Northern Trust Names New Head of Japan Office

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has appointed Keishi Yamamoto to
lead its asset management business in Japan. Yamamoto replaces Hidehiro
Nakayama who retires later this year as current president and
representative director.
Reporting to John McCareins, managing director, Asia-Pacific at Northern
Trust Asset Management, Yamamoto will manage the continued growth and
evolution of Northern Trust Asset Managements business in Japan, and
will have responsibility for sales, product development, client service
and operational teams in Tokyo.
Yamamoto has approximately 25 years of investment management experience.
For the past 10 years he was head of pensions at Wellington Management
Japan Pte. During his career, he has managed his own hedge fund at
Empower Investment Co.,Ltd. as CEO. He also served as operating officer
to the hedge fund incubation business at Bridge Capital securities
Co.,Ltd. and worked in sales leadership and investment strategy roles at
Lazard Japan Asset Management K.K., RS Asset Management Co.,Ltd. and
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
"We are pleased to appoint Keishi to lead our asset management business
in Japan, said McCareins. "His valuable experience in the Japanese
market combined with a deep understanding of our clients needs will
continue to position us for growth in this region.
Northern Trust has been serving the Japanese market since 2003,
providing multi-asset class investment management and advisory services
to pensions, not for profits and financial intermediaries. Over recent
years the firm has experienced growth with financial institutions,
particularly in the active fixed income segment.
Hidehiro Nakayama will serve as chairman and director until his
retirement after nearly 30 years in the financial services industry. He
has worked for Northern Trust for over six years including serving as
president and representative director for five years.
Northern Trust has a network of eleven offices across Asia-Pacific, in
Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines,
Singapore and South Korea. It offers a comprehensive range of asset
servicing and asset management solutions to sophisticated institutional
investors and affluent individuals worldwide.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of
wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to
corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded
in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in
19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in
Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June
30, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of
US$9.3 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.0 trillion. For
more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an
industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity
and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com
or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.
About Northern Trust Asset Management
Northern Trust Asset Management is a leading global
asset management firm serving institutional and individual investors in
29 countries. Our robust investment capabilities span all markets and
asset classes, from passive and risk-factor to fundamental active,
multi-asset class and multi-manager strategies, delivered in multiple
vehicles. As of June 30, 2017, Northern Trust has $1.03 trillion in
total assets under management. For more information, please visit our website
or follow us on Twitter @NTInvest.
Northern Trust Asset Management comprises Northern Trust Investments,
Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Global
Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc. and investment
personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The
Northern Trust Company.
