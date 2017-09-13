NextStage Announces Its Net Asset Value and H1 Results as at June 30, 2017

Regulatory News:
NextStage (Paris:NEXTS), an investment company listed on the Euronext
Paris regulated market (ISIN: FR0012789386, Symbol: NEXTS), focused on
long-term investments in mid-sized companies1, is today
announcing its results for the first half of 2017 as approved by the
Supervisory Board at its meeting of 12 September, and its Net Asset
Value as at 30 June 2017, under the chairmanship of Jean-François
Sammarcelli. The statutory auditors, KPMG and RSM Paris, have audited
the annual financial statements and confirmed the NAV.
-
Continued growth of the NAV, notably thanks to appreciation of the
investment portfolio
-
NAV2 of 160.4 M as at 30/06/2017
(versus 156.8 M at 31/03/2017 and 96.4 M at 30/06/2016)
-
NAV per share3 of 110.55, a 2.3%
increase over 31/03/2017, and +9.2% over 30/06/2016
-
Net Income Group share (at 30/06/17) of 7.9 M (versus -0.3 M at
30/06/2016)
-
Increased rate and size of investments since the beginning of the
year, while maintaining discriminating quality standards
-
Annual investment goal for 2017 surpassed: currently ahead of
schedule on the investment programme for 2017 with 42.4 M committed
(as at 13/09/2017) of which 24.3 M have been invested since 1 January
2017
-
Capital increase project on the Euronext Paris exchange to
reinforce the companys investment capacity over the coming months,
subject to market conditions
Speaking on the occasion of this publication, Grégoire Sentilhes,
Chairman of NextStage AM and CEO of NextStage, stated: "The
first semester has established 2017 as a year dedicated to increasing
our rate of investment, with an increase in our participation size,
which exceeds 10 million euros. With Naturabuy and Oodrive, we have
continued to strengthen our portfolio and our NAV, which has increased
yet again in the last quarter. With our equity stake in Steel Shed
Solutions and the ongoing exclusive negotiations with the Dream Yacht
Charter group, announced in July, we currently stand at 12 investments
made or underway, and have already passed our annual goal of 40 million
euros in investments for 2017. Our capital increase project should allow
us to buttress our financial capacity and seize the best opportunities
for investment, furthering our mission as long-term
entrepreneur-investors in high-potential Mid-Sized Companies (MSCs)1.
-
Net Asset Value of 160.4 million euros as at 30 June 2017, in
progression
NAV as at 30 June 2017 stands at 160.4 million euros (versus 156.8
million euros at 31 March 2017, 152.7 million at 31 December 2016, and
96.4 million euros at 30 June 2016).
First semester increase in NAV is largely attributable to the increase
in our investment portfolio fair value. Our equity holdings represent
77.4 million euros as at 30 June 2017, among which a 9.3-million-euro
increase in their fair value over the semester.
-
NAV per share at 110.55 euros, up +2.3% compared to 31 March 2017
(+9.2% year-on-year)
NAV per share is 110.55 euros (versus 108.05 euros at 31 March 2017),
+2.3% since 31 March 2017 and +9.2% since 30 June 2016, despite the
negative impact of extraordinary costs associated with the initial
public offering conducted in late 2016.
-
77 million euros in holdings
As at 30 June 2017, holdings represent a value of 77.4 million euros, or
48% of net assets, and consist of unlisted companies: Oodrive,
Naturabuy, La compagnie du Catamaran (holding company for Fountaine
Pajot), Acorus, Bow, LinXea, Adopt, Efeso, GPS and Coorpacademy (for
details on these companies, please refer to the Notes).
During H1 2017, these companies posted average annualized revenues of 424
million euros with average growth of 14.5% compared to 30 June 20165.
Available cash (net of WCR) as at 30/06/2017 is 83 million euros, of
which 30 million are currently committed. In keeping with its economic
model, NextStage does not use financial leverage and had no financial
debt as of 30 June 2017.
-
Net income group share of 7.86 million at 30/06/2017 euros
(compared with -0.27 million euros as at 30/06/2016)
Net Income for H1 2017 is 7.86 million euros, compared to -0.26 million
euros at 30 June 2016. The principal items comprising Net
Income are:
- change in the fair value of non-current assets to 9.3 million euros at
30 June 2017, versus 0.5 million euros at 30 June 2016;
- income from non-current assets stood at 0.17 million euros at 30 June
2017, versus 0.18 million euros at 30 June 2016;
- external charges were 1.6 million euros as at 30 June 2017, versus 1.0
million euros at 30 June 2016.
