NHC Reports Third Quarter Earnings

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE-American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, today announced net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 of $11,352,000 compared to $11,110,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, an increase of 2.2%. Excluding the operating losses from the newly constructed skilled nursing facility and two assisted living facilities placed in service in 2017, net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 would have been $11,824,000.

Net operating revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017 totaled $241,985,000 compared to $231,281,000 for the same three months of 2016, an increase of 4.6%. Net income was $0.75 per common share basic for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to $0.73 per common share basic for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, an increase of 2.7%.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries, the ability of third parties for whom we have guaranteed debt to refinance certain short term debt obligations; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHCs best judgment as of the date of this release.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 76 skilled nursing centers with 9,597 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 36 homecare programs, 24 assisted living communities and five independent living communities. NHCs other services include Alzheimers units, long-term care pharmacies, hospice, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third parties. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 (unaudited) Revenues: Net patient revenues $ 230,048 $ 218,647 $ 685,854 $ 653,240 Other revenues 11,937 12,634 34,831 35,397 Net operating revenues 241,985 231,281 720,685 688,637 Costs and Expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 145,900 140,403 426,639 405,491 Other operating 64,039 58,956 190,778 177,571 Facility rent 10,106 10,314 30,273 30,960 Depreciation and amortization 10,833 9,998 31,609 28,847 Interest 1,322 1,020 3,599 2,913 Total costs and expenses 232,200 220,691 682,898 645,782 Income Before Non-Operating Income 9,785 10,590 37,787 42,855 Non-Operating Income 6,090 5,091 16,047 14,789 Income Before Income Taxes 15,875 15,681 53,834 57,644 Income Tax Provision (4,691 ) (4,571 ) (19,448 ) (20,969 ) Net Income 11,184 11,110 34,386 36,675 Loss Attributable To Noncontrolling Interest 168 - 349 - Net Income Attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 11,352 $ 11,110 $ 34,735 $ 36,675 Earnings Per Common Share Basic 0.75 $ 0.73 $ 2.29 $ 2.42 Diluted 0.75 $ 0.73 $ 2.28 $ 2.41 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,195,394 15,198,696 15,186,315 15,128,728 Diluted 15,220,567 15,222,648 15,217,797 15,216,838 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 1.41 $ 1.30 Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) Sept. 30 Dec. 31 2017 2016 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 213,553 $ 164,348 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 176,560 188,958 Current assets 336,096 290,857 Property and equipment, net 552,343 559,624 Total assets 1,110,837 1,087,447 Current liabilities 147,609 150,928 Long-term debt 120,000 120,000 NHC Stockholders' equity 690,868 669,611

Selected Operating Statistics (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Per Diems: Medicare $ 459.63 $ 453.08 $ 461.38 $ 449.26 Managed Care 402.86 402.45 407.16 401.86 Medicaid 179.08 174.12 177.49 173.92 Private Pay and Other 230.73 224.68 231.76 224.04 Average Per Diem $ 261.35 $ 254.62 $ 262.69 $ 255.04 Patient Days: Medicare 117,634 117,503 360,285 359,667 Managed Care 64,327 54,591 186,487 166,293 Medicaid 325,886 322,564 959,779 958,782 Private Pay and Other 183,339 181,175 541,827 531,783 691,186 675,833 2,048,378 2,016,525

