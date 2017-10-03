03.10.2017 10:52
Northern Trust Names New Head of Japan Office

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has appointed Keishi Yamamoto to lead its asset management business in Japan. Yamamoto replaces Hidehiro Nakayama who retires later this year as current president and representative director.

Reporting to John McCareins, managing director, Asia-Pacific at Northern Trust Asset Management, Yamamoto will manage the continued growth and evolution of Northern Trust Asset Managements business in Japan, and will have responsibility for sales, product development, client service and operational teams in Tokyo.

Yamamoto has approximately 25 years of investment management experience. For the past 10 years he was head of pensions at Wellington Management Japan Pte. During his career, he has managed his own hedge fund at Empower Investment Co.,Ltd. as CEO. He also served as operating officer to the hedge fund incubation business at Bridge Capital securities Co.,Ltd. and worked in sales leadership and investment strategy roles at Lazard Japan Asset Management K.K., RS Asset Management Co.,Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.

"We are pleased to appoint Keishi to lead our asset management business in Japan, said McCareins. "His valuable experience in the Japanese market combined with a deep understanding of our clients needs will continue to position us for growth in this region.

Northern Trust has been serving the Japanese market since 2003, providing multi-asset class investment management and advisory services to pensions, not for profits and financial intermediaries. Over recent years the firm has experienced growth with financial institutions, particularly in the active fixed income segment.

Hidehiro Nakayama will serve as chairman and director until his retirement after nearly 30 years in the financial services industry. He has worked for Northern Trust for over six years including serving as president and representative director for five years.

Northern Trust has a network of eleven offices across Asia-Pacific, in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and South Korea. It offers a comprehensive range of asset servicing and asset management solutions to sophisticated institutional investors and affluent individuals worldwide.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$9.3 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.0 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a leading global asset management firm serving institutional and individual investors in 29 countries. Our robust investment capabilities span all markets and asset classes, from passive and risk-factor to fundamental active, multi-asset class and multi-manager strategies, delivered in multiple vehicles. As of June 30, 2017, Northern Trust has $1.03 trillion in total assets under management. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter @NTInvest.

Northern Trust Asset Management comprises Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc. and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

