Noble Midstream Partners Reports Record Third Quarter 2017 Results and Provides Updated Fourth Quarter 2017 Guidance

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) (Noble Midstream or the
Partnership) today reported third quarter 2017 financial and operational
results and provided updated fourth quarter 2017 guidance.
The Partnership's results are consolidated to include the
non-controlling interests in the Partnership's development companies
(DevCos) retained by Noble Energy, Inc. (Noble Energy); however, certain
results are shown as "attributable to the Partnership," which excludes
the non-controlling interests in the DevCos retained by Noble Energy.
Noble Midstream believes the results "attributable to the Partnership"
provide the best representation of the ongoing operations from which the
Partnership's unitholders will benefit.
Third Quarter Records Include:
-
Net Income of $44 million, or $42 million attributable to the
Partnership
-
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $50 million
-
EBITDA1 of $48 million, or $46 million attributable to the
Partnership, an increase over the prior quarter of 36% attributable to
the Partnership
-
Distribution per unit of $0.4665, a 4.7% increase from the second
quarter 2017 distribution and 24% above the minimum quarterly cash
distribution
-
Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)1 attributable to the
Partnership of $41 million, resulting in distribution coverage1
of 2.4x
-
Oil and gas gathering volumes of 95 thousand barrels of oil equivalent
per day (MBoe/d), a 29% increase over second quarter 2017 volumes
-
Produced water gathering volumes of 27 thousand barrels of water per
day (MBw/d), more than double second quarter 2017 volumes
Other Recent Highlights:
-
Successful startup of two major projects in the third quarter - the
Billy Miner central gathering facility (CGF), the Partnership's first
CGF in the Delaware Basin and the Partnership's oil and produced water
gathering system in the DJ Basin for its third-party customer
-
Added gas compression service to the Partnership's service offering,
beginning in 2018, for Noble Energy in the Delaware Basin, through
Trinity River DevCo
"I'm proud of the successful completion of our first two major growth
projects, core to our initial 20% distribution per unit growth outlook.
Both projects were completed on budget and on schedule, and with
increased throughput expectations, we anticipate strong returns on both
projects," stated Terry R. Gerhart, Chief Executive Officer of the
general partner of Noble Midstream.
"Over the last twelve months, we have enhanced Noble Midstream's outlook
while maintaining a strong financial position, highlighted by third
quarter distribution coverage of 2.4x and annualized leverage2
of 1.1x," added Gerhart.
Third Quarter 2017 Results
In the third quarter, oil and gas gathering volumes averaged 95 MBoe/d,
a 29% increase above the prior quarter and produced water gathering
volumes more than doubled from the prior quarter, averaging 27 MBw/d.
Third quarter volume growth in the Partnership's gathering segment was
driven by (1) the startup of the oil and produced water gathering system
for the Partnership's third-party customer in the DJ Basin through
Laramie River DevCo, (2) the startup of the first CGF, gathering oil,
gas and produced water in the Delaware Basin through Blanco River DevCo,
and (3) connecting 65 equivalent wells, normalized to 4,500 lateral
feet, in Colorado River DevCo.
Fresh water delivered in the third quarter averaged 175 MBw/d, a
decrease of 5% from the prior quarter, primarily resulting from reduced
completion activity in the DJ Basin by both Noble Energy and the
Partnership's third-party customer in August and September. The
Partnership delivered fresh water to 49 Noble Energy equivalent wells in
the third quarter, including 30 equivalent wells in Wells Ranch
averaging 260 MBw per equivalent well, and 19 equivalent wells on
federal leases in the East Pony area, averaging 114 MBw per equivalent
well.
In the third quarter, Noble Midstream's Billy Miner CGF was connected to
the Advantage Pipeline, where total pipeline throughput averaged 36
thousand barrels of oil per day (MBbl/d).
Third quarter revenue was $63 million, including $39 million in
gathering revenue and $22 million in fresh water delivery revenue. Total
operating expenses were $20 million, which included $14 million in
direct operating expense, resulting in operating income of $43 million
in the third quarter, an increase of 14% from the prior quarter. Third
quarter investment income of $2 million is primarily comprised of $1
million from the Partnership's minority ownership in White Cliffs
Pipeline LLC and $1 million from the Partnership's 50% ownership in the
Advantage joint venture.
Net income for the third quarter was $44 million, or $42 million
attributable to the Partnership, or $1.15 per limited partner unit. Net
cash provided by operating activities was $50 million in the third
quarter.
