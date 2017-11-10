10.11.2017 02:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

NHC Reports Third Quarter Earnings

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE-American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, today announced net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 of $11,352,000 compared to $11,110,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, an increase of 2.2%. Excluding the operating losses from the newly constructed skilled nursing facility and two assisted living facilities placed in service in 2017, net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 would have been $11,824,000.

Net operating revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017 totaled $241,985,000 compared to $231,281,000 for the same three months of 2016, an increase of 4.6%. Net income was $0.75 per common share basic for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to $0.73 per common share basic for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, an increase of 2.7%.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries, the ability of third parties for whom we have guaranteed debt to refinance certain short term debt obligations; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHCs best judgment as of the date of this release.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 76 skilled nursing centers with 9,597 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 36 homecare programs, 24 assisted living communities and five independent living communities. NHCs other services include Alzheimers units, long-term care pharmacies, hospice, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third parties. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

 
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
      Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
September 30 September 30
2017     2016 2017     2016
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Net patient revenues $ 230,048 $ 218,647 $ 685,854 $ 653,240
Other revenues   11,937     12,634     34,831     35,397  
Net operating revenues   241,985     231,281     720,685     688,637  
 
Costs and Expenses:
Salaries, wages and benefits 145,900 140,403 426,639 405,491
Other operating 64,039 58,956 190,778 177,571
Facility rent 10,106 10,314 30,273 30,960
Depreciation and amortization 10,833 9,998 31,609 28,847
Interest   1,322     1,020     3,599     2,913  
Total costs and expenses   232,200     220,691     682,898     645,782  
 
Income Before Non-Operating Income 9,785 10,590 37,787 42,855
Non-Operating Income   6,090     5,091     16,047     14,789  
 
Income Before Income Taxes 15,875 15,681 53,834 57,644
Income Tax Provision   (4,691 )   (4,571 )   (19,448 )   (20,969 )
Net Income 11,184 11,110 34,386 36,675
 
Loss Attributable To Noncontrolling Interest   168     -     349     -  
 
Net Income Attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 11,352   $ 11,110   $ 34,735   $ 36,675  
 
Earnings Per Common Share
Basic 0.75 $ 0.73 $ 2.29 $ 2.42
Diluted 0.75 $ 0.73 $ 2.28 $ 2.41
 
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic 15,195,394 15,198,696 15,186,315 15,128,728
Diluted 15,220,567 15,222,648 15,217,797 15,216,838
 
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 1.41 $ 1.30
 
Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands) Sept. 30 Dec. 31
2017 2016
(unaudited)
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 213,553 $ 164,348
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 176,560 188,958
Current assets 336,096 290,857
Property and equipment, net 552,343 559,624
Total assets 1,110,837 1,087,447
Current liabilities 147,609 150,928
Long-term debt 120,000 120,000
NHC Stockholders' equity 690,868 669,611
 
 
Selected Operating Statistics
(unaudited)
      Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
September 30 September 30
2017     2016 2017     2016
Per Diems:
Medicare $ 459.63 $ 453.08 $ 461.38 $ 449.26
Managed Care 402.86 402.45 407.16 401.86
Medicaid 179.08 174.12 177.49 173.92
Private Pay and Other 230.73 224.68 231.76 224.04
 
Average Per Diem $ 261.35 $ 254.62 $ 262.69 $ 255.04
 
Patient Days:
Medicare 117,634 117,503 360,285 359,667
Managed Care 64,327 54,591 186,487 166,293
Medicaid 325,886 322,564 959,779 958,782
Private Pay and Other   183,339   181,175   541,827   531,783
691,186 675,833 2,048,378 2,016,525
 

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu National Healthcare CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
27.12.16
Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Healthcare, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (Forbes)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr National Healthcare News
RSS Feed
National Healthcare zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu National Healthcare CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene National Healthcare News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere National Healthcare News
Anzeige

Inside

Anlage an den Kapitalmärkten lohnt sich auch im Alter
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Blackrock - Zweite Abwärtswelle. Tendenz: Abwärts
DZ BANK  Allianz: Gewinnstabilität unterstrichen
Schwache globale Goldnachfrage im dritten Quartal
Wer des Spiels nicht kann, soll zusehen
UBS: Continental AG: Weiter Kursverluste möglich
Vontobel: Neues Partizipationszertifikat auf Bitcoin mit unbegrenzter Laufzeit
HSBC: Grand City Properties S.A. (Daily) - Dreiecksausbruch als Katalysator
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur National Healthcare-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

National Healthcare Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Erosion der Mittelschicht
Zwölf Tage am Stück arbeiten ist rechtens
Fast sieben Millionen Deutsche sind verschuldet
So gefährlich ist die verspätete Steuererklärung
Horrorszenario für deutsche Sparer

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax tritt auf der Stelle - Heidelberg Cement-Aktie gefragt
Anleger kriegen angesichts der Flut schwacher Quartalszahlen kalte Füsse
Siemens-Aktie rutscht ab: Konzern wird wieder zur Großbaustelle
DAX: Pause auf hohem Niveau

News von

Ein niederländisches Unternehmen hat es offenbar geschafft, die Reichweite des Tesla Model S zu verdoppeln
Lamborghini hat gemeinsam mit MIT-Forschern ein Elektroauto entwickelt - es sieht atemberaubend aus
Tesla reduziert durch ein Update die wahnsinnige Beschleunigung seiner Autos
8 Gründe, warum Sie das iPhone 8 statt des iPhone X kaufen sollten
Nahost-Experten: Was das Chaos in Saudi-Arabien für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt klar im Minus -- Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street -- Commerzbank mit schwarzen Zahlen -- Siemens, ProSiebenSat.1, adidas, Conti, Telekom, Munich Re, Merck, Deutsche Post im Fokus

Apple ist als erstes Unternehmen weltweit 900 Milliarden Dollar wert. Talfahrt von Nordex-Aktie geht nach schwachem Vestas-Auslick weiter. Jeder Zehnte in Deutschland überschuldet. Lufthansa befördert in zehn Monaten mehr Passagiere als 2016. Singulus-Aktie unter Druck. Goldnachfrage fällt auf Acht-Jahres-Tief - Bitcoin und Aktien beliebter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
KW 44: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09.11.17
DAX schließt klar im Minus -- Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street -- Commerzbank mit schwarzen Zahlen -- Siemens, ProSiebenSat.1, adidas, Conti, Telekom, Munich Re, Merck, Deutsche Post im Fokus
Webinare
09.11.17
Mit nachhaltigen Anlagestrategien Risiken verringern - und Renditen steigern
Sonstiges
03:00 Uhr
Hebelpapiere: Weder Hexenwerk noch Teufelszeug!
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Siemens AG723610
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Nordex AGA0D655
E.ON SEENAG99
GeelyA0CACX
Amazon906866