanas decision to use Healthy Days to measure progress toward
its goal of improving the health of the communities served by 20 percent
by 2020.
On average, the study population reported seven physically unhealthy
days and four mentally unhealthy days, with a third of patients
reporting zero unhealthy days. COPD and depression had the biggest
incremental impacts on HRQoL with 2.93 and 2.41 excess physically
unhealthy days and 1.08 and 4.02 excess mentally unhealthy days,
respectively.
Patients who reported more unhealthy days had higher adjusted health
care utilization (doctor visits and hospitalizations) and higher costs.
Not completing diabetic eye exams and LDL cholesterol screening or not
having good control of diabetes (measured by hemoglobin A1c) was
associated with significantly more physically unhealthy days after
adjusting for potential other factors affecting HRQoL. Similarly, not
completing diabetic eye exams and not controlling LDL cholesterol in
diabetes were associated with significantly more mentally unhealthy
days. In addition, nonadherence with angiotensin converting enzyme
inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers and oral diabetes
medications was associated with significantly more physically and
mentally unhealthy days.
The study evaluated a Medicare Advantage population of 55,681
individuals who had a mean age of 75 years, were 56 percent female and
87 percent white. Hypertension and congestive heart failure were the
most and least prevalent chronic conditions (73 percent and 12 percent),
respectively.
Humana is creating population-level health care interventions that can
potentially reduce the burden of chronic disease and improve overall
wellbeing. Future studies will use Healthy Days data to investigate the
impact of such interventions. Humana remains committed to its Bold Goal
of improving the health of the communities served by 20 percent by 2020.
Authors of the study are Tristan Cordier, M.P.H.; S. Lane Slabaugh,
Pharm.D.; Eric Havens, M.A.; Jonathan Pena, M.S.; Gil Haugh, M.S.; Vipin
Gopal, Ph.D.; Andrew Renda, M.D.; Mona Shah, Ph.D.; and Matthew Zack,
M.D.