EBITDA was $48 million in the third quarter, or 15% above the prior
quarter, while EBITDA attributable to the Partnership grew 36% above the
second quarter to $46 million, or $31 million excluding fresh water
delivery. The additional growth attributable to the Partnership is a
result of Noble Midstream's previously announced acquisition of
additional DevCo interest in Colorado River DevCo and Blanco River DevCo
which closed on June 26, 2017.
In the third quarter, cash interest expense attributable to the
Partnership was $1.4 million and maintenance capital expenditures
attributable to the Partnership totaled $4 million, resulting in DCF
attributable to the Partnership of $41 million and a distribution
coverage ratio of 2.4x.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures in the third quarter totaled $94 million, or $59
million attributable the Partnership, primarily due to the following
items:
-
Laramie River DevCo - Completion of the Partnership's third-party oil
and produced water gathering system in the DJ Basin which finished on
an accelerated schedule. The Partnership connected four well pads in
the third quarter.
-
Blanco River DevCo - Completion of the first CGF, Billy Miner I,
construction on the second CGF, Jesse James, and associated gathering
infrastructure for both facilities. Additionally, long-lead
procurement for the three CGFs scheduled to be online by the first
half of 2018 continued.
-
Trinity River DevCo - Completion of Noble Midstream's 15-mile
connection between the Billy Miner I CGF and the Advantage Pipeline
which became operational in August.
-
Colorado River DevCo - Well connections in Noble Energy's Wells Ranch
(42 equivalent wells) and East Pony (23 equivalent wells) development
areas.
-
Green River DevCo - Construction on fresh water delivery
infrastructure expansion in Noble Energy's Mustang area and
procurement and construction on the oil, gas and produced water
gathering systems. The freshwater expansion is expected to be
operational in December and the gathering system is expected to be
operational in early 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
Liquidity
As of September 30, 2017, the Partnership had $161 million of liquidity
with $11 million in cash on hand and $150 million undrawn under its $350
million unsecured revolving credit facility.
Quarterly Distribution
On October 26, 2017, the Board of Directors of Noble Midstream's general
partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a third quarter cash
distribution of $0.4665 per unit, a 4.7% increase from the second
quarter 2017.
The third quarter distribution is payable on November 13, 2017, to
unitholders of record as of November 6, 2017.
Compression
In October 2017, the Partnership, through Trinity River DevCo, entered
into a Gas Compression Services agreement with Noble Energy. Beginning
in 2018, the Partnership will provide gas compression services for a
fixed per unit fee across Noble Energy's Delaware Basin acreage.
2017 Guidance
Gathering volumes are expected to continue to grow in the fourth quarter
primarily as a result of a full quarter of contribution from growth
projects in Laramie River DevCo and Blanco River DevCo. Additionally,
the Jesse James CGF in Blanco River DevCo is expected to contribute
volumes in December.
In total, fourth quarter oil and gas gathering volumes are expected to
average 110 to 120 MBoe/d, 15% to 26% above the third quarter average.
After third quarter produced water gathering volumes more than doubled
from the second quarter, fourth quarter volumes are expected to grow
between 41% and 79% above the third quarter records.
Full year 2017 oil and gas gathering volumes are now anticipated to
average 86 to 88 MBoe/d, approximately 40% above the 2016 average, and
produced water is now expected to average 22 to 24 MBw/d.
Oil throughput on the Advantage Pipeline is expected to average 50 to 60
MBbl/d in the fourth quarter, approximately 44% above the third quarter
average. Plains All American, L.P.'s connection into the Advantage
Pipeline from its Wolfbone Ranch Station was completed in October.
As previously announced, both Noble Energy and the Partnership's
third-party customer reduced completion activity in August 2017, and
activity levels are expected to remain consistent from August through
year-end. As a result, fourth quarter fresh water delivery volumes are
expected to decrease approximately 26% from the third quarter.
Gathering volume growth is expected to more than offset the decline in
fresh water delivery, as growth in key financial metrics is anticipated
in the fourth quarter 2017. Net income in the fourth quarter is expected
between $43 million and $47 million, and $160 million and $164 million
for the full year 2017.
Fourth quarter EBITDA is expected to range between $48 million and $55
million, approximately 7% above the third quarter, while EBITDA
attributable to the Partnership is anticipated to range between $45
million and $52 million, approximately 5% above the third quarter.
Full year 2017 EBITDA is expected between $175 million and $182 million,
or $151 million and $158 million attributable to the Partnership. DCF
and distribution coverage is anticipated in the fourth quarter between
$39 million and $45 million and 2.2x and 2.5x, respectively, and between
$134 million and $140 million and 2.1x and 2.2x, respectively, for the
full year 2017.