With the investments made during the first semester in Oodrive and
Naturabuy, the equity stake in Steel Shed Solutions in July 2017 and the
commencement of exclusive talks with Dream Yacht Charter, NextStage
would have already reached its investment objective of 40 million euros
for the year 2017 (42.4 million euros of investments committed as at
13/09/2017). Since the IPO, the Group has experienced a marked
acceleration in dealflow, with a number of desirable investment
opportunities for the taking.
Thanks to these conditions, NextStage can be confidant about the
realisation of its medium and long-term goals, and notably its objective
of assembling a diversified portfolio of 40 to 50 companies and reaching
500 million euros in assets in the medium term.
The extraordinary and ordinary annual General Meeting of 8 June 2017
confirmed the nominations of four new members of the Supervisory Board:
-
Sandrine Duchêne: Secretary General at Axa France, formerly Deputy
Director of the Treasury Dept.
-
Sophie Dumas: Member of the Strategic Committee of Christofle
-
Sophie Midy: Chairwoman of the Board at la Senlisienne de Portefeuille
-
Arnaud Benoit: Director of Asset Management representing Téthys
The Board composition is thus compliant with rules governing gender
balance as set out in Articles A226-4 and L226-4-1 of the French
Commercial Code.
Additionally, Mr Philippe Bresson (Founder of the Bricostore Group in
Central Europe) and Mr Mazen Tamimi (CEO of BSF, Crédit Agricole Group)
were appointed advisory members of the Supervisory Board.
-
Proposed Capital Increase
In view to reinforcing its investment capacities, NextStage has
confirmed that it is considering a capital increase on the Euronext
Paris exchange in the coming months, conditional on appropriate market
conditions.
The product of this capital increase will make it possible for NextStage
to take advantage of the opportunities of the rapid acceleration and
high quality of its dealflow, and ensure optimal reserves of available
cash to maintain agile responses to investment opportunities, including
those involving existing holdings.
NextStage will inform the market of the timeline and terms for this
operation in due course.
About NextStage
NextStage is an investment platform created in March 2015 and listed on
the Euronext Paris market (Compartment C) since December 2016. At June
30, 2017, it had an Adjusted Net Asset Value of 160.4 million.
NextStage specialises in Medium-Sized Companies (MSCs), which allows
access to an unlisted and often inaccessible class of asset that drives
growth and performance. The investments it makes are equity investments
with little or no leverage over an unlimited time frame to provide
funding for the growth of MSCs that work alongside visionary
entrepreneurs. NextStage is backed by the know-how and stability of the
asset management firm NextStage AM, which was founded in 2002. NextStage
has already closed eleven investment transactions (as at 13 September
2017) since its inception. It is governed by the tax laws for SCR6.
Its capital is held by prominent shareholders such as Artemis, Téthys,
AXA, Ardian and Amundi. NextStage has built a novel and ambitious
approach whose aim is to accelerate the growth of top-flight MSCs around
four long-term trends of the 3rd industrial revolution.
NextStage is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C regulated
exchange (ISIN: FR0012789386; Symbol: NEXTS). www.nextstage.com/sca
Additional information at info-investor@nextstage.com
NOTES
-
Balance Sheet (IFRS) as at 30/06/2017 with holdings adjusted for
fair value as at 30 June 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS (in euros)
|
|
|
|
06/30/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
|
|
06/30/2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current financial assets: Equities
|
|
|
62,627,789
|
|
|
|
49,424,335
|
|
|
|
28,928,198
|
|
|
Non-current financial assets: Bonds
|
|
|
14,799,531
|
|
|
|
5,801,120
|
|
|
|
5,738,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
77,427,320
|
|
|
|
55,225,455
|
|
|
|
34,666,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
238,255
|
|
|
|
167,897
|
|
|
|
237,519
|
|
|
Cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
71,742,578
|
|
|
|
92,163,970
|
|
|
|
61,947,629
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
11,551,397
|
|
|
|
6,441,343
|
|
|
|
105,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
83,532,230
|
|
|
|
98,773,210
|
|
|
|
62,290,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
160,959,550
|
|
|
|
153,998,665
|
|
|
|
96,956,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (in euros)
|
|
|
|
06/30/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
|
|
06/30/2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
|
5,748,387
|
|
|
|
5,476,182
|
|
|
|
3,772,029
|
|
|
Premiums related to the capital
|
|
|
|
139,004,114
|
|
|
|
138,915,193
|
|
|
|
