NextStage Announces the Results of Its Capital Increase with Preferential Subscription Rights for a Total Amount of 48.3 Million Euros

NextStage (Paris:NEXTS), an investment company listed on the Euronext
Paris regulated exchange (ISIN: FR0012789386, Symbol: NEXTS), focused on
long-term investments in MSCs1 (hereafter, the "Company),
is today announcing the results of its share capital increase with
preferential subscription rights (hereafter, the "Rights) for
existing shareholders, announced on October 11, 2017 (hereafter, the "Rights
Issue).
Following the subscription period, the total demand amounted to 473,167
new shares, among which 428,344 shares on an irreducible basis (à
titre irréductible), 43,843 shares on a reducible basis (à titre
réductible) and 980 shares on a free basis (à titre libre).
The gross amount of the Rights Issue (issue premium included) amounts to
48.3 million euros, corresponding to the issue of 473,167 new shares
(hereafter, the "New Shares) at a subscription price of 102
euros per share.
This Rights issue benefited from the support of the main historical
shareholders of the Company and enabled NextStage to increase its
institutional shareholder base. In addition, all individual investor
requests have been satisfied following the operation.
Commenting on the announcement of the results of the Rights Issue,
Grégoire Sentilhes, Chairman of NextStage AM and Managing Partner (gérant)
of the Company, asserted: "I would like to thank the new investors,
as well as our existing significant private, institutional and
individual shareholders, who have placed their trust in us and thus
ensured the completion of this Rights issue. This operation demonstrates
their confidence in our strategy of investing in high-potential MSCs1
and reinforces our objective of building a 500-million euro portfolio in
the long term. The funds raised will enable us to cope with the
acceleration of our dealflow and support the growth of companies already
in the portfolio.
-
Reminder of the objectives of the Rights Issue
The objectives of the operation were to rebuild an optimal investment
capacity to:
-
Accompany the growth of companies already in the portfolio
-
Continue the policy of selective investment in MSCs fueled by a
growing deal flow.
Following the completion of the operation, NextStage enjoys an
investment capacity of circa 100 millions euros.
After the completion of the capital increase, the breakdown of the share
capital is as follows :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
|
|
% of the share capital
|
|
|
|
% of the voting rights
|
|
|
Grégoire Sentilhes
|
|
|
|
79,433
|
|
|
|
3.32%
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
Jean-David Haas
|
|
|
|
65,706
|
|
|
|
2.75%
|
|
|
|
0.02%
|
|
|
Sub-total Managing Directors
|
|
|
|
145,139
|
|
|
|
6.07%
|
|
|
|
0.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amundi
|
|
|
|
286,364
|
|
|
|
11.99%
|
|
|
|
15.70%
|
|
|
NextStage Croissance
|
|
|
|
280,666
|
|
|
|
11.75%
|
|
|
|
10.10%
|
|
|
Temaris (Artemis)
|
|
|
|
216,996
|
|
|
|
9.08%
|
|
|
|
14.39%
|
|
|
Téthys
|
|
|
|
189,212
|
|
|
|
7.92%
|
|
|
|
12.20%
|
|
|
CPR
|
|
|
|
136,364
|
|
|
|
5.71%
|
|
|
|
4.91%
|
|
|
FGTI
|
|
|
|
136,364
|
|
|
|
5.71%
|
|
|
|
8.50%
|
|
|
Matignon Développement 3 (AXA Group)
|
|
|
|
136,364
|
|
|
|
5.71%
|
|
|
|
8.50%
|
|
|
Comir
|
|
|
|
127,800
|
|
|
|
5.35%
|
|
|
|
7.84%
|
|
|
Other Investors2
|
|
|
|
303,015
|
|
|
|
12.68%
|
|
|
|
12.74%
|
|
|
Sub-total Investors
|
|
|
|
1,813,145
|
|
|
|
75.89%
|
|
|
|
94.88%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAP 3
|
|
|
|
75,219
|
|
|
|
3.15%
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
NextStage Team 4
|
|
|
|
208,178
|
|
|
|
8.71%
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
General Public
|
|
|
|
147,615
|
|
|
|
6.18%
|
|
|
|
5.10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
2,389,2965
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The settlement and delivery and beginning of trading on Euronext Paris
(Compartment C) of the New Shares will take place on November 10, 2017.