The full year 2017 midpoint guidance for capital and capital
attributable to the Partnership has increased by $10 million primarily
due to spending in Colorado River DevCo. Fourth quarter 2018 capital is
now expected to be between $131 million and $151 million, or $66 million
to $76 million attributable to the Partnership.
Full year 2017 capital is anticipated to range between $385 million to
$405 million, or $230 million to $240 million attributable to the
Partnership, as compared to the prior full year 2017 capital guidance of
$365 million to $405 million, or $215 million to $235 million
attributable the Partnership.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financials ($MM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
$35
|
|
|
$39
|
|
|
$44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$43
|
|
-
|
|
$47
|
|
|
|
|
|
$160
|
|
-
|
|
$164
|
Gross EBITDA1
|
|
|
$37
|
|
|
$42
|
|
|
$48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$48
|
|
-
|
|
$55
|
|
|
|
|
|
$175
|
|
-
|
|
$182
|
Net EBITDA1
|
|
|
$26
|
|
|
$34
|
|
|
$46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$45
|
|
-
|
|
$52
|
|
|
|
|
|
$151
|
|
-
|
|
$158
|
DCF1
|
|
|
$24
|
|
|
$30
|
|
|
$41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$39
|
|
-
|
|
$45
|
|
|
|
|
|
$134
|
|
-
|
|
$140
|
Distribution Coverage1
|
|
|
1.8x
|
|
|
1.9x
|
|
|
2.4x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2x
|
|
-
|
|
2.5x
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1x
|
|
-
|
|
2.2x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Capital, Excluding Acquisitions
|
|
|
$76
|
|
|
$84
|
|
|
$94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$131
|
|
-
|
|
$151
|
|
|
|
|
|
$385
|
|
-
|
|
$405
|
Net Capital, Excluding Acquisitions
|
|
|
$59
|
|
|
$46
|
|
|
$59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$66
|
|
-
|
|
$76
|
|
|
|
|
|
$230
|
|
-
|
|
$240
|
|
|
|
|
|
Further details with respect to the third quarter results and guidance
can be found in the supplemental presentation on the Partnership's
website, www.nblmidstream.com.
1 EBITDA and DCF are not Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures. Definitions and reconciliations
of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP
reporting measures appear in Schedule 4 of the financial tables which
follow.
2 Annualized Leverage Ratio defined as 3Q Debt / 3Q
EBITDA * 4 ($200 million / $46 million * 4); EBITDA is a Non-GAAP
measure, see Footnote 1
Conference Call
Noble Midstream will host a webcast and conference call tomorrow at 1:00
p.m. Central Time to discuss third quarter 2017 financial and
operational results and updated 2017 guidance. The live audio webcast
and related presentation material is accessible on the 'Investors' page
of the Partnership's website at www.nblmidstream.com.
Conference call numbers for participation are 877-883-0383, or
412-902-6506 for international calls. The passcode number is 9665376. A
replay of the conference call will be available at the same web location
following the event.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP is a growth-oriented master limited
partnership formed by Noble Energy, Inc. to own, operate, develop and
acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream
currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream
services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.
Results included in this release reflect the results of our
predecessor for accounting purposes for periods prior to the closing of
our initial public offering (IPO) on September 20, 2016, as well as the
results of the Partnership, for the period subsequent to the closing of
the IPO.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements
within the meaning of federal securities law. Words such as
"anticipates, "believes, "expects, "intends, "will, "should,
"may, "estimates, and similar expressions may be used to identify
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not
statements of historical fact and reflect the Partnerships current
views about future events. No assurances can be given that the
forward-looking statements contained in this news release will occur as
projected and actual results may differ materially from those projected.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates
and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.
These risks include, without limitation, Noble Energys ability to meet
its drilling and development plans, changes in general economic
conditions, competitive conditions in the Partnerships industry,
actions taken by third-party operators, gatherers, processors and
transporters, the demand for crude oil and natural gas gathering and
processing services, the Partnerships ability to successfully implement
its business plan, the Partnerships ability to complete internal growth
projects on time and on budget, the price and availability of debt and
equity financing, the availability and price of crude oil and natural
gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing
fuels, and other risks inherent in the Partnerships business, including
those described under "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Statements in
the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2016 and in other reports we file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. These reports are also available from the
Partnerships office or website, www.nblmidstream.com.
Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of
management at the time the statements are made. Noble Midstream does not
assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should
circumstances, managements estimates, or opinions change.
This news release also contains certain non-GAAP measures of
financial performance that management believes are good tools for
internal use and the investment community in evaluating Noble
Midstreams overall financial performance. Please see the attached
schedules for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in
this news release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures.
