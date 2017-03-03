Newmont
Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont) announced an agreement to
invest approximately US$109 million for 19.9 percent ownership of
Continental Gold Inc. (TSX: CNL) (Continental), supporting near-term
development of the high grade Buriticá gold project in Colombia. The
investment also covers three other exploration assets in this
prospective gold district.
The Buriticá deposit consists of two major vein systems that remain open
along strike and at depth. Continental has declared proven and probable
reserves of 3.7 million ounces of gold averaging more than eight grams
per tonne.1 The project is permitted and construction of the
underground mine and process plant is expected to begin in the second
half of 2017 with commercial production targeted for early 2020.
"Were investing in a world class asset and exploration prospects, in
alignment with our goal to create long-term value for shareholders,
said Gary Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Were
impressed with the quality of the deposit, the caliber of the management
team, the communitys support for the project, and the prospects for
future growth. Our team is looking forward to joining forces with
Continental to make the most of these opportunities.
Newmont has agreed to purchase 37.38 million common shares of
Continental in a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$4.00 per
share. Closing of this purchase remains subject to receipt of approval
by the Toronto Stock Exchange, which is expected by May 18. Terms of the
investment agreement include Newmonts right to participate in future
equity issuance to maintain its ownership stake; the two companies
establishing joint technical and sustainability committees and a
strategic exploration alliance; and Newmont holding a seat on
Continentals Board of Directors.
Newmont invests in profitable growth through projects, exploration and
transactions that improve its margins, reserves and resources. Newmont
recently built two new mines Merian in Suriname and Long Canyon in
Nevada in two new gold districts on or ahead of schedule and more than
20 percent below budget, and is advancing profitable expansions at
Carlin in North America, Tanami in Australia, and Ahafo in Ghana.
Newmont has added 123 million ounces to its reserve base by the drill
bit over the last 15 years, and recently invested in an option to
explore a highly prospective gold district in Canadas Yukon Territory.
About Newmont
Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Companys operations
are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname.
Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was
named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World
Index in 2015 and 2016. The Company is an industry leader in value
creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and
safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly
traded since 1925.
Legal Cautionary Statements:
Upon completion of the investment, Newmont will have acquired ownership
of 37.38 million common shares of Continental at a subscription price of
C$4.00 per common share for a total purchase price of approximately
US$109M. The common shares to be acquired by Newmont represent 19.9
percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of Continental.
Prior to this acquisition, Newmont did not own any securities of
Continental Gold. Newmont acquired the common shares for investment
purposes. Newmont will evaluate its investment in Continental from time
to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other
circumstances, increase or decrease shareholdings as circumstances
require, subject to the terms of the investment agreement. The exemption
relied on for the acquisition of the common shares is Section 2.10 of
National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions. A
copy of the early warning report filed by Newmont in connection with the
acquisition will be available on Continentals SEDAR profile. In order
to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Meredith H.
Bandy, Vice President, Investor Relations at Newmont, at telephone
number: 303-837-5143. Newmonts head office is located at 6363 South
Fiddlers Green Circle, Suite 800, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of
applicable securities laws that are intended to be covered by the safe
harbors created by Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and other securities legislation, including statements that use
forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect",
"anticipate", "potential" or other variations thereof or comparable
terminology. Such forward-looking statements may include, without
limitation, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the private
placement, receipt of TSX approval, development, construction and first
commercial production of the Buriticá project, future investments in
Continental and participation in equity issuances, and future value
creation, plans and objectives, and are based on current expectations
that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking
statements are subject to other factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from expected results. Investors should not place
undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement
include, but are not limited to, an inability to advance the Buriticá
project to the next level, failure to convert estimated mineral
resources to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly
from expectations, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results
and estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required
governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks,
changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in
the development and the other risks involved in the mining and mineral
exploration and development industry. For a discussion of such risks
relating to Newmonts business and other factors, see the Companys Form
10-K, filed on or about February 21, 2017, with the Securities and
Exchange Commission under the headings "Risk Factors and
"Forward-Looking Statements. Newmont does not undertake any obligation
to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to
reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or
to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be
required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume
that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement
constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on
forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.
1 Sourced from Continentals technical report entitled
"Buriticá Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study
Antioquia, Colombia dated March 29, 2016 with an effective date of
February 24, 2016. A copy of the technical report can be accessed under
Continentals SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Continental reported mineral reserves for the combined Yaraguá and Veta
Sur vein systems totaling 3.7 million ounces of gold (13.7 million
tonnes grading 8.4 g/t gold), based upon proven mineral reserves of 0.5
million ounces (0.7 million tonnes, grading 21.1 g/t gold) and probable
mineral reserves of 3.2 million ounces (13 million tonnes grading 7.8
g/t gold). Newmont was not involved with the preparation of
Continentals technical report. Accordingly, Newmont assumes no
responsibility for such report or reserve estimates, or to update such
reserve estimates in the future, except as may be required under
applicable securities laws.
