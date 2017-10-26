NIKE, Inc. is Accelerating a Consumer-Led Transformation to Ignite Its Next Phase of Long-Term Growth

26.10.2017 01:11
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) hosted its 2017 Investor Day today which provided an overview on how the Company is accelerating its next phase of long-term, sustainable and profitable growth. Fueled by the Consumer Direct Offense, the Company stated during the investor meeting that it expects to drive high-single digit revenue growth, expanding margins and mid-teens earnings per share growth on average over the next five years.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025006506/en/

Mark Parker shared NIKEs strategy for driving accelerated growth over the next five years. (Photo: ...

Mark Parker shared NIKEs strategy for driving accelerated growth over the next five years. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The consumer today expects a premium experience, with innovative product and services delivered faster and more personally, said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc. "Fueled by a transformation of our business, we are attacking growth opportunities through innovation, speed and digital to accelerate long-term, sustainable and profitable growth.*

Consumer Direct Offense

The Company expanded on its new Consumer Direct Offense which aims to serve the athlete faster and more personally, at scale, led by digital. With focused growth through key categories this new offense will connect the Nike Brand and products with consumers in new and more powerful ways across 12 key cities and 10 key countries.

Triple Double Strategy

The Company noted that it is investing in its Triple Double Strategy to drive growth through three core areas of the business. These three core areas include:

  • 2X Innovation: To double the cadence and impact of innovation, the Company will lead with more distinct platforms and scale innovation faster, will edit-to-amplify to give consumers better choices and will create new aesthetics spanning both sport and style;
  • 2X Speed: To double speed to market by reducing the average product creation timeline by over 50 percent through investments in end-to-end digital capabilities to serve consumers faster; and
  • 2X Direct: To double direct connections with consumers and shape the future of retail led by Nike.com and all new owned and partnered NIKE Consumer Experiences.

New Membership Launch

The Company announced its new NikePlus membership program that will provide member-only access to the products members love, matched to their individual preferences and buying patterns. This unique access to NIKEs greatest innovations and hottest styles is about three key services that serve consumers on their terms: first access to the latest products, exclusive access to personalized services and experiences, and reserved product for members only.

Long-term Financial Objectives

Addressing NIKEs new Consumer Direct Offense and Triple Double strategy, Andy Campion, Executive Vice President and CFO, stated, "We have implemented new consumer focused strategies several times in our companys history, and in each instance, we have ignited NIKEs next horizon of long-term growth.*

With this, the Company unveiled five measures of success that reflect the operational drivers of NIKEs long-term financial model and will guide its investment approach over the next five years. These five measures are:

1. New innovation platforms are expected to drive over 50 percent of revenue growth.

2. Revenue generated from digital platforms, both owned and partnered, is anticipated to increase from nearly 15 percent in fiscal year 2018 to more than 30 percent.

3. Speed-to-market is anticipated to double as NIKE reduces the overall product creation timeline by over 50%.

4. Leveraging the Triple Double Strategy is expected to drive higher, more consistent full-price sell-through in season.

5. Ensure consumers in our 12 key cities and 10 key countries rate NIKE as their #1 favorite brand.*

The Company stated during the investor meeting that, by geography, it expects to grow North America in the mid-single digit range, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) in the mid-to-high single digit range, Greater China in the low to mid-teen range, and Asia Pacific & Latin America (APLA) in the high single-digit to low double-digit range, in each case on average over the next five years. The Company expects to reinvest three to four percent of NIKE, Inc. revenue over the next five years through capital expenditures and expects the target range for Return on Invested Capital to average in the low 30 percent range. Finally, the Company expects to continue to increase shareholder returns by maintaining a 25 to 35 percent dividend payout ratio coupled with share repurchases.*

Additional Presenters and Replay

Additional presenters from NIKE, Inc.s senior management included: Trevor Edwards, President, NIKE Brand; Michael Spillane, President, Product & Categories; Eric Sprunk, Chief Operating Officer; Heidi ONeill, President, NIKE Direct; Adam Sussman, Chief Digital Officer; Elliott Hill, President, Geographies & Integrated Marketplace; Tom Clarke, President, Innovation; Jayme Martin, VP & GM, Global Categories; and Andy Campion, EVP & Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and media are invited to view the replay of the webcast and slides from the event at http://investors.nike.com. The transcript and other event materials will also be available approximately 24 hours after the event and accessible for approximately a year after the event.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

* The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.

00:59 Uhr
Nike re-affirms $50bn sales goal in next five years (Financial Times)
25.10.17
Nike gives upbeat forecast at investor conference, shares rise (Reuters Business)
25.10.17
After Investor Day, Can Nike Run? (EN, Barrons)
25.10.17
Nike holds investor day: Here's what to expect (CNBC)
24.10.17
It May Take a While for Nike to Catch Its Second Wind (MotleyFool)
24.10.17
Sorry Nike, Another European Shoe Company Is Gaining (The Wall Street Journal)
23.10.17
Deep Dive: Apple and Nike show that stock performance is linked to how CEOs invest money (MarketWatch)
21.10.17
Nike: The Startling Gap Between Predictions and Reality (The Wall Street Journal)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Nike Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2017Nike NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.09.2017Nike neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.09.2017Nike HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
19.09.2017Nike HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
18.09.2017Nike overweightMorgan Stanley
18.09.2017Nike overweightMorgan Stanley
13.09.2017Nike BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.08.2017Nike OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
29.08.2017Nike overweightMorgan Stanley
21.08.2017Nike buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.10.2017Nike NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.09.2017Nike neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.09.2017Nike HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
19.09.2017Nike HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
21.08.2017Nike HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.2016Nike UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
23.09.2015Nike SellMorningstar
06.08.2015Nike HoldMorningstar
12.03.2012Nike sellMcAdams Wright Ragen Inc.
14.09.2009Nike market underperform Avondale Partners LLC

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nike Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nike Peer Group News

25.10.17Apparel Stocks Q3 Earnings On Tap: Deckers Outdoor. Columbia. Carter's
25.10.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Anleger gehen vor EZB-Sitzung in Deckung
25.10.17ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Ziel für Puma SE auf 400 Euro - 'Buy'
25.10.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Im Kriechtempo nach oben
25.10.17Kering wächst im dritten Quartal dank Luxusmarken deutlich
25.10.17WDH/Kering wächst im dritten Quartal dank Luxusmarken deutlich
24.10.17Adidas-owned Reebok cleared to open own stores in India
24.10.17Puma fürchtet Rabattschlacht im Sportartikel-Handel
24.10.17Sportartikel-Hersteller: Puma fürchtet Rabattschlacht
24.10.17PUMA-Aktie fällt dennoch: PUMA macht deutlich mehr Gewinn und hebt Prognose an

