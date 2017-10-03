Northern Trust Names New Head of Japan Office

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has appointed Keishi Yamamoto to lead its asset management business in Japan. Yamamoto replaces Hidehiro Nakayama who retires later this year as current president and representative director.

Reporting to John McCareins, managing director, Asia-Pacific at Northern Trust Asset Management, Yamamoto will manage the continued growth and evolution of Northern Trust Asset Managements business in Japan, and will have responsibility for sales, product development, client service and operational teams in Tokyo.

Yamamoto has approximately 25 years of investment management experience. For the past 10 years he was head of pensions at Wellington Management Japan Pte. During his career, he has managed his own hedge fund at Empower Investment Co.,Ltd. as CEO. He also served as operating officer to the hedge fund incubation business at Bridge Capital securities Co.,Ltd. and worked in sales leadership and investment strategy roles at Lazard Japan Asset Management K.K., RS Asset Management Co.,Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.

"We are pleased to appoint Keishi to lead our asset management business in Japan, said McCareins. "His valuable experience in the Japanese market combined with a deep understanding of our clients needs will continue to position us for growth in this region.

Northern Trust has been serving the Japanese market since 2003, providing multi-asset class investment management and advisory services to pensions, not for profits and financial intermediaries. Over recent years the firm has experienced growth with financial institutions, particularly in the active fixed income segment.

Hidehiro Nakayama will serve as chairman and director until his retirement after nearly 30 years in the financial services industry. He has worked for Northern Trust for over six years including serving as president and representative director for five years.

Northern Trust has a network of eleven offices across Asia-Pacific, in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and South Korea. It offers a comprehensive range of asset servicing and asset management solutions to sophisticated institutional investors and affluent individuals worldwide.

