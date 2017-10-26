26.10.2017 19:26
Nine Months Revenues up 6,5%

For the first nine months of 2017, the Quantel Group (Paris:QUA) is reporting 46.8 million of revenues, up 6.5% from the first nine months of 2016. Restated for the 2.9 million tender in India, billed in the first quarter of 2016, growth comes out at 14.1%. The trends observed since the beginning of the year are confirmed, with a dynamic activity of the Industrial and Scientific Division, an anticipated stabilization of deliveries on major contracts and an acceleration of sales in Medical.

Consolidated revenues for the first nine months 2017 (1)

         
Revenues (in million euros)     2016   2017(1)   Change   Change excl. India
First quarter     16,7   15,4   -8%   +12%
Second quarter     14,5   17,4   +20%   +20%
Third quarter     12,7   14,0   +10%   +10%
First nine months     44,0   46,8   +6,5%   +14,1%
Dont                  
Industrial and Scientific Products     14,8   17,6   +19%   +19%
Major Contracts     7,5   7,0   -7%   -7%
Medical / Ophthalmology     21,7   22,2   +2%   +18%

(1) Quantel Group figures at September 30, 2017, not including the Keopsys Group companies
(2) Unaudited provisional figures

 

Industrial and Scientific Division

The Industrial and Scientific Division posted a new quarter of growth (+ 4%), less spectacular than in the first half (+ 27%), with sales remaining supported by activity in Asia and the ramping up of diode production capacity whose order book remains at a high level.

Major Contracts

The major contracts business, Mégajoule and military, maintain a production and delivery rate in accordance with the fixed schedules, with a slight slowdown in turnover as expected over the first nine months.

Ophthalmology Division

The Ophthalmology Divisions sales jumped 23% in the third quarter, thanks in particular to the positive market response and the ramping up of production for the new Easyret laser. Over the first 9 months, activity was up 2.4% and 18% excluding the non-recurring contract with India of  2.9 million in 2016,

Outlook

In view of its performances to date and the various orders underway, Quantel confirms its objective to consolidate the level of revenues achieved in 2016 despite the absence in 2017 of non-current sales related to the Indian tender.

The general meeting of October 6, 2017 approved the merger between Quantel and Keopsys Group by the integration of all Keopsys Group companies into Quantel. This strategic merger gives birth to a new European champion of laser systems, present in France, the United States and Japan.

Keopsys Group is integrated in the consolidated financial statements from October 6, 2017. In its next publications, Quantel will present consolidated financial statements for the new scope of consolidation as well as pro forma financial statements for a better comparison.

Next date: Full-year revenues on February 2, 2018.

Founded in 1970, Quantel is one of the world's leading specialists in laser technology for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (material processing, process analytics, marking) and medical (ophthalmology) markets. With design and manufacturing facilities in France and the US, the Quantel Group achieved in 2016 a turnover of 63 M, with over 65% worldwide, divided into scientific and industrial laser applications (52%) and medical applications (48%).
Quantel shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242  QUA www.quantel.fr