91,480,430
|
|
|
Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
7,793,858
|
|
|
|
1,356,905
|
|
|
|
1,455,130
|
|
|
Income for the year
|
|
|
|
7,855,125
|
|
|
|
6,923,754
|
|
|
|
-257,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
160,401,484
|
|
|
|
152,672,034
|
|
|
|
96,449,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
558,067
|
|
|
|
1,326,631
|
|
|
|
507,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
558,067
|
|
|
|
1,326,631
|
|
|
|
507,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
160,959,550
|
|
|
|
153,998,665
|
|
|
|
96,956,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Income statement (IFRS) with holdings adjusted for fair value as at
30 June 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in euros)
|
|
|
30/06/2017
(6 months)
|
|
|
|
30/06/2016
(6 months)
|
|
|
|
31/12/2016
(12 months)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in the fair value of non-current financial assets
|
|
9,326,532
|
|
|
|
519,646
|
|
|
|
10,123,936
|
|
|
Income from non-current financial assets
|
|
|
169,895
|
|
|
|
176,191
|
|
|
|
259,733
|
|
|
External charges
|
|
|
|
|
(1,594,493)
|
|
|
|
(983,181)
|
|
|
|
(3,485,003)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
|
7,901,933
|
|
|
|
-287,345
|
|
|
|
6,898,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
-46,808
|
|
|
|
29,536
|
|
|
|
25,088
|
|
|
Cost of gross financial debt
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT
|
|
|
(46,808)
|
|
|
|
29,536
|
|
|
|
25,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other financial expenses
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
|
7,855,125
|
|
|
|
-257,809
|
|
|
|
6,923,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in conversion reserves
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Actuarial gains and losses
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Change in the fair falue of financial assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
7,855,125
|
|
|
|
-257,809
|
|
|
|
6,923,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income per ordinary share
|
|
|
|
5.47
|
|
|
|
(0.27)
|
|
|
|
6.51
|
|
|
Diluted income per ordinary share
|
|
|
|
5.47
|
|
|
|
(0.27)
|
|
|
|
6.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Investments already made or underway
Dream Yacht Charter
NextStage entered into exclusive talks with Dream Yacht Charter in
July 2017
In 2001, Loïc Bonnet started Dream Yacht Charter in the Seychelles with
6 sailboats. Thanks to his inspiring leadership the company grew,
crossed the Indian Ocean, then extended to the Mediterranean, the
Caribbean, Australia, the Pacific rim and, more recently, reached the
American shores of the Bahamas. Today, Dream Yacht Charter is also the
world leader in cabin cruises on board giant catamarans. On 27 July
2017, NextStage and the shipyard Fountaine Pajot announced they were
entering exclusive negotiations with Dream Yacht Charter, #2 worldwide
in boat rentals, as part of a majority equity investment which
constitutes the first phase of an industrial, long-term support for the
company. The goal of this process is to allow Dream Yacht Charter to
strengthen its position as a world leader on the pleasure boat rental
market and to continue pursuing growth. Dream Yacht Charter, led by Loïc
Bonnet, who was joined in 2012 by Romuald Caillaud, has heretofore
successfully self-financed its development, both by organic growth
(establishing new offices, innovative offerings) and through strategic
acquisitions. This ambitious strategy, combined with thoughtful
attention to structuring, has allowed the company to experience
profitable, uninterrupted growth of 15% to 20% annually for the last
decade, and to report revenues close to 90 million euros in 2016.
Steel Shed Solutions
NextStage undertook this investment in July 2017, and made
specifics of this operation public in September 2017
The Luxembourg group Steel Shed Solutions, created in 2001, is a digital
platform for the sale of steel kit buildings. Steel Shed Solutions sells
functional, low-cost, easy-to-assemble buildings suitable for various
purposes: storage or livestock hangars, industrial buildings,
agricultural structures, equestrian facilities, etc. Today the group
sells nearly 1,000 buildings annually in 48 zones and countries. Steel
Shed Solutions proposes its product offering across different websites,
such as batimentsmoinschers.com, easysteelsheds.com, guenstigehallen.de
and direct-batiment.fr. These sites allow private customers, SMEs and
multinationals alike to order all sorts of buildings suitable for
various purposes and different geographic conditions. The group offers
free, instant quotes online, and remains committed to maintaining low
prices while ensuring first-rate quality, thanks to systematic quality
control and products made with galvanized, high-strength steel and in
strict compliance with European standards.
