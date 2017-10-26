NIKE, Inc. is Accelerating a Consumer-Led Transformation to Ignite Its Next Phase of Long-Term Growth

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) hosted its 2017 Investor Day today which provided
an overview on how the Company is accelerating its next phase of
long-term, sustainable and profitable growth. Fueled by the Consumer
Direct Offense, the Company stated during the investor meeting that it
expects to drive high-single digit revenue growth, expanding margins and
mid-teens earnings per share growth on average over the next five years.*
"The consumer today expects a premium experience, with innovative
product and services delivered faster and more personally, said Mark
Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc. "Fueled by a
transformation of our business, we are attacking growth opportunities
through innovation, speed and digital to accelerate long-term,
sustainable and profitable growth.*
Consumer Direct Offense
The Company expanded on its new Consumer Direct Offense which aims to
serve the athlete faster and more personally, at scale, led by digital.
With focused growth through key categories this new offense will connect
the Nike Brand and products with consumers in new and more powerful ways
across 12 key cities and 10 key countries.
Triple Double Strategy
The Company noted that it is investing in its Triple Double Strategy to
drive growth through three core areas of the business. These three core
areas include:
-
2X Innovation: To double the cadence and impact of innovation, the
Company will lead with more distinct platforms and scale innovation
faster, will edit-to-amplify to give consumers better choices and will
create new aesthetics spanning both sport and style;
-
2X Speed: To double speed to market by reducing the average product
creation timeline by over 50 percent through investments in end-to-end
digital capabilities to serve consumers faster; and
-
2X Direct: To double direct connections with consumers and shape the
future of retail led by Nike.com and all new owned and partnered NIKE
Consumer Experiences.
New Membership Launch
The Company announced its new NikePlus membership program that will
provide member-only access to the products members love, matched to
their individual preferences and buying patterns. This unique access to
NIKEs greatest innovations and hottest styles is about three key
services that serve consumers on their terms: first access to the latest
products, exclusive access to personalized services and experiences, and
reserved product for members only.
Long-term Financial Objectives
Addressing NIKEs new Consumer Direct Offense and Triple Double
strategy, Andy Campion, Executive Vice President and CFO, stated, "We
have implemented new consumer focused strategies several times in our
companys history, and in each instance, we have ignited NIKEs next
horizon of long-term growth.*
With this, the Company unveiled five measures of success that reflect
the operational drivers of NIKEs long-term financial model and will
guide its investment approach over the next five years. These five
measures are:
1. New innovation platforms are expected to drive over 50 percent of
revenue growth.
2. Revenue generated from digital platforms, both owned and partnered,
is anticipated to increase from nearly 15 percent in fiscal year 2018 to
more than 30 percent.
3. Speed-to-market is anticipated to double as NIKE reduces the overall
product creation timeline by over 50%.
4. Leveraging the Triple Double Strategy is expected to drive higher,
more consistent full-price sell-through in season.
5. Ensure consumers in our 12 key cities and 10 key countries rate NIKE
as their #1 favorite brand.*
The Company stated during the investor meeting that, by geography, it
expects to grow North America in the mid-single digit range, Europe,
Middle East & Africa (EMEA) in the mid-to-high single digit range,
Greater China in the low to mid-teen range, and Asia Pacific & Latin
America (APLA) in the high single-digit to low double-digit range, in
each case on average over the next five years. The Company expects to
reinvest three to four percent of NIKE, Inc. revenue over the next five
years through capital expenditures and expects the target range for
Return on Invested Capital to average in the low 30 percent range.
Finally, the Company expects to continue to increase shareholder returns
by maintaining a 25 to 35 percent dividend payout ratio coupled with
share repurchases.*
Additional Presenters and Replay
Additional presenters from NIKE, Inc.s senior management included:
Trevor Edwards, President, NIKE Brand; Michael Spillane, President,
Product & Categories; Eric Sprunk, Chief Operating Officer; Heidi
ONeill, President, NIKE Direct; Adam Sussman, Chief Digital Officer;
Elliott Hill, President, Geographies & Integrated Marketplace; Tom
Clarke, President, Innovation; Jayme Martin, VP & GM, Global Categories;
and Andy Campion, EVP & Chief Financial Officer.
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading
designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear,
apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and
fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include
Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle
footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets
and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and
accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.s earnings releases and
other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com.
Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com
and follow @NIKE.
*
The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements
that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time
to time in reports filed by NIKE with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.
