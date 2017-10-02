Regulatory News:
NextStage (Paris:NEXTS), a long-term investor in mid-sized and growth
companies listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0012789386, Symbol: NEXTS),
Fountaine Pajot (ISIN FR0010485268: Symbol: ALFPC) and Dream Yacht
Charter are pleased to jointly announce completion of the majority stake
investment announced on 27 July 2017 at the start of exclusive
negotiations.
Dream Yacht charter is thus embarking on a new phase of development,
with the goal of strengthening growth thanks to its position as the
worlds n°2 provider of leisure boat charters.
We are delighted to have concluded this transaction, which marks the
start of a unique and long-term relationship. Having found the strategy
implemented by Loïc Bonnet and his team since 2001 to be convincing and
the companys fundamentals solid, NextStage has chosen to support the
growth of Dream Yacht Charter to reinforce its position as n°2 in the
world on the leisure boat rental market, which serves a long-term trend
towards an on-demand and sharing economy, explained Grégoire Sentilhes,
President of NextStage AM and Managing Director of NextStage.
NextStage is investing 14.1 million euros as part of this transaction.1
DEAL TEAM
Entrepreneurs:
Loïc Bonnet (CEO and Founder), Romuald Caillaud (Deputy CEO in charge of
Finance)
NextStage AM: Grégoire Sentilhes (Chairman), Julien
Potier (Investment Director), Marie-Léa Soury (Analyst)
Fountaine
Pajot: Claire Fountaine, Nicolas Gardies, Romain Motteau
Investor
Counsel: Latournerie Wolfrom (Christian Wolfrom, Anne-Cécile
Déville, Justine Conrard)
Dream Yacht Charter Counsel:
Chammas & Marcheteau (Denis Marcheteau, Camille Hurel, Jean-Baptiste
Déprez)
Financial and accounting, legal, tax and social Due
Diligence: Ernst & Young (Jean-François Nadaud, Guilhem de Montmarin)
About Dream Yacht Charter
Loïc Bonnet created Dream Yacht Charter in the Seychelles islands in
2001 with six boats. Thanks to his vision and leadership, the company
developed locally, then extended through the Indian Ocean, the
Mediterranean, Caribbean, Australia, the Pacific and more recently in
North America and in the Bahamas. Dream Yacht Charter has more than 850
boats in 47 destinations today all around the globe. It is n°1 in the
yacht charter industry, and n°2 worldwide in leisure boat rentals. Dream
Yacht Charter is also the world leader of By the Cabin cruises on
sailing catamarans, with destinations all over the world.
1 Total investment by NextStage assuming payment of earn-out
as established under the terms of the transaction.
About Fountaine Pajot
Founded in 1976 by Jean-François Fountaine and Yves Pajot, the iconic
brand FOUNTAINE PAJOT has been producing cruising catamarans since 1983.
Thanks to its unique know-how in the area of designing and building
comfortable catamarans, FOUNTAINE PAJOT has released 40 different models
and delivered close to 3,000 catamarans to destinations all over the
world. FOUNTAINE PAJOT offers a complete and up-to-date range of
catamarans, both sailing catamarans (Lucia 40, Helia 44, Saona 47, Saba
50, Ipanema 58 and Victoria 67) and motor yacht catamarans (MY 37, MY 44
and Queensland MY 55). For fiscal year 2015/2016 (as at 31 August 2016),
FOUNTAINE PAJOT had revenues of 70.6M.
Alternext Paris, ISIN: FR0010485268 Symbol: ALFPC Eligible PEA/PME
About NextStage
NextStage is an investment platform created in March 2015 and listed on
the Euronext Paris market (Compartment C) since December 2016. At June
30, 2017, it had an Net Asset Value of 160.4 million. NextStage
specialises in Medium-Sized Companies (MSCs), which allows investors
access to an unlisted and often inaccessible class of asset that drives
growth and performance. The investments it makes are equity investments
with little or no leverage over an unlimited time frame to provide
funding and accompany for the growth of MSCs that work alongside
visionary entrepreneurs. NextStage is backed by the know-how and
stability of the asset management firm NextStage AM, which was founded
in 2002. NextStage has already closed twelve investment transactions
since its inception. It is governed by the tax laws for SCR.2
Its capital is held by prominent shareholders such as Artemis, Téthys,
AXA, Ardian and Amundi. NextStage is grounded in an innovative and
ambitious industrial vision whose aim is to accelerate the growth of
top-flight MSCs around four long-term trends of the 3rd
industrial revolution: the emotion-driven economy and the quality of the
customer experience, the on-demand and sharing economy, the industrial
internet and the positive economy (or green growth).
NextStage is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C regulated stock
exchange (ISIN: FR0012789386, Ticker: NEXTS). www.nextstage.com/sca
Additional information at info-investor@nextstage.com
2 SCR: Société de Capital Risque.
