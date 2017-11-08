Northern Trust Makes Senior Hire: Expands Market Advocacy & Innovation Research Function in Asia-Pacific

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today revealed an expanded Asia-Pacific
(APAC) Market Advocacy & Innovation Research function with the
announcement of a new senior hire, Danielle Henderson.
Based in Sydney, Henderson will be responsible for implementing
market advocacy and innovation research activities in the APAC region.
She assumes this new role which was created in response to the continued
growth across the region and to expand the existing Market Advocacy &
Innovation Research services offered by global teams across APAC.
At Northern Trust, the Market Advocacy and Innovation function drives
interaction with key industry bodies, regulators and governments to
positively influence market change in line with the organizations
strategic direction. The function also supports new opportunities to
accelerate profitable business growth while promoting the
next-generation enterprise operating model for Northern Trusts clients.
Henderson joins Northern Trust from Kairos Enterprises where she
was an independent consultant, advocating for market infrastructure
development for the Australian securities industry. Previously, she was
general manager for ASXs Clearing Services where she led the market
wide move to T+2 settlements. She has 20 years of industry
experience across the global securities and market infrastructure
sectors and holds a Master in Business Administration from Melbourne
University and an honours degree in Economics from Sydney University.
"As innovation continues apace in the custody and funds administration
sector, we are delighted to appoint Danielle to this new role to further
boost Northern Trusts advocacy and innovation capabilities in the
region, said William Mak, president of APAC for Northern Trust.
Justin Chapman, global head of Market Advocacy & Innovation Research
said: "The APAC region is experiencing a transformational period of
change in the light of new technologies, and Danielles deep market
experience will ensure we continue to harness the opportunities to offer
our clients the next generation operating model and products.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of
wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to
corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded
in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in
19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in
Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of
September 30, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under
custody/administration of US$9.7 trillion, and assets under management
of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned
distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial
expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com
or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.
Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street,
Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in
the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006200/en/