Naturabuy
Created in 2007 by Olivier Occelli, NaturaBuy is an auction platform and
marketplace with listings for products and services in relation to
hunting, fishing and the outdoors. The platform generated 37 million in
turnover for 270,000 transactions in 2016. Available online and on
mobile and with nearly half a million users, the NaturaBuy digital
platform is now the site of reference for the 2.5 million hunting and
fishing enthusiasts whose spending represents a market of over 3 billion
euros in France. NextStage is taking over from Mondadori. The operation
allows the two founding entrepreneurs, Olivier Occelli (CEO) and Olivier
Maury (CTO), to continue driving the company's growth. Dominique Papin,
Technical Director for NaturaBuy since 2012, and Antoine Freysz,
co-founder of NaturaBuy and CEO of Kerala Ventures (Doctolib,
Privateezer, etc.), are also investing in the operation. Olivier van den
Broek and Louis Duclert (founders of Effilab) and Jean-Hugues Loyez
(former Chairman of Castorama) complete the round, providing their
substantial expertise in online distribution, and a personal passion for
hunting and fishing.
The entrepreneurs' aim, shared by all the company's new shareholders, is
to capitalise on tangible assets, with a strong brand recognised in its
segment and by activating all the growth drivers around (i) acceleration
of development and pre-emption of the French market, (ii) international
expansion and (iii) diversification and evolution of the business model.
Oodrive
Founded in 2000 by Stanislas and Edouard de Rémur and Cédric Mermilliod,
Oodrive is a software company offering professionals 100% secure Cloud
solutions for document sharing, online backup, data security and
electronic certification. Based in Paris, the group currently has more
than 300 employees across the world, 40% of whom are focused on R&D.
Oodrive is one of the leading French players in SaaS and the 29th French
software developer, according to the latest report from AFDEL/PwC. The
group was selected the '2016 B2B Digital Champion' by the Systematic
Paris-Region Competitiveness Cluster. In 2016, the company brought in
about 40 million in revenue. Over the years, Oodrive has positioned
itself as one of the leaders of SaaS in Europe in the data management
and backup market. With a notable competitive advantage with respect to
American players (Patriot Act), the solution is published in
14 languages and used in 90 countries. Our investment, alongside Tikehau
and MI3, aims to support external structuring growth in Europe (for
which Oodrive is in the audit finalisation phase), so as to consolidate
Oodrive's position as an SaaS leader in Europe. The entrepreneurs also
intend to accelerate growth and pre-emption of the French market via
cross-selling with existing clients and winning over new customers.
Fountaine Pajot
Fountaine Pajot is the 3rd largest player worldwide in the
market for sailing catamarans and motor yachts with living space. A
pioneer in the habitable sailing catamarans market since 1983, the
company created a market that, up to that point, had not been explored.
Today, thanks to its capacity for innovation, Fountaine Pajot has frayed
a path into the fast-growing motor yachts market. With an international
reputation, modern equipment and a large distribution network, Fountaine
Pajot saw its revenue grow by 14.5% in 2016. Listed on Alternext since
2007, Fountaine Pajot is controlled by the holding company La Compagnie
du Catamaran, majority-owned by the Fountaine family.
Acorus
Created in 1996 by Franck Dallavalle, Acorus initially specialized in
housing renovation for housing association landlords in the Paris
Metropolitan area. Taken over in 2010 by Philippe Benquet, Acorus
accelerated its growth thanks to the renewed confidence of its
historical clients and its entry into new markets such as hotels and
healthcare. In 15 years, Acorus has built a solid reputation through its
original pioneering positioning as "a construction services company,"
combining comprehensive expertise, know-how in construction and
renovation in occupied settings and an approach focused on customer
service. Backed by these skills, Acorus continues to grow steadily in
its five core businesses: rehabilitation, housing upgrades, upkeep,
maintenance and adaptations for persons with limited mobility.
BOW
Created in 2013 and active in more than 40 countries, MyKronoz has
already become a reference in wearables by developing a full range of
smartwatches and fitness trackers that are both trendy and accessible to
the greatest number of users thanks to iOS, Android & WindowPhone.
MyKronoz is distributed by major brands in France such as Orange,
Boulanger and FNAC, in North America at Walmart and Staples, in Japan at
Yodobashi and in Hong Kong at HMV. Backed by a 14% market share in
France, MyKronoz is the second largest French company in the Wearables
market (source: GfK). RoadEyes: created in 2011, RoadEyes positions
itself as the leader in on-board camera solutions for vehicles. This
brand is developing a wide range of connected solutions designed to
improve road safety. RoadEyes products are sold through a solid network
of distributors, e-commerce and mass retail companies and by specialized
brands. RoadEyes was recently selected by BPI, UbiMobility and Business
France as one of the eight most innovative French companies to approach
US auto-makers to present its technologies.
