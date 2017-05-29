Nicolas Wertans Appointed CEO of Elior France

Regulatory News:

Nicolas Wertans, 49, has been appointed CEO of Elior France (Paris:ELIOR), effective June 1. He reports to Philippe Salle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, and becomes a member of the Group Executive Committee. In addition, he will chair the Executive Committee of Elior France.

Nicolas Wertans graduated from Parisian engineering school Supelec in 1991, and obtained an MBA from the Insead business school in 1994. In 1991, he joined Cegelec as an electrical infrastructure engineer before moving, in 1994, to Ford Motor Company where he subsequently became CEO of Ford Motor Company Switzerland, in 2000, and then CEO of Ford Motor Company France, in 2004. The following year, he moved to BMW Group to take up the position of Group Vice-President in charge of company and direct sales, and then became Chairman of the Board of BMW Group France and Vice-President of BMW AG in 2006. Three years later, he was appointed Senior Vice-President and Director of International Operations at PSA, before going on to become Vice-President of the Group in charge of Business Development for Asia in 2010. In 2011, he became CEO of MAG, an automobile distribution group he co-founded, and, in 2014, was appointed Senior Vice-President Global Sales for Renault and Dacia and became a member of the Executive Committee headed by Carlos Ghosn. Since November 2016, he was Chairman of Ford France.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and is now a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare, and travel markets.

Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated 5,896 million in revenue through 23,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2015-2016. Our 120,000 employees serve 4.4 million customers on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, and we reached the GC Advanced level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group