The New Shares will be, as of their issuance date, fully fungible with
the Companys previously outstanding shares and will trade under the
same listing with ISIN code: FR0012789386, Symbol: NEXTS.
Following the Rights Issue, NextStages share capital will consist of
2,389,296 shares, including 1,910,263 ordinary shares, and 2,779,321
voting rights.
NextStage has agreed to a lock-up period of 180 calendar days from the
settlement and delivery date of the Rights Issue, subject to certain
customary exceptions.
As part of their subscription commitments, the main investors who have
given subscription commitments (notably Thétys, Matignon Développement
3, Comir and Soparcif (excepting certain minor shareholders and
NextStage Croissance)) have each consented to a lock-up period of 90
calendar days from the Rights Issue settlement and delivery date,
applicable to all shares subscribed as part of the Rights Issue, subject
to certain customary exceptions.
Portzamparc (Groupe BNP Paribas) and Degroof Petercam are serving as
Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners in
connection with the placement agreement.
-
Information available to the public
NextStages Document de Référence is available on the companys website (www.nextstage.com)
as well as the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF) (www.amf-france.org).
It is also available free of charge upon request from the company at its
head office, 19, avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France. The company draws
the attention of the public to Chapter 4: "Risk factors, in the
Document de Référence registered with the AMF.
Copies of the prospectus, which was accepted by the Autorité des marchés
financiers ("AMF) on October 10, 2017 under the number 17-542, composed
of the Document de Référence registered with the AMF on April 21, 2017
under the number R.17-018, the update to the Document de Référence filed
with the AMF on October 10, 2017 under the number D.17-0317-A01 and the
securities note (note dopération) (including a summary of the
prospectus), may be obtained free of charge and upon request from the
company, at 19, avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France and from the
internet websites of NextStage (www.nextstage-invest.com)
and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).
About NextStage
NextStage is an investment platform created in March 2015 and listed on
the Euronext Paris market (Compartment C) since December 2016. At June
30, 2017, it had an Adjusted Net Asset Value of 160.4 million.
NextStage specialises in Medium-Sized Companies (MSCs), which allows
access to an unlisted and often inaccessible class of asset that drives
growth and performance. The investments it makes are equity investments
with little or no leverage over an unlimited time frame to provide
funding for the growth of MSCs, alongside visionary entrepreneurs.
NextStage is backed by the know-how and stability of the asset
management firm NextStage AM, which was founded in 2002. NextStage has
already closed twelve investment transactions (as of September 30, 2017)
since its inception.
NextStage has opted for the tax status of a venture capital company (Société
de capital-risque or SCR), in order to benefit from the favourable
tax arrangements attached to that status in the event that profits or
capital gains are generated. In addition, taking into account the
specificities of the Company and the tax regime applicable to the
holding period of its shares, it is likely that the liquidity of the
Company' s shares is low. It should also be noted that the Company's
shareholders may be diluted as a result of the issuance or conversion of
preferred shares. Lastly, NextStage does not intend to pay dividends
over the coming years, in order to reinvest and capitalise within the
Company.
Its capital is held, directly or indirectly, by prominent shareholders
such as Artemis, Téthys, AXA and Amundi. NextStage has built a novel and
ambitious approach whose aim is to accelerate the growth of top-flight
MSCs around four long-term trends of the Third Industrial Revolution,
namely: the economy linked to the value of our emotions and quality of
the customer experience; the on-demand and sharing economy; the
industrial internet; and positive growth (or green growth).
NextStage is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C regulated
exchange (ISIN: FR0012789386; Symbol: NEXTS). www.nextstage.com/sca.
1 MSC: Mid-Sized Company, defined as one having between 10
and 500 million euros in revenue.
2 Of which no investor
holds an individual interest of over 10% in the Company or its voting
rights.
3 NAP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NextStage AM.
AM.
4 12 people, who are all partners or employees of
NextStge AM and/or of NextStage Partners.
5 Including
479,033 C category prefered shares
