NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Timing of Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will host an earnings call on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 10:00 am CST to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (800) 291-4083 and providing access code 5396739. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm CST on November 7, 2017, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 5396739.

NGL intends to distribute its earnings press release prior to market opening on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. An updated investor presentation will be posted on NGL’s Investor Relations website at www.nglenergypartners.com/investor-relations/presentations/ after the filing of the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with five primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics, refined products/renewables and retail propane. For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

