Nicolas Wertans Appointed CEO of Elior France

Nicolas Wertans, 49, has been appointed CEO of Elior France
(Paris:ELIOR), effective June 1. He reports to Philippe Salle, Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, and becomes a member of the
Group Executive Committee. In addition, he will chair the Executive
Committee of Elior France.
Nicolas Wertans graduated from Parisian engineering school Supelec in
1991, and obtained an MBA from the Insead business school in 1994. In
1991, he joined Cegelec as an electrical infrastructure engineer before
moving, in 1994, to Ford Motor Company where he subsequently became CEO
of Ford Motor Company Switzerland, in 2000, and then CEO of Ford Motor
Company France, in 2004. The following year, he moved to BMW Group to
take up the position of Group Vice-President in charge of company and
direct sales, and then became Chairman of the Board of BMW Group France
and Vice-President of BMW AG in 2006. Three years later, he was
appointed Senior Vice-President and Director of International Operations
at PSA, before going on to become Vice-President of the Group in charge
of Business Development for Asia in 2010. In 2011, he became CEO of MAG,
an automobile distribution group he co-founded, and, in 2014, was
appointed Senior Vice-President Global Sales for Renault and Dacia and
became a member of the Executive Committee headed by Carlos Ghosn. Since
November 2016, he was Chairman of Ford France.
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading
operators in the catering and support services industry, and is now a
benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare, and
travel markets.
Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated 5,896 million in
revenue through 23,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2015-2016.
Our 120,000 employees serve 4.4 million customers on a daily basis,
taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized
catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer
experience.
We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and
have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, and
we reached the GC Advanced level in 2015. The professional excellence of
our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and
innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our
corporate motto: "Time savored".