LinXea
Created in 2004, LinXea is one of the pioneers in the digital
distribution of savings products. With more than 21,600 customers and
now 1 billion euros in outstandings at end-December 2016, the LinXea
platform is positioned as one of the leading companies in France in the
distribution of life insurance products over the internet. LinXea,
considered one of the leaders in its market, is widely recognized as
being the first on-line broker to have proposed management fees reduced
to 0.6% on account units.
Adopt
Adopt is a perfume and cosmetics brand created in 1986 by Dominique
Monlun and run by Olivier Raulin the former CFO of Nocibé. Since its
creation, the company has positioned itself by developing a network of
nearly 100 stores, including 68 branches and franchises in France,
Belgium, the French overseas departments and territories, Mauritius and
Madagascar, as well as major international distribution partnerships
(more than 500 sales outlets). Adopt is a unique original concept which
is developing around the three fashion interests of young women:
perfume, make-up and accessories. The company itself designs many of the
products it sells, concentrating on (i) a high level of quality, (ii)
sourcing mostly "made in France & Italy" and (iii) low, highly
competitive prices. Sensitive to environmental protection, Adopt has
been recycling its packaging for several years.
Efeso Consulting
Created in 1980, Efeso Consulting is a consulting firm specializing in
strategy and organization. The group's business revolves around three
kinds of services: managing change: (reorganization, integration of new
acquisitions, organization of support functions), improved operating
performance (product development, marketing, optimized purchasing,
production and planning functions), strategy consulting (investment,
acquisition and international development).
The firm has more than 450 employees and works with 300 clients. It is
well established in Europe with major positions in France, Italy,
Ireland and the Benelux countries. The firm is active in more than 25
countries around the world. The company's withdrawal from the stock
exchange allows the group to capitalize on the experience of the
historic founders and to pursue growth while improving its profitability
drivers thanks to accretive acquisitions currently being integrated.
GPS
Founded in 2002, GPS is now one of the independent leaders in the flat
glass distribution market in France. Thanks to its original model as
distributor and transformer of flat glass and to its numerous facilities
in France, Spain and Portugal (+major export), the group handles local
deliveries of standard and specialized glass. The group's main business
activities are: the distribution of multi-brand and own-brand glass with
a unique range of glasses (Saint-Gobain Pilkington, Glass Tröcsh
)
available through numerous storage outlets. GPS offers a value-added
purchasing solution to its customers (transformers, mirror dealers and
installers ...), logistics management (purchasing storage, transport,
financing, etc.) to partners and clients and the transformation of flat
glass (overnight orders) in the Madrid plant wholly owned by the group
and specializing in the production of specialized/laminated glass.
Coorpacademy
An EdTech specializing in digital learning, Coorpacademy was created in
2013 by Jean-Marc Tassetto (former CEO of Google France and SFR) Arnault
Mitre (former Director of Google's Agency Division), and Frédérik
Benichou (founder of TeamInside and Planète Interactive). The purpose of
Coorpacademy is to transform access to and especially the sharing of
knowledge by offering an innovative and efficient educational experience
focused on the user, and to support major companies conducting major
transformations by training employees and managers in the digital,
technological, energy and economic changes impacting them.
Coorpacademy's know-how is concentrated on companies in an efficient
technological platform and an original teaching methodology allowing
them to transform any content into an engaging online learning
experience adapted to the needs and constraints of the learner.
Just three years since its creation, 40% of the group's portfolio
consists of clients from the CAC 40: Engie, Pernod Ricard, Société
Générale, Renault, SFR, Chanel and LVMH.
1 Mid-sized Companies are defined as those with revenues of
10 and 500 million euros
2 Calculation methodology for
NAV (before adjustment for preferred shares) available on the company's
website at: http://www.nextstage.com/sca/finance/chiffres-cles/methodologie-de-calcul-de-lanr/
3
Per share of common stock.
4 H1 income S1 2017 based on
averages from the portfolios 10 holdings (unaudited estimates) as at
30/06/2017. Calculation adjusted for holdings contribution to balance
sheet as at 30/06/2017 for H1 revenue growth (unaudited).
5
Calculation of growth in H1 2017 revenues is weighted by the relative
valuation of holdings in the balance sheet as at 30/06/2017 (unaudited)
6
SCR: Société de Capital Risque
