Nine Months Revenues up 6,5%

For the first nine months of 2017, the Quantel Group (Paris:QUA) is
reporting 46.8 million of revenues, up 6.5% from the first nine months
of 2016. Restated for the 2.9 million tender in India, billed in the
first quarter of 2016, growth comes out at 14.1%. The trends observed
since the beginning of the year are confirmed, with a dynamic activity
of the Industrial and Scientific Division, an anticipated stabilization
of deliveries on major contracts and an acceleration of sales in Medical.
|
Consolidated revenues for the first nine months 2017 (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues (in million euros)
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017(1)
|
|
Change
|
|
Change excl. India
|
|
First quarter
|
|
|
16,7
|
|
15,4
|
|
-8%
|
|
+12%
|
|
Second quarter
|
|
|
14,5
|
|
17,4
|
|
+20%
|
|
+20%
|
|
Third quarter
|
|
|
12,7
|
|
14,0
|
|
+10%
|
|
+10%
|
|
First nine months
|
|
|
44,0
|
|
46,8
|
|
+6,5%
|
|
+14,1%
|
|
Dont
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial and Scientific Products
|
|
|
14,8
|
|
17,6
|
|
+19%
|
|
+19%
|
|
Major Contracts
|
|
|
7,5
|
|
7,0
|
|
-7%
|
|
-7%
|
|
Medical / Ophthalmology
|
|
|
21,7
|
|
22,2
|
|
+2%
|
|
+18%
|
|
(1) Quantel Group figures at September 30, 2017, not including the
Keopsys Group companies
(2) Unaudited provisional figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial and Scientific Division
The Industrial and Scientific Division posted a new quarter of growth (+
4%), less spectacular than in the first half (+ 27%), with sales
remaining supported by activity in Asia and the ramping up of diode
production capacity whose order book remains at a high level.
Major Contracts
The major contracts business, Mégajoule and military, maintain a
production and delivery rate in accordance with the fixed schedules,
with a slight slowdown in turnover as expected over the first nine
months.
Ophthalmology Division
The Ophthalmology Divisions sales jumped 23% in the third quarter,
thanks in particular to the positive market response and the ramping up
of production for the new Easyret laser. Over the first 9 months,
activity was up 2.4% and 18% excluding the non-recurring contract with
India of 2.9 million in 2016,
Outlook
In view of its performances to date and the various orders underway,
Quantel confirms its objective to consolidate the level of revenues
achieved in 2016 despite the absence in 2017 of non-current sales
related to the Indian tender.
The general meeting of October 6, 2017 approved the merger between
Quantel and Keopsys Group by the integration of all Keopsys Group
companies into Quantel. This strategic merger gives birth to a new
European champion of laser systems, present in France, the United States
and Japan.
Keopsys Group is integrated in the consolidated financial statements
from October 6, 2017. In its next publications, Quantel will present
consolidated financial statements for the new scope of consolidation as
well as pro forma financial statements for a better comparison.
Next date: Full-year revenues on February 2, 2018.
Founded in 1970, Quantel is one of the world's leading specialists in
laser technology for scientific (laboratories and universities),
industrial (material processing, process analytics, marking) and medical
(ophthalmology) markets. With design and manufacturing facilities in
France and the US, the Quantel Group achieved in 2016 a turnover of 63
M, with over 65% worldwide, divided into scientific and industrial
laser applications (52%) and medical applications (48%).
Quantel
shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242
QUA www.quantel.fr
