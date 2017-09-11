NextStage to Participate in the Development of Luxemburg-Based Steel Shed Solutions Group, Leading Digital Platform for the Sale of Steel Building Kits

Regulatory News:
NextStage (Paris:NEXTS), the long-term investment platform listed on
the Euronext Paris exchange is joining the family of entrepreneurs
behind Steel Shed Solutions to boost growth of their sales platform for
building kits.
The digital platform is eager to accelerate
its development in Europe and beyond, especially in Africa, and position
itself as the leading international platform for the sale of building
kits and related products.
Headed by Dominique and Vincent Lyonnet, the Luxemburg-based Steel Shed
Solutions group is a digital platform specialising in the design and
online sale of ready-to-assemble steel building kits with the best value
for money. For over 16 years, the group has sold their structures via
their own websites with a simple philosophy: to supply sturdy,
functional steel buildings that are easy to assemble, 100% DIY and
low-cost. These constructions are varied: storage or livestock hangars,
industrial buildings, agricultural structures, equestrian facilities and
more. The firms clientele consists of private sector companies and
public authorities (municipalities, ministries
).
In additional to digital marketing campaigns, the group participates at
many well-known international trade fairs serving the agricultural and
Industrial sectors, and is committed to developing a close-knit
community of users. Thanks to this supportive customer base, Steel Shed
Solutions boasts model buildings in every one of Frances departments,
and more broadly, in every country where a structure has been purchased.
The ambition we share with NextStage is to make Steel Shed Solutions
the leading international platform for building kits. Strengthening the
brand and improving user experience through reinforced digital marketing
are especially important for the groups development, pointed out
Vincent Lyonnet, Head of Sales and Marketing at Steel Shed Solutions.
With NextStage a new era is ushering for Steel Shed Solutions. We have
an ambitious plan for development that will allow the group to invest
significantly in expansion abroad, particularly by leveraging the
contacts and network of NextStage AM, explained Dominique Lyonnet,
co-founder and Technical Operations & Administrative Director at Steel
Shed Solutions.
NextStage will accompany the two entrepreneursDominique and Vincent
Lyonnetover the long term, investing 11.5 million, which will allow
them to pursue expansion of the group, particularly abroad, while
retaining control of their enterprise
The market served by Steel Shed Solutions is vast and highly
diversified. This equity investment by NextStage will allow the group to
adopt a structure best suited to succeeding in the next phases of rapid
growth, added Michaël Strauss-Kahn, Investment Director at NextStage AM.
This investment makes perfect sense in terms of the underlying trends
that NextStage AM focuses on, particularly the on-demand economy
accessed via digital platforms. E-commerce offers an unequalled growth
pool on a global scale, an opportunity the Steel Shed Solutions group is
perfectly poised to take advantage of thanks to its online sales model
for building kits, declared Nicolas de Saint-Etienne, Managing Partner
at NextStage AM.
About Steel Shed Solutions
The Luxembourg-based group Steel Shed Solutions, created in 2001, is a
digital platform for the sale of steel kit buildings. Steel Shed
Solutions sells functional, low-cost, easy-to-assemble buildings
suitable for various purposes: storage or livestock hangars, industrial
buildings, agricultural structures, equestrian facilities, etc. Today
the group sells nearly 1,000 buildings yearly in 48 zones and countries,
with around ten languages spoken by its 35 employees. Steel Shed
Solutions proposes its product offering across different websites
adapted to the groups international clientele with, in particular, the
batimentsmoinschers.com website available in several languages: guenstigehallen.de
(German version) and easysteelsheds.com
(English version). Some of the groups other sites focus on specific
types of products, such as elfratech.fr
(with ultra-discount positioning, the site offers pared down buildings
to be used as simple shelters for storage) and tolesmoinscheres.com
(sale of sheet metal and accessories). The digital platform is available
on the web and mobile. These websites target a broad customer base,
including entrepreneurs, SMEs and multinationals such as Renault,
Lafarge and Eiffage, as well as institutional customers such as city
councils and government ministries. The group also works with private
customers via a range of kit shelters (garden sheds, carports, etc.,
with an area of less than 150m2). The group offers free,
instant quotes online, and remains committed to maintaining low prices
while ensuring first-rate quality, thanks to systematic quality control
and products made with galvanized, high-strength steel and in strict
compliance with European standards. http://www.group-3s.com/.
About NextStage
NextStage is an investment platform created in March 2015 and listed on
the Euronext Paris market (Compartment C) since December 2016. At March
31, 2017, it had an Net Asset Value of 156.8 million. NextStage
specialises in Medium-Sized Companies (MSCs), which allows access to an
unlisted and often inaccessible class of asset that drives growth and
performance. The investments it makes are equity investments with little
or no leverage over an unlimited time frame to provide funding for the
growth of MSCs that work alongside visionary entrepreneurs. NextStage is
backed by the know-how and stablity of the asset management firm
NextStage AM, which was founded in 2002. NextStage has already closed
eleven investment transactions since its inception. It is governed by
the tax laws for SCR. Its capital is held by prominent shareholders such
as Artemis, Téthys, AXA, Ardian and Amundi. NextStage has built a novel
and ambitious approach whose aim is to accelerate the growth of
top-flight MSCs around four long-term trends of the 3rd industrial
revolution: the emotion-driven economy and the quality of the customer
experience, the on-demand and sharing economy, the industrial internet
and the positive economy (or green growth).
NextStage is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartiment C regulated
exchange (ISIN: FR0012789386: Ticker NEXTS). www.nextstage.com/sca