This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as
provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of
the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to
income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or
business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign
investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest
effective tax rate.
Nominees, and not the Partnership, are
treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the
distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.
|
|
Schedule 2
|
Noble Midstream Partners LP
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per unit amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Midstream Services Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Produced Water Gathering Affiliate
|
|
$
|
37,854
|
|
|
$
|
24,250
|
|
|
|
$
|
98,591
|
|
|
$
|
67,313
|
|
Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Produced Water Gathering Third
Party
|
|
1,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,574
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh Water Delivery Affiliate
|
|
17,589
|
|
|
21,280
|
|
|
|
58,256
|
|
|
39,968
|
|
Fresh Water Delivery Third Party
|
|
4,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,448
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil Treating Affiliate
|
|
1,037
|
|
|
1,397
|
|
|
|
3,473
|
|
|
4,090
|
|
Other Affiliate
|
|
275
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
866
|
|
|
888
|
|
Total Midstream Services Revenues
|
|
63,111
|
|
|
47,167
|
|
|
|
171,208
|
|
|
112,259
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Operating
|
|
13,712
|
|
|
7,426
|
|
|
|
39,406
|
|
|
19,999
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
3,562
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
|
|
8,483
|
|
|
6,652
|
|
General and Administrative
|
|
3,087
|
|
|
2,587
|
|
|
|
9,281
|
|
|
7,411
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
20,361
|
|
|
12,303
|
|
|
|
57,170
|
|
|
34,062
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
42,750
|
|
|
34,864
|
|
|
|
114,038
|
|
|
78,197
|
|
Other (Income) Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense, Net of Amount Capitalized
|
|
594
|
|
|
2,462
|
|
|
|
961
|
|
|
3,107
|
|
Investment Income
|
|
(1,633
|
)
|
|
(1,070
|
)
|
|
|
(4,339
|
)
|
|
(3,509
|
)
|
Total Other (Income) Expense
|
|
(1,039
|
)
|
|
1,392
|
|
|
|
(3,378
|
)
|
|
(402
|
)
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
43,789
|
|
|
33,472
|
|
|
|
117,416
|
|
|
78,599
|
|
Income Tax Provision
|
|
33
|
|
|
11,105
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
28,288
|
|
Net Income and Comprehensive Income
|
|
43,756
|
|
|
22,367
|
|
|
|
117,383
|
|
|
50,311
|
|
Less: Net Income Prior to the IPO on September 20, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
18,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,990
|
|
Net Income Subsequent to the IPO on September 20, 2016
|
|
43,756
|
|
|
4,321
|
|
|
|
117,383
|
|
|
4,321
|
|
Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|
|
2,086
|
|
|
1,228
|
|
|
|
19,779
|
|
|
1,228
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Noble Midstream Partners LP
|
|
41,670
|
|
|
3,093
|
|
|
|
97,604
|
|
|
3,093
|
|
Less: Net Income Attributable to Incentive Distribution Rights
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Limited Partners
|
|
$
|
41,447
|
|
|
$
|
3,093
|
|
|
|
$
|
97,289
|
|
|
$
|
3,093
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Limited Partners Per Limited Partner
Unit Basic and Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Units
|
|
$
|
1.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.93
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
Subordinated Units
|
|
$
|
1.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Limited Partner Units Outstanding Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Units Public
|
|
17,900
|
|
|
14,375
|
|
|
|
15,627
|
|
|
14,375
|
|
Common Units Noble Energy
|
|
2,090
|
|
|
1,528
|
|
|
|
1,727
|
|
|
1,528
|
|
Subordinated Units Noble Energy
|
|
15,903
|
|
|
15,903
|
|
|
|
15,903
|
|
|
15,903
|
|
Total Limited Partner Units
|
|
35,893
|
|
|
31,806
|
|
|
|
33,257
|
|
|
31,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Limited Partner Units Outstanding
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Units Public
|
|
17,915
|
|
|
14,375
|
|
|
|
15,638
|
|
|
14,375
|
|
Common Units Noble Energy
|
|
2,090
|
|
|
1,528
|
|
|
|
1,727
|
|
|
1,528
|
|
Subordinated Units Noble Energy
|
|
15,903
|
|
|
15,903
|
|
|
|
15,903
|
|
|
15,903
|
|
Total Limited Partner Units
|
|
35,908
|
|
|
31,806
|
|
|
|
33,268
|
|
|
31,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule 3
|
Noble Midstream Partners LP
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$
|
10,682
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,421
|
|
Accounts Receivable Affiliate
|
22,608
|
|
|
|
19,191
|
|
Accounts Receivable Third Party
|
2,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Current Assets
|
490
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
36,332
|
|
|
|
76,992
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Gross
|
566,377
|
|
|
|
311,045
|
|
Less: Accumulated Depreciation and Amortization
|
(39,891
|
)
|
|
|
(31,642
|
)
|
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|
526,486
|
|
|
|
279,403
|
|
Investments
|
79,748
|
|
|
|
11,151
|
|
Deferred Charges
|
1,525
|
|
|
|
1,813
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
644,091
|
|
|
|
$
|
369,359
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Payable Affiliate
