NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend 2017 RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) today announced that it will attend the 2017 RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference in Dallas, Texas on November 15 and 16, 2017. Members of NGL’s management team will be participating in a series of one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community at the conference.

NGL’s slide presentation referenced at the Conference will be available on NGL’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com on the "Presentations” sub-tab under the "Investor Relations” section on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with five primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics, refined products/renewables and retail propane. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

