NextStage and Fountaine Pajot on board for the long term with Loïc Bonnet and his team at Dream Yacht Charter, the worlds n°2 Leisure Boat Charter Company

NextStage (Paris:NEXTS), a long-term investor in mid-sized and growth companies listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0012789386, Symbol: NEXTS), Fountaine Pajot (ISIN FR0010485268: Symbol: ALFPC) and Dream Yacht Charter are pleased to jointly announce completion of the majority stake investment announced on 27 July 2017 at the start of exclusive negotiations.

Dream Yacht charter is thus embarking on a new phase of development, with the goal of strengthening growth thanks to its position as the worlds n°2 provider of leisure boat charters.

We are delighted to have concluded this transaction, which marks the start of a unique and long-term relationship. Having found the strategy implemented by Loïc Bonnet and his team since 2001 to be convincing and the companys fundamentals solid, NextStage has chosen to support the growth of Dream Yacht Charter to reinforce its position as n°2 in the world on the leisure boat rental market, which serves a long-term trend towards an on-demand and sharing economy, explained Grégoire Sentilhes, President of NextStage AM and Managing Director of NextStage.

NextStage is investing 14.1 million euros as part of this transaction.1

DEAL TEAM
Entrepreneurs: Loïc Bonnet (CEO and Founder), Romuald Caillaud (Deputy CEO in charge of Finance)
NextStage AM: Grégoire Sentilhes (Chairman), Julien Potier (Investment Director), Marie-Léa Soury (Analyst)
Fountaine Pajot: Claire Fountaine, Nicolas Gardies, Romain Motteau
Investor Counsel: Latournerie Wolfrom (Christian Wolfrom, Anne-Cécile Déville, Justine Conrard)
Dream Yacht Charter Counsel: Chammas & Marcheteau (Denis Marcheteau, Camille Hurel, Jean-Baptiste Déprez)
Financial and accounting, legal, tax and social Due Diligence: Ernst & Young (Jean-François Nadaud, Guilhem de Montmarin)

About Dream Yacht Charter

Loïc Bonnet created Dream Yacht Charter in the Seychelles islands in 2001 with six boats. Thanks to his vision and leadership, the company developed locally, then extended through the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Australia, the Pacific and more recently in North America and in the Bahamas. Dream Yacht Charter has more than 850 boats in 47 destinations today all around the globe. It is n°1 in the yacht charter industry, and n°2 worldwide in leisure boat rentals. Dream Yacht Charter is also the world leader of By the Cabin cruises on sailing catamarans, with destinations all over the world.

1 Total investment by NextStage assuming payment of earn-out as established under the terms of the transaction.

About Fountaine Pajot

Founded in 1976 by Jean-François Fountaine and Yves Pajot, the iconic brand FOUNTAINE PAJOT has been producing cruising catamarans since 1983. Thanks to its unique know-how in the area of designing and building comfortable catamarans, FOUNTAINE PAJOT has released 40 different models and delivered close to 3,000 catamarans to destinations all over the world. FOUNTAINE PAJOT offers a complete and up-to-date range of catamarans, both sailing catamarans (Lucia 40, Helia 44, Saona 47, Saba 50, Ipanema 58 and Victoria 67) and motor yacht catamarans (MY 37, MY 44 and Queensland MY 55). For fiscal year 2015/2016 (as at 31 August 2016), FOUNTAINE PAJOT had revenues of 70.6M.

Alternext Paris, ISIN: FR0010485268  Symbol: ALFPC  Eligible PEA/PME

About NextStage

NextStage is an investment platform created in March 2015 and listed on the Euronext Paris market (Compartment C) since December 2016. At June 30, 2017, it had an Net Asset Value of 160.4 million. NextStage specialises in Medium-Sized Companies (MSCs), which allows investors access to an unlisted and often inaccessible class of asset that drives growth and performance. The investments it makes are equity investments with little or no leverage over an unlimited time frame to provide funding and accompany for the growth of MSCs that work alongside visionary entrepreneurs. NextStage is backed by the know-how and stability of the asset management firm NextStage AM, which was founded in 2002. NextStage has already closed twelve investment transactions since its inception. It is governed by the tax laws for SCR.2 Its capital is held by prominent shareholders such as Artemis, Téthys, AXA, Ardian and Amundi. NextStage is grounded in an innovative and ambitious industrial vision whose aim is to accelerate the growth of top-flight MSCs around four long-term trends of the 3rd industrial revolution: the emotion-driven economy and the quality of the customer experience, the on-demand and sharing economy, the industrial internet and the positive economy (or green growth).

NextStage is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C regulated stock exchange (ISIN: FR0012789386, Ticker: NEXTS). www.nextstage.com/sca

Additional information at info-investor@nextstage.com

2 SCR: Société de Capital Risque.