|
$
|
2,386
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,452
|
|
Accounts Payable Third Party
|
85,682
|
|
|
|
12,501
|
|
Current Portion of Capital Lease
|
785
|
|
|
|
4,786
|
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
1,700
|
|
|
|
1,617
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
90,553
|
|
|
|
20,356
|
|
Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Debt
|
200,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Retirement Obligations
|
7,215
|
|
|
|
5,415
|
|
Long-Term Portion of Capital Lease
|
3,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Long-Term Liabilities
|
610
|
|
|
|
683
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
301,421
|
|
|
|
26,454
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Partners' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Limited Partner
|
|
|
|
|
Common Units Public (17,943 and 14,375 units outstanding,
respectively)
|
476,426
|
|
|
|
311,872
|
|
Common Units Noble Energy (2,090 and 1,528 units outstanding,
respectively)
|
(22,727
|
)
|
|
|
(3,534
|
)
|
Subordinated Units Noble Energy (15,903 units outstanding)
|
(179,207
|
)
|
|
|
(36,799
|
)
|
General Partner
|
223
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Partner's Equity
|
274,715
|
|
|
|
271,539
|
|
Noncontrolling Interests
|
67,955
|
|
|
|
71,366
|
|
Total Equity
|
342,670
|
|
|
|
342,905
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
644,091
|
|
|
|
$
|
369,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule 4
Noble Midstream Partners LP
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial
Measures
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release, the financial tables and other supplemental
information include EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, both of which
are non-GAAP measures that may be used periodically by management when
discussing our financial results with investors and analysts. The
following presents a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial
measures to its nearest comparable GAAP measure.
We define EBITDA as net income before income taxes, net interest
expense, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is used as a supplemental
financial measure by management and by external users of our financial
statements, such as investors, industry analysts, lenders and ratings
agencies to assess:
-
our operating performance as compared to those of other companies in
the midstream energy industry, without regard to financing methods,
historical cost basis or capital structure;
-
the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make
distributions to our partners;
-
our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures;
and
-
the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects
and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.
We define Distributable Cash Flow as EBITDA less estimated maintenance
capital expenditures. Distributable Cash Flow is used by management to
evaluate our overall performance. Our partnership agreement requires us
to distribute all available cash on a quarterly basis, and Distributable
Cash Flow is one of the factors used by the board of directors of our
general partner to help determine the amount of cash that is available
to our unitholders for a given period.
We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow
provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial
condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly
comparable to EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow are net income and net
cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA and Distributable Cash
Flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of
financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow exclude some, but not all, items that
affect net income or net cash, and these measures may vary from those of
other companies. As a result, EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as
presented below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of
other companies.
EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow should not be considered as
alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, operating income,
cash flow from operating activities, or any other GAAP measure of
financial performance.
|
|
Schedule 4 (Continued)
Noble Midstream Partners LP
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP
Financial Measures
Reconciliation of 2017 GAAP Guidance to 2017 Non-GAAP Guidance
(in millions, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Guidance
|
|
|
|
4Q
|
|
|
|
|
Full Year
|
Reconciliation from Net Income (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income and Comprehensive Income (GAAP)
|
|
|
$43 - $47
|
|
|
|
|
$160 - $164
|
Add: Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
4 - 6
|
|
|
|
|
12 - 14
|
Add: Interest Expense, Net of Amount Capitalized
|
|
|
1 - 2
|
|
|
|
|
2 - 3
|
Add: Income Tax Provision
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Add: Unit-Based Compensation
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$48 - $55
|
|
|
|
|
$175 - $182
|
Less: EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
EBITDA Attributable to Noble Midstream Partners LP (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$45 - $52
|
|
|
|
|
$151 - $158
|
Less: Maintenance Capital Expenditures and Cash Interest
|
|
|
6 - 7
|
|
|
|
|
17 - 18
|
Distributable Cash Flow of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$39 - $45
|
|
|
|
|
$134 - $140
|
Distribution Coverage Ratio
|
|
|
2.2x - 2.5x
|
|
|
|
|
2.1x - 2.2x